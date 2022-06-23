Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 4 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days "And this is perhaps the most dangerous kind of government there can be."
  • 3 hours Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 5 hours Coincidence of EIA Report Delay? - "I had seen it delayed minutes, and a couple of times a few hours, but don’t recall something like this — do others?" asks Javier Blas
  • 8 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 326 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 3 days ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 5 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 8 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Qatar Seeks Long-Term LNG Deals With EU Importers

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 23, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT

Emboldened by a recent 20-year LNG deal a German energy company signed with a U.S. exporter, Qatar—another top LNG exporter—is now seeking long-term contracts with EU importers, which are racing to procure non-Russian gas, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the talks.

EU nations, for their part, want shorter LNG import commitments, as the bloc is also looking to stick to its goals to reach net-zero by 2050. The EU importers also argue that the Qatari supply offer is less flexible and doesn’t allow much room for diverting supply to other buyers, according to Bloomberg’s sources. 

Qatar signed last month an agreement with Germany on energy partnership that could grow into LNG trade relations, but the countries haven’t signed any deals yet.  

But German utility EnBW signed earlier this week a 20-year supply deal with U.S. firm Venture Global LNG in a first direct binding offtake agreement for long-term U.S. LNG signed by a German company.

This, according to Bloomberg’s sources, has emboldened Qatar to seek long-term deals with EU buyers.

Qatar announced last year the world’s largest LNG project, which is set to raise Qatar’s LNG production capacity from 77 million tons per annum (mmtpa) to 110 mmtpa. The project, expected to start production in the fourth quarter of 2025, will cost US$28.75 billion. Qatar also plans another expansion phase at the North Field, the world’s largest natural gas field, which it shares with Iran. The second expansion phase will be the North Field South Project (NFS), set to further increase Qatar’s LNG production capacity from 110 mmtpa to 126 mmtpa, with an expected production start date in 2027.

Over the past week, state firm QatarEnergy has picked international oil and gas majors ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips, Eni, and TotalEnergies as partners in the North Field East expansion project.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

