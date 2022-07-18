Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 36 mins 102.6 +5.01 +5.13%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 105.6 +4.40 +4.35%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 109.0 +5.38 +5.19%
Graph up Natural Gas 35 mins 7.479 +0.463 +6.60%
Graph up Gasoline 35 mins 3.264 +0.051 +1.59%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 101.7 +11.19 +12.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 101.7 +11.19 +12.36%
Chart Bonny Light 19 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 104.4 +1.73 +1.69%
Chart Mars US 11 mins 99.30 +5.01 +5.31%
Chart Gasoline 35 mins 3.264 +0.051 +1.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 19 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 231 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 19 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 104.4 +1.73 +1.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 71.43 +1.42 +2.03%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 83.49 +1.81 +2.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 99.74 +1.81 +1.85%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 97.99 +1.81 +1.88%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 95.89 +1.81 +1.92%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 93.04 +1.81 +1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 93.04 +1.81 +1.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 95.14 +1.81 +1.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 98.69 +1.81 +1.87%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 93.34 +1.81 +1.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 101.7 +11.19 +12.36%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 99.00 +5.00 +5.32%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 92.75 +5.00 +5.70%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 102.4 -0.67 -0.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 96.55 +5.01 +5.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 100.5 +5.01 +5.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 100.5 +5.01 +5.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 99.00 +5.00 +5.32%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 88.00 -6.25 -6.63%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 102.8 +0.46 +0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours Australian power prices go insane
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 days Following the Big Money

Breaking News:

$100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul

Texas Heatwave Highlights A Major Problem With Wind Power

Texas Heatwave Highlights A Major Problem With Wind Power

The Texas energy grid has…

Brawny Dollar Weighs On Oil Prices

Brawny Dollar Weighs On Oil Prices

Both WTI and Brent have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 18, 2022, 9:30 AM CDT

A South African refinery has shut down operations and declared force majeure on the supply of petroleum products due to a delay in the shipment of crude, which highlights the fact that the physical market for crude is tight these days despite a slump in paper-traded oil futures.

Sasol, the biggest fuel producer in South Africa, was forced to declare force majeure on refined product deliveries because of delays in the crude oil supplied to its 108,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery Natref, a company spokesperson told South Africa-based financial news outlet Fin24 on Saturday.

“These delays have impacted availability of crude oil feedstock for processing at Natref, which necessitates the shutdown of its Natref refinery,” the spokesperson said.

“In the circumstances, Sasol Oil will not be in a position to fully meet its commitments on the supply of all petroleum products from July 2022,” said the company, adding that it hopes the issue would be resolved soon and the refinery could resume production at full capacity by the end of this month.

The stoppage at Sasol’s Natref refinery now means that South Africa’s entire oil refining capacity is currently out of service, according to Bloomberg’s estimates. Other refineries have closed down production since COVID erupted, either because they would be converted to terminals or because of operational issues. Only Sasol’s synthetic fuel output using coal as a feedstock, of which South Africa has huge amounts, remains fully operational.

Despite the recent massive selloff in the oil futures market because of growing fears of recession, the global physical market for crude remains tight as the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Western bans on Russian oil have upended trade flows. Refining capacity globally is also constrained as many developed economies, including the United States, have seen refining capacity shrink since early 2020. The U.S., in particular, has lost more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of refining capacity over the past two years.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Germany Faces Coal Supply Crisis As Rhine River Waters Dwindle

Next Post

Germany: Return Of Coal And Oil Power Plants Is Only Temporary

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years
The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis

The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis
Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch
Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency

Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency
Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group

Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Biden Really Responsible For High Oil Prices?

 Alt text

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

 Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?

 Alt text

Mining Industry Warns Energy Transition Isn’t Sustainable
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com