Prices At The Pump Fall For Third Straight Week

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 86.22 -1.68 -1.91%
Graph down Brent Crude 55 mins 94.83 -0.94 -0.98%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.31 +0.69 +0.74%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.312 +0.628 +11.05%
Graph down Gasoline 56 mins 2.817 -0.090 -3.09%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 94.74 -1.49 -1.55%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%
Chart Mars US 3 days 82.90 -1.03 -1.23%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 2.817 -0.090 -3.09%

Graph up Marine 4 days 91.91 +0.33 +0.36%
Graph up Murban 4 days 95.10 +0.11 +0.12%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 89.23 -1.20 -1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 336 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 95.61 -1.10 -1.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 94.74 -1.49 -1.55%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 94.74 -1.49 -1.55%
Chart Girassol 4 days 95.54 -1.41 -1.45%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 58.59 -1.92 -3.17%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 66.65 -1.18 -1.74%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 90.05 -1.18 -1.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 88.30 -1.18 -1.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 85.45 -1.18 -1.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 82.15 -1.18 -1.42%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 82.15 -1.18 -1.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 83.45 -1.18 -1.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 92.40 -1.18 -1.26%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 81.75 -1.18 -1.42%

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 85.50 +1.25 +1.48%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 79.25 +1.25 +1.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 94.57 +2.68 +2.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 84.11 +1.17 +1.41%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 85.56 +1.17 +1.39%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 85.56 +1.17 +1.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 85.50 +1.25 +1.48%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 99.64 +0.92 +0.93%

  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 min "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day Wind droughts
  • 2 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 8 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 5 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 9 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 6 hours European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 8 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 12 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Prices At The Pump Fall For Third Straight Week

Record U.S. Crude Exports Push Oil Prices Higher

Is The IEA Too Optimistic About The Energy Transition?

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Prices At The Pump Fall For Third Straight Week

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 31, 2022, 2:30 PM CDT

National averages for a gallon of gasoline at the pumps in the United States have now fallen for the third straight week, shedding a total of 4.7 cents compared to a week ago, with the average price per gallon now sitting at $3.72, according to GasBuddy data. 

AAA puts the national average price per gallon slightly higher on Monday at $3.76, compared to $3.79 a week ago. 

Based on GasBuddy data, the national average is now down 3 cents from a month ago, but over 34 cents higher per gallon than a year ago. 

For diesel, we’ve seen national averages fall 2.4 cents in the past week, now sitting at $5.28 per gallon according to GasBuddy, and $5.309 according to AAA. 

“For the third consecutive week, we’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline, and while it’s good news for most regions with a continued drop in prices, the Northeast is bucking the trend and seeing a noticeable jump due to tight supply,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

De Haan noted that the national average is now nearing the previous low from September, after which refinery issues caused a surge in prices in the West and the Great Lakes region.  

“With those issues addressed, the West has seen prices plummet, including a nearly 90 cent per gallon decline in California in less than a month. Compare that to the Northeast, where prices have jumped some 10-25 cents per gallon, demonstrating there’s much regionality to current gasoline price trends,” he said.  

De Haan warned that diesel prices remain high due to extremely tight supply, indicating that “some challenges” still lie ahead, even as oil prices were still range-bound on Monday after rallying last week. 

GasBuddy’s demand data shows U.S. retail gasoline demand falling last week by 2.5%. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

