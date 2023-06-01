Petrobras Set To Raise Investments In Low-Carbon Energy Projects

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 68.15 +0.06 +0.09%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 72.50 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 71.72 -0.32 -0.44%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.178 -0.088 -3.88%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.408 -0.036 -1.47%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.80 -1.73 -2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.80 -1.73 -2.35%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 72.36 -1.43 -1.94%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.19 -1.69 -2.20%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 67.49 -1.72 -2.49%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.408 -0.036 -1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 71.66 -2.80 -3.76%
Graph down Murban 1 day 73.59 -2.25 -2.97%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 71.79 -1.04 -1.43%
Graph down Basra Light 548 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 72.97 -1.09 -1.47%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 72.36 -1.43 -1.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 72.36 -1.43 -1.94%
Chart Girassol 1 day 74.10 -1.27 -1.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.19 -1.69 -2.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 46.84 -1.37 -2.84%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 70.24 -1.37 -1.91%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 68.49 -1.37 -1.96%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 65.64 -1.37 -2.04%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 62.34 -1.37 -2.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 62.34 -1.37 -2.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 63.64 -1.37 -2.11%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 72.59 -1.37 -1.85%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 61.94 -1.37 -2.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.80 -1.73 -2.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.00 -3.25 -4.69%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 59.75 -3.25 -5.16%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 76.47 +0.80 +1.06%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 61.99 -3.21 -4.92%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 65.94 -3.21 -4.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 65.94 -3.21 -4.64%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.00 -3.25 -4.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 59.75 -3.25 -5.16%
Chart Buena Vista 9 days 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 9 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 6 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 6 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 14 hours "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Petrobras Set To Raise Investments In Low-Carbon Energy Projects

More Money Will Flow Into Solar Than Oil For The First Time

More Money Will Flow Into Solar Than Oil For The First Time

The amount of capital investment…

Companies Lash Out At SEC’s Proposed Scope 3 Rules

Companies Lash Out At SEC’s Proposed Scope 3 Rules

A new climate-risk disclosure rule…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Petrobras Set To Raise Investments In Low-Carbon Energy Projects

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 01, 2023, 9:30 AM CDT

The board of directors of Petrobras has approved new guidelines in the strategic plan through 2028 to allocate more capital expenditures to low-carbon projects, the Brazilian state-owned oil firm said on Thursday.

Under the new strategic guidelines, Petrobras will allocate between 2024 and 2028 between 6% and 15% of its capex to low-carbon energy projects, compared to 6% of capex going to low-emission projects in the 2023-2027 strategic plan.  

The final approval of the new strategic plan and allocation for low-carbon projects will take place in November 2023, the company said today.

Low-carbon capex will include projects in renewable energy and the decarbonization of Petrobras’ operations.

The company stressed that those investments should be financed by operating cash flow and at levels equivalent to its competitors. Petrobras also prefers to make investments in low-carbon projects through partnerships that allow sharing of expertise as well as risks.

The projects will be aimed at helping Petrobras become an integrated energy company and maximize its value, the firm said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Petrobras signed a five-year agreement with supermajor Shell to work together on identifying potential upstream opportunities, sharing experience and best practices on reducing carbon emissions, social and environmental initiatives.

The non-binding agreement will focus not only on potential exploration opportunities in and beyond the presalt layer offshore Brazil but also on energy transition efforts, with an emphasis on renewables and Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS). Petrobras and Shell will also work together to set up projects to preserve and restore biodiversity, with the goal of issuing credits to offset carbon emissions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Being able to rely on partners, such as Shell, is vital for Petrobras’s future plans, because partners can add their strength to areas where the company is looking for profitable diversification, such as renewables and hydrogen. We will be looking to learn from the main players as we lead Petrobras towards a fair energy transition”, Petrobras CEO Jean Paul Prates said in March.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Qatar Signs Long-Term LNG Supply Deal With Bangladesh

Next Post

Qatar Signs Long-Term LNG Supply Deal With Bangladesh

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged
Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline

Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Prices Tank On Worrying Economic Data From China

 Alt text

The Time Is Finally Right For Nuclear Fusion

 Alt text

Just How Important Is The U.S. Shale Industry?

 Alt text

5 Oil Producing Nations Ask To Join BRICS Alliance
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com