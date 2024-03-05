Private Indian Firms Look to Build 10 GW of Coal Power Capacity

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.69 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.53 -0.27 -0.33%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.50 -0.28 -0.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.915 -0.001 -0.05%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.554 -0.032 -1.24%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 82.27 -0.98 -1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 82.27 -0.98 -1.18%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.32 -0.88 -1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.38 +0.73 +0.88%
Chart Mars US 123 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.554 -0.032 -1.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.56 +1.65 +2.04%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.58 +1.34 +1.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 79.61 -1.29 -1.59%
Graph down Basra Light 826 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 86.17 -1.11 -1.27%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 86.32 -0.88 -1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.32 -0.88 -1.01%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.08 -1.23 -1.43%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.38 +0.73 +0.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 279 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 20 mins 62.59 -0.98 -1.54%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 80.89 -1.23 -1.50%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 79.14 -1.23 -1.53%
Graph down Sweet Crude 20 mins 75.54 -1.18 -1.54%
Graph down Peace Sour 20 mins 72.34 -0.63 -0.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 mins 72.34 -0.63 -0.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 mins 73.09 -1.13 -1.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 mins 80.84 -0.73 -0.89%
Chart Central Alberta 20 mins 72.94 -0.03 -0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 82.27 -0.98 -1.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 68.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 81.92 -0.47 -0.57%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 73.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 74.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 74.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 75.25 -1.25 -1.63%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 70.25 +1.75 +2.55%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 85.56 +2.72 +3.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 2 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 5 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 4 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Private Indian Firms Look to Build 10 GW of Coal Power Capacity

Oman Increases Its Appeal To China And Iran With Game-Changing Duqm Project

Oman Increases Its Appeal To China And Iran With Game-Changing Duqm Project

The long-awaited US$8.5 billion 230,000-barrels…

Artificial Intelligence Could Trigger a Natural Gas Boom in Europe

Artificial Intelligence Could Trigger a Natural Gas Boom in Europe

Cutting-edge AI technology and Machine…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Private Indian Firms Look to Build 10 GW of Coal Power Capacity

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 05, 2024, 10:30 AM CST

Following six years of no major private sector coal power capacity buildout, major private Indian power firms are now vying to install at least 10 gigawatts (GW) of coal-fired capacity over the next decade, sources with knowledge of the plans have told Reuters.

Major private utilities, including Adani Power, JSW Group, and Essar Power, have told India’s Ministry of Power they are now willing to expand old coal-fired power plants or finish previously mothballed projects, according to the sources and to a government presentation that Reuters has seen.

Private sector firms have expressed interest in investing in coal power, “in line with the energy requirements of the nation,” a spokesperson for the

Ministry of Power told Reuters.   

Since 2018, no major private investment in coal-fired generation has been committed in India. The government had tried in the following years to attract private investment in its coal sector, to ensure stable power supply amid rising electricity demand in the country, which still relies on coal for 70% of its electricity generation.  

Following a coal crunch in 2021 and 2022, India has boosted its coal mining production and prioritized coal by rail deliveries to power generators to ensure security of supply amid soaring electricity demand.

In November 2023, India’s Ministry of Coal said that it aims to produce 100 million tons of coal from underground mines by 2030 as part of a plan to stop coal imports by 2025-2026.  

To meet surging power demand, India also announced at the end of last year it would increase the size of its thermal power fleet by adding another 88 GW of new power capacity by early 2032—63% more than the plan that India published just months ago. Most of the new capacity will be coal-fired power, with gas-fired electricity generation unavailable to India due to the high cost of natural gas.  

ADVERTISEMENT

India expects to add a large chunk of coal-fired power capacity in 2024, which will be the largest yearly rise in its coal fleet in at least six years.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Africa’s Richest Person Wants to Create a Trading Firm for Its Biggest Refinery

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas

 Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out

 Alt text

Is the Push for Electric Vehicles Outpacing Market Readiness?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com