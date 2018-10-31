Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 65.16 -1.02 -1.54%
Brent Crude 11 mins 74.90 -1.05 -1.38%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.283 +0.096 +3.01%
Mars US 22 hours 71.08 -0.86 -1.20%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.51 -0.56 -0.74%
Urals 2 days 73.28 -0.68 -0.92%
Bonny Light 2 days 75.97 -1.18 -1.53%
Mexican Basket 2 days 70.41 -1.20 -1.68%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.283 +0.096 +3.01%
Marine 15 hours 74.88 -1.35 -1.77%
Murban 15 hours 77.91 -1.27 -1.60%
Iran Heavy 2 days 71.79 -1.59 -2.17%
Basra Light 2 days 75.45 -0.79 -1.04%
Saharan Blend 2 days 76.28 -0.91 -1.18%
Girassol 2 days 75.13 -1.43 -1.87%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 26.22 -1.58 -5.68%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 21.43 +2.64 +14.05%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 75.18 -0.86 -1.13%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 66.28 -0.86 -1.28%
Sweet Crude 2 days 25.78 -0.26 -1.00%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 46.18 -0.86 -1.83%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 31.18 -0.86 -2.68%
Central Alberta 2 days 18.18 -0.86 -4.52%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 63.00 -0.75 -1.18%
Giddings 2 days 56.75 -0.75 -1.30%
ANS West Coast 3 days 76.58 -0.66 -0.85%
West Texas Sour 2 days 60.13 -0.86 -1.41%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 62.63 -0.86 -1.35%
Kansas Common 2 days 56.50 -0.75 -1.31%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.94 -0.86 -1.12%
All Charts
Rallying Oil Prices Send Eurozone Inflation To Six-Year High

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

Rallying Oil Prices Send Eurozone Inflation To Six-Year High

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 31, 2018, 1:30 PM CDT Euro

Rising oil and energy prices sent the inflation in the euro zone to the highest in nearly six years in October, a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union (EU), showed on Wednesday.

Annual inflation in the 19 EU member states using the euro currency is expected to be at 2.2 percent in October, up from 2.1 percent annual inflation in September, with annual prices of energy soaring more than 10 percent, Eurostat said. The annual inflation rate in the euro area in October is the highest since December 2012.

Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, energy is expected to have the highest annual rate this month, at 10.6 percent, compared with 9.5 percent in the previous month, followed by food, alcohol and tobacco, services, and non-energy industrial goods, Eurostat said.

The core inflation in the euro area—that is excluding energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco—is estimated at 1.1 percent in October, up from 0.9 percent in September.

Rising energy prices this year also pushed inflation in Europe’s biggest economy, Germany, to the highest in more than six and a half years—at 2.4 percent in October, up from 2.2 percent in September, Germany’s statistics office said on Tuesday.

Rising oil prices have been translating into increasing energy prices across the world for several months, and oil officials and energy organizations have been warning that higher oil prices may start to destroy oil demand growth, especially in emerging countries.

Crude oil prices have gone up high enough to begin hurting demand for the commodity, the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol, said on Tuesday.

Birol noted that the adverse effect of higher oil prices on large emerging economies in particular, including India and Indonesia, saying, “Many countries’ current account deficits have been affected by high oil prices.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



