Qatar Cuts LNG Prices And Expands Into Asian Spot Market

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 30 mins SellBuy 61.95 -1.41 -2.23%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 64.91 -1.75 -2.63%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.924 -0.040 -1.35%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 1.959 -0.048 -2.40%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.043 -0.059 -2.79%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 65.48 -2.31 -3.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 65.48 -2.31 -3.41%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 64.79 -3.43 -5.03%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 65.95 -2.44 -3.57%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 63.56 -2.13 -3.24%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.043 -0.059 -2.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 65.94 -2.48 -3.62%
Graph down Murban 2 days 66.47 -2.24 -3.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 60.68 -3.14 -4.92%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 66.71 -1.73 -2.53%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 64.83 -3.02 -4.45%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 64.79 -3.43 -5.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 64.79 -3.43 -5.03%
Chart Girassol 2 days 65.64 -3.19 -4.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 65.95 -2.44 -3.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 48.77 -2.60 -5.06%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 48.95 -2.60 -5.04%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 62.35 -2.15 -3.33%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 63.75 -2.15 -3.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 58.85 -2.65 -4.31%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 57.20 -2.45 -4.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 57.20 -2.45 -4.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 59.20 -2.50 -4.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 62.35 -2.40 -3.71%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 57.35 -2.25 -3.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 65.48 -2.31 -3.41%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 59.75 -2.25 -3.63%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 53.50 -2.25 -4.04%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 67.42 -0.78 -1.14%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 57.31 -2.13 -3.58%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 61.26 -2.13 -3.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 61.26 -2.13 -3.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 59.75 -2.25 -3.63%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 53.50 -2.25 -4.04%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 69.70 -2.13 -2.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 27 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 41 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 1 day .
  • 2 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 1 hour The U.S. Is Not Ready For An All-Electric Future
  • 3 days Electric vehicle market growth is a blessing for some metals — and not a big worry for oil
  • 2 days Nord Stream - US/German consultations

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Beats Russia Again To Top Chinese Oil Supplier Spot

Colombia’s Oil Industry Is On The Brink Of Collapse

Colombia’s Oil Industry Is On The Brink Of Collapse

Colombia’s oil industry is yet…

What Will It Take To Make Biden’s Climate Plan Work?

What Will It Take To Make Biden’s Climate Plan Work?

U.S. President Biden’s plan to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Qatar Cuts LNG Prices And Expands Into Asian Spot Market

By Charles Kennedy - May 20, 2021, 10:30 AM CDT

Qatar is cutting prices for its gas and expanding into the Asian spot market as it seeks to maintain its number-one position in exports of liquefied natural gas.

According to unnamed sources cited by Bloomberg, the country has shifted its priority from prices to market share, hence the price undercutting and the push ahead with a production capacity expansion worth $29 billion. The goal is to increase LNG exports by 50 percent.

With this strategy, Qatar threatens the commercial viability of new LNG production capacity projects in the rest of the world, according to the report.

Australia has been breathing down Qatar’s neck for a couple of years now, at one point temporarily overtaking it as the world’s largest LNG exporter. The United States is also boosting its exports of the superchilled fuel. Last month exported almost as much as Qatar.

In truth, the reason for this was maintenance at a big production facility in Qatar, but the Gulf nation has reason to feel threatened by emerging competitors. Even so, it retains some major advantages over this competition.

“Nobody can compete with Qatari costs,” according to Jonathan Stern, a senior research fellow at the Oxford Institute of Energy Studies, as quoted by Bloomberg in its report. “They can do whatever they like and everybody will have to respond the way they can. And, especially when the market is in surplus and prices are low, that will impact the competition’s profits.”

Yet some LNG supply elsewhere remains competitive even at lower prices, such as Russian Novatek’s Yamal LNG and U.S. Cheniere Energy’s output. This is because of buyers’ desire to not have to rely on a single source of LNG and diversify their sources of the fuel, and because of U.S. producers’ flexible delivery terms and the fact that their prices are not tied to crude oil benchmarks.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Waives Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

Next Post

Iran: “Main Agreement” On Lifting Of U.S. Sanctions Reached

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales
18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars

18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars
Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch

Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations
Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze

Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze


Most Commented

Alt text

The IEA’s Latest Proposal Is Both Reckless And Impossible

 Alt text

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Why Helium Could Be The Next Commodity To Boom

 Alt text

The Nuclear Option For Hydrogen
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com