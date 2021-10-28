Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 85.94 +1.00 +1.18%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.21 -1.43 -1.67%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.52 +1.10 +1.32%
Chart Mars US 18 mins 78.91 -0.15 -0.19%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.443 +0.008 +0.34%

Graph down Marine 2 days 83.39 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Murban 2 days 85.07 -0.54 -0.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.90 -1.11 -1.39%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 83.90 -1.53 -1.79%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 85.17 -1.31 -1.51%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.21 -1.43 -1.67%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.21 -1.43 -1.67%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.27 -1.44 -1.68%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.52 +1.10 +1.32%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 65.94 +0.20 +0.30%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 35 mins 66.91 -1.99 -2.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 81.66 -1.99 -2.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 83.06 -1.99 -2.34%
Graph down Sweet Crude 35 mins 78.81 -3.74 -4.53%
Graph down Peace Sour 35 mins 76.51 -1.99 -2.54%
Chart Peace Sour 35 mins 76.51 -1.99 -2.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 35 mins 77.41 -1.99 -2.51%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 35 mins 80.91 -1.99 -2.40%
Chart Central Alberta 35 mins 76.66 -1.99 -2.53%

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 85.94 +1.00 +1.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 79.25 +0.25 +0.32%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 73.00 +0.25 +0.34%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 86.64 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 76.76 +0.15 +0.20%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 80.71 +0.15 +0.19%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 80.71 +0.15 +0.19%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 79.25 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 75.00 +1.00 +1.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 88.84 +0.89 +1.01%

All Charts
Related News

Refining Margins Reach Multi-Year High

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 28, 2021, 5:30 PM CDT

Refining margins, the Nymex gasoline crack spread, traded above $16 per barrel on Thursday—the highest it's been since 2017, Bloomberg said on Thursday.

The crack spread is the difference between the price of crude oil and the price of refined products, which include gasoline, distillates, diesel, and jet fuel.

Even as the price of crude oil continues to rise—raising the input costs for refiners—refined products prices have risen more, increasing the spread and beefing up the bottom line for refiners.

Refiners had a difficult year last year when crack spreads were atypically narrow. But now, high gasoline prices and low inventories are causing things to look up for refiners, supported in part by refinery maintenance and a handful of refinery outages.

But the demand for refined products—gasoline in particular—has exceeded pre-pandemic levels in some places, including in Italy, Bloomberg said on Thursday. In the United States—the world's largest fuel consumer--gasoline and distillate consumption has now rebounded into the five-year average range, Reuters reported last week.

U.S. refined product demand is now higher than it was this time in 2019, although jet fuel demand continues to lag.

According to Bloomberg, the rising spread indicates strong oil demand as refiners process more fuel as coal and natural gas run in short supply in Europe and Asia.

President Joe Biden warned last week that high gasoline prices will persist into next year, when he blamed those high prices on OPEC's production curbing policies.

If the White House is correct, refiners may enjoy higher crack spreads until that time.

Refiners are expected to boast higher earnings for Q3 on these higher crack spreads, according to Reuters.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

