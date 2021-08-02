Pirates Plague Mexico’s Offshore Oil Platforms

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.48 +0.22 +0.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.13 +0.24 +0.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.979 +0.044 +1.12%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 2.143 +0.007 +0.35%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.285 +0.010 +0.44%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.45 +0.23 +0.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 74.45 +0.23 +0.31%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 71.79 -2.53 -3.40%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.98 +0.56 +0.75%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 68.86 -2.69 -3.76%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.285 +0.010 +0.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 73.02 -0.86 -1.16%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 74.04 -1.22 -1.62%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 68.50 -2.31 -3.26%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 73.77 -3.18 -4.13%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 73.03 -2.52 -3.34%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 71.79 -2.53 -3.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 71.79 -2.53 -3.40%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 71.71 -2.42 -3.26%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.98 +0.56 +0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 58.74 +0.12 +0.20%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 58.35 +0.33 +0.57%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 72.95 +0.33 +0.45%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 74.35 +0.33 +0.45%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 69.95 +0.33 +0.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 67.95 +0.33 +0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 67.95 +0.33 +0.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 69.95 +0.33 +0.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 72.60 +0.33 +0.46%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 67.95 +0.33 +0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.45 +0.23 +0.31%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 67.75 -2.75 -3.90%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 61.50 -2.75 -4.28%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 75.87 +0.35 +0.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 65.21 -2.69 -3.96%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 69.16 -2.69 -3.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 69.16 -2.69 -3.74%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 67.75 -2.75 -3.90%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 64.25 +0.50 +0.78%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 78.81 +0.30 +0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 9 minutes California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 14 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 28 mins The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 9 hours NordStream2
  • 23 hours Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Pirates Plague Mexico’s Offshore Oil Platforms

Can G7 Countries Compete With China’s Belt And Road Initiative?

Can G7 Countries Compete With China’s Belt And Road Initiative?

The G7 has unveiled a…

Oil Market Still Far From Being Back To ‘Normal’

Oil Market Still Far From Being Back To ‘Normal’

Oil prices have staged a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Pirates Plague Mexico’s Offshore Oil Platforms

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 02, 2021, 4:30 PM CDT

Incidents of piracy in the Mexican waters in the Gulf of Mexico have led to calls to Mexico’s Navy to increase its presence in the area where pirate attacks on vessels and oil platforms have been rising in recent years.

According to InSight Crime, Mexico’s authorities have failed to adequately respond and proactively work to prevent pirate attacks in the southern part of the Gulf of Mexico.

Last year, the U.S. Maritime Administration issued warnings after four reported attacks on vessels in the Bay of Campeche area in the southern Gulf of Mexico, involving crew injuries and theft.

Incidents have even spread to oil platforms.

Last month, for example, armed thieves, which Mexican media called ‘pirates’, attacked the Sandunga oil platform in the Bay of Campeche, stole equipment and belongings of rig workers, and fled with speed boats which they used to approach and board the platform, owned by the Mexican oilfield services supply company Goimar. There was gunfire, but no casualties were reported in this particular incident.

Mexico has been saying since last year that it is cracking down on the piracy in the Gulf of Mexico, but rig workers say the Navy presence is not enough. The Navy should constantly patrol the Bay of Campeche, oil platform workers tell Mexican media.

According to InSight Crime, very little is known about the ‘pirates’ in the southern Gulf of Mexico, but no connection with major criminal groups has been established.

Last year, researchers from the World Maritime University in Malmö, Sweden, wrote in a paper that piracy and armed robbery in the Southern part of the Gulf of Mexico had jumped in recent years. The researchers documented 11 serious security incidents against ships for the first half of 2020 alone. They recommended ports in the area to increase security and to have the Southern part of the Gulf of Mexico declared as a High Risk Area (HRA). 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia Boosts July Oil Production As OPEC+ Allies Pump More

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction
Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw

Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down
OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery

OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery
Oil Continues To Collapse On OPEC News, COVID Fears

Oil Continues To Collapse On OPEC News, COVID Fears


Most Commented

Alt text

The World Will Run Out Of EV Batteries By 2025

 Alt text

White House Denies Any Responsibility For Higher Gas Prices

 Alt text

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode

 Alt text

The EV Battery Conundrum: Commodity Rally Could Reverse Cost Curve
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com