Putin Threatens To Halt All Gas To Europe If Prices Are Capped

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.74 -0.20 -0.24%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 87.72 -0.28 -0.32%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 89.57 -4.83 -5.12%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.813 -0.029 -0.37%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.307 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 89.59 -4.69 -4.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 89.59 -4.69 -4.97%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.29 -3.50 -3.69%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 99.84 +0.62 +0.62%
Chart Mars US 4 hours 85.68 +0.41 +0.48%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.307 -0.001 -0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 91.50 -2.19 -2.34%
Graph down Murban 1 day 93.84 -2.47 -2.56%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 89.19 -3.18 -3.44%
Graph down Basra Light 282 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 88.39 -3.93 -4.26%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 91.29 -3.50 -3.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.29 -3.50 -3.69%
Chart Girassol 1 day 90.90 -3.62 -3.83%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 99.84 +0.62 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 61.33 -4.76 -7.20%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 60.69 -4.94 -7.53%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 84.09 -4.94 -5.55%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 82.34 -4.94 -5.66%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 79.49 -4.94 -5.85%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 76.19 -4.94 -6.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 76.19 -4.94 -6.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 77.49 -4.94 -5.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 86.44 -4.94 -5.41%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 75.79 -4.94 -6.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 89.59 -4.69 -4.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.25 +0.25 +0.30%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 77.00 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 98.51 +0.36 +0.37%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 83.51 -6.02 -6.72%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 83.36 -2.67 -3.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.36 -2.67 -3.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.25 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 16 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 95.08 -5.27 -5.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 minutes It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 58 mins Energy Armageddon
  • 1 hour Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 20 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 18 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 20 hours "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 8 hours FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 19 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 7 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 30 mins Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 6 hours Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Putin Threatens To Halt All Gas To Europe If Prices Are Capped

Energy Independence Will Not Solve The Global Gas Crunch

Energy Independence Will Not Solve The Global Gas Crunch

The global gas crunch is…

Europe’s Energy Crisis Could Force The Large Hadron Collider To Be Idled

Europe’s Energy Crisis Could Force The Large Hadron Collider To Be Idled

As the energy crisis in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Putin Threatens To Halt All Gas To Europe If Prices Are Capped

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 08, 2022, 12:25 AM CDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to retaliate against any move by the European Union to cap the price of Russian gas by halting flows completely and suggesting a deal allowing Ukrainian grain to be exported to world markets could be disrupted. 

Addressing an economic conference in the Russian Far East late on Wednesday, Putin referred to the EU’s proposed cap on Russian gas prices as “yet another stupidity, another non-market decision that has no future”. 

The Russian president said such a move by Europe could result in more price hikes.

Putin also noted that Russian piped gas is “many times more competitive than the liquefied natural gas shipped across the ocean”, in reference to the higher price Europe is paying to stock up on American LNG as a replacement. He vowed to ignore “political decisions that contradict contracts”. 

"We won’t be supplying anything if it runs counter to our interests," state-run Tass news agency reported him as saying. "Those who are imposing whatsoever on us are not in a position to tell us what they want. Let them think about it."

EU ministers are set to discuss gas cap measures on Friday. 

Putin also threatened to disrupt the UN-brokered deal that has seen Turkey mediate shipments of Ukrainian grain from Odesa to world markets via Istanbul, suggesting that only wealthy countries are receiving this grain. 

Ukraine and Russia cut a deal with Turkey and the UN in July in order to avert a global food crisis due to large volumes of Ukrainian grain blocked from leaving ports.

Putin called the grain deal “another outrageous deceit” and vowed to “have a word with the Turkish President”, saying Russia and other poorer countries were not benefiting from the deal. The Russian president said that for the time being, Moscow would continue with the deal but suggested he would be looking for concessions. 

By Charle Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Boom

 Alt text

Why Solar Power Is Failing Amid Record-Breaking Heat

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com