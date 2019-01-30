Report: Grave Warning For US Energy Infrastructure

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.44 +0.21 +0.39%
Brent Crude 2 hours 61.54 +0.34 +0.56%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.879 +0.025 +0.88%
Mars US 15 mins 59.18 +0.47 +0.80%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.71 +0.14 +0.24%
Urals 19 hours 59.75 +1.04 +1.77%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.57 +1.33 +2.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.57 +1.33 +2.28%
Bonny Light 19 hours 63.48 +0.90 +1.44%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.21 +2.03 +3.89%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.879 +0.025 +0.88%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 60.79 +1.25 +2.10%
Murban 19 hours 62.39 +1.50 +2.46%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 54.58 +0.92 +1.71%
Basra Light 19 hours 62.60 +0.33 +0.53%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 62.32 +1.12 +1.83%
Bonny Light 19 hours 63.48 +0.90 +1.44%
Bonny Light 19 hours 63.48 +0.90 +1.44%
Girassol 19 hours 62.79 +0.97 +1.57%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.71 +0.14 +0.24%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 9 days 42.31 +1.32 +3.22%
Canadian Condensate 24 days 50.46 +1.32 +2.69%
Premium Synthetic 24 days 53.31 +1.32 +2.54%
Sweet Crude 9 days 51.01 +1.32 +2.66%
Peace Sour 9 days 47.86 +1.32 +2.84%
Peace Sour 9 days 47.86 +1.32 +2.84%
Light Sour Blend 9 days 50.56 +1.32 +2.68%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 days 52.81 +1.32 +2.56%
Central Alberta 9 days 48.31 +1.32 +2.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.57 +1.33 +2.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 50.75 +1.00 +2.01%
Giddings 19 hours 44.50 +1.00 +2.30%
ANS West Coast 3 days 60.22 -1.78 -2.87%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 48.18 +0.92 +1.95%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 52.13 +0.92 +1.80%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 52.13 +0.92 +1.80%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 50.68 +0.92 +1.85%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.50 +1.25 +2.96%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.01 +1.32 +2.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes EVs and Oil Demand
  • 8 minutes China To Deploy Nuke Detonator at Shale Deposit
  • 13 minutes U.S. is biggest importer of Venezuelan oil. What now?
  • 15 minutes Trade wars & European Investors: We're next!
  • 1 hour U.S. Oil & Gas can go to hell. Kamala Harris Backs Massive Government Expansion Into Energy & Healthcare
  • 45 mins 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 1 day Power And Hatred In One: UAE Accuses Qatar Of Banning Its Products, Files WTO Complaint
  • 1 day Tax Refunds Will Be Paid on Time Despite Shutdown, Mnuchin Says
  • 1 day Hamsters on the U.S. Shale Oil Hamster Wheel of Debt are Running Faster to Get Less Production
  • 2 days Permian Producers Flare More Gas than Reported
  • 1 day No Break Of Middle East: Iranian Commander Threatens Israel's Destruction If It Attacks
  • 6 hours Terrorism and Bitcoins: Hamas Calls On Supporters to Donate to Group in Bitcoin
  • 2 days Blackouts in Australia
  • 2 days What will Saudi Arabia say? Booming Qatar-Turkey Trade To Hit $2 bn For 2018
  • 2 days Volvo's Self-Driving Car Venture Gets Nod To Test On Swedish Roads
  • 2 days Is Natural Gas Renewable? I say yes it is.
Chevron Looks To Double Permian Production By 2022

Chevron Looks To Double Permian Production By 2022

Oil major Chevron doubles down…

The Only Way For The Aramco IPO Is Downstream

The Only Way For The Aramco IPO Is Downstream

Aramco CEO Nasser and Saudi…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Report: Grave Warning For US Energy Infrastructure

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 30, 2019, 12:30 PM CST hacking

The United States’ energy infrastructure are susceptible to cyberthreats from Russia and China, a new report shows from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), cited by CNBC.

Russia, the ODNI reports, now has the ability to shut down power and energy companies, and has been testing US infrastructure in an attempt to determine weaknesses. Russia has already successfully disrupted Ukraine’s electrical distribution network in 2015, and has already penetrated US energy infrastructure in the past, according to US officials, including a nuclear power company.  The NSA in 2017 pointed fingers at Russia’s FSB, claiming it had already targeted US energy firms. 

China, who the ODNI sees as the United States’ top cyberthreat, also has the ability to disrupt critical infrastructure, such as natural gas or oil pipelines, for days or even weeks.

Further cyber threats are posed by Iran and North Korea, the report claims, with Iran successfully infiltrating Saudi governmental networks in 2016 and 2017.

The report was provided during the 2019 Worldwide Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence community on Tuesday. Proposals to shore up the cybersecurity pitfalls included Senators Mark Warner (D-Va) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla) Office of Critical Technologies and Security, an agency that would, if created, educate business leaders about the potential dangers of relying on foreign technology and products, such as the Huawei debacle, over which the US Justice Department levied fraud charges on Monday.

Researchers from Texas A&M scored a Department of Energy grant just weeks ago aimed at improving US cybersecurity in the wake of such abysmal assessments on the nation’s energy security. The research will focus on development and demonstrating “next-generation tools and technologies to improve the cybersecurity and resilience of the nation’s critical energy infrastructure, including the electric grid and oil and natural gas infrastructure,” according to Texas A&M Today.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iran’s Asian Oil Clients Restart Imports At Low Rates

Next Post

IEA Yet To Assess Impact Of U.S. Sanctions On Venezuela’s Oil

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

 Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

 Iran Bracing For Economic Contraction As Oil Exports Crumble

Iran Bracing For Economic Contraction As Oil Exports Crumble

 OPEC To Cut More Than Expected

OPEC To Cut More Than Expected

Most Commented

Alt text

Poland Scrambles To Wean Itself Off Russian Gas

 Alt text

WoodMac: Demand For Oil In Transportation Sector To Peak In A Decade

 Alt text

Oil Prices Slip On Bearish EIA Report

 Alt text

Fears Of U.S. Shale Demise May Be Overblown
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com