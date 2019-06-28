Permian Pipeline Capacity To Get A Shot In The Arm With New Cactus II

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.37 -0.06 -0.10%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.60 -0.07 -0.11%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.317 -0.007 -0.30%
Mars US 17 hours 61.78 -0.20 -0.32%
Opec Basket 1 day 65.61 +0.01 +0.02%
Urals 1 day 61.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 1 day 63.80 -0.37 -0.58%
Louisiana Light 1 day 63.80 -0.37 -0.58%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.69 -0.19 -0.28%
Mexican Basket 1 day 61.21 +0.05 +0.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.317 -0.007 -0.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 64.45 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 1 day 65.32 +0.08 +0.12%
Iran Heavy 1 day 59.06 +0.01 +0.02%
Basra Light 1 day 67.65 +0.06 +0.09%
Saharan Blend 1 day 64.64 -0.06 -0.09%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.69 -0.19 -0.28%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.69 -0.19 -0.28%
Girassol 1 day 66.37 -0.14 -0.21%
Opec Basket 1 day 65.61 +0.01 +0.02%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.58 -0.27 -0.63%
Western Canadian Select 18 hours 45.43 -0.10 -0.22%
Canadian Condensate 11 days 55.08 +0.05 +0.09%
Premium Synthetic 18 hours 59.88 +0.05 +0.08%
Sweet Crude 18 hours 54.68 -0.40 -0.73%
Peace Sour 18 hours 53.43 +0.05 +0.09%
Peace Sour 18 hours 53.43 +0.05 +0.09%
Light Sour Blend 18 hours 55.93 +0.05 +0.09%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 59.68 +0.05 +0.08%
Central Alberta 18 hours 54.43 +0.05 +0.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 63.80 -0.37 -0.58%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 55.50 +1.50 +2.78%
Giddings 1 day 49.25 +1.50 +3.14%
ANS West Coast 2 days 68.38 +0.86 +1.27%
West Texas Sour 1 day 53.38 +0.05 +0.09%
Eagle Ford 1 day 57.33 +0.05 +0.09%
Eagle Ford 1 day 57.33 +0.05 +0.09%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 55.50 +1.50 +2.78%
Kansas Common 1 day 49.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 1 day 70.56 +0.05 +0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 6 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 11 minutes The Inconvenient Truth Of Electric Cars
  • 11 mins Philadelphia Energy Solutions seeks to permanently shut oil refinery - sources
  • 5 hours Democrats Speaking Spanish during debate!
  • 52 mins One of The Worst Leaders Again Threatened: Impeach Me, I'll jail you - Philippines' Duterte Dares Foes To Test Him
  • 4 hours A Novel Way to Save the Planet
  • 1 min The illusion that OPEC can regulate Oil Price is a Canard. The Ruse continues . . . . OPECs semantics "stabilize" , "balance" etc. are No Longer effective. The Cartel is dead
  • 23 mins San Francisco Oil Haters Yowl at the U.S. Gov't Plan to Dredge SF Bay to *Increase Oil Imports* to SF Oil Refineries
  • 12 hours NYC 'Climate Justice' Legislation, calling for "an immediate emergency mobilization to restore a safe climate"
  • 13 hours Fire, Blast At Philadelphia Refinery Starts In Butane Vat
  • 19 hours Here We Go: New York Lawmakers Pass Aggressive Law To Fight Climate Change
  • 12 hours Not So Bad: US Economy Grew At Solid 3.1% Rate In First Quarter
  • 4 hours Here we go folks, the wish of so many: Pres. Trump threatens to lessen US security role in Strait of Hormuz, unveils sanctions
  • 5 hours EIA reports 12 mm bbls U.S. Inventory draw . . . . NO BIG DEAL . . . because U.S. EXPORTED RECORD 12 MILLION BARRELS DAY OF CRUDE + PETROLEUM PRODUCTS ! ! ! THAT'S HUGE !
  • 13 hours SHALE MAGIC: Let the oil flow: US to lead oil output growth through 2030: ConocoPhillips chief economist

Breaking News:

Sempra Energy In The Hotseat For 2015 Gas Leak

China Launches World’s First Smart Oil Tanker

China Launches World’s First Smart Oil Tanker

China unveiled the world’s first…

Who Is The Greenest 2020 Presidential Candidate?

Who Is The Greenest 2020 Presidential Candidate?

With the 2020 electoral campaign…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Permian Pipeline Capacity To Get A Shot In The Arm With New Cactus II

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 28, 2019, 7:00 AM CDT Permian

The most prolific oil-producing basin in the United States is set to get a pipeline capacity boost by the end of the third quarter, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Plains All American Pipeline’s Cactus II line is on track to be filled within a week—a necessary step prior to sending commercial quantities of crude oil through the pipeline. Oil will begin flowing on a regular basis by the end of the third quarter, the Reuters source showed.

The Cactus II system of pipelines moves oil from Wink, Texas to Corpus Christi, with a total capacity of 670,000 barrels per day at its full completion, according to Plains All American.

The Cactus II project will go a long way in relieving some of the capacity constraints in the region that have pressed down Midland crude prices in relation to WTI.

There has been a mad dash to increase takeaway capacity in the Permian region as production has outstripped its ability to move the oil, and Plains All American has already committed fully its entire available capacity, according to Kallanish Energy, much of which is committed to Trafigura. Trafigura signed last year a long-term agreement to move 300,000 bpd of crude and condensate through Plains’ Cactus II.

The excitement around this project—and many others like it—highlight the glaring problem of such a simple imbalance: it takes days to drill a well and years to build a pipeline, Bernadette Johnson, VP of market intelligence at Drillinginfo, told Dallas News last year. And production in the Permian has increased quickly. Pipelines, meanwhile, are in the works, but are coming online slowly as is the nature of the beast.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

UK Passes Net Zero Emissions Pledge Into Law

Next Post

Mexico’s $8B Refinery Could Have ‘Severe’ Impact On Air Quality

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo
Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

 Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

 Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

 Alt text

Renewables Are Set To Outprice Oil & Gas By 2020

 Alt text

Battery Breakthrough Solves Major Electric Car Problem

 Alt text

OPEC+ Has Only One Choice As Oil Prices Slide
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com