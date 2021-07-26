Pembina Terminates Agreement To Buy Inter Pipeline In All-Stock Deal

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins SellBuy 72.15 +0.24 +0.33%
Graph up Brent Crude 36 mins SellBuy 74.50 +0.40 +0.54%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins SellBuy 4.098 -0.004 -0.10%
Graph up Heating Oil 2 hours SellBuy 2.151 +0.017 +0.80%
Graph up Gasoline 28 mins 2.318 +0.010 +0.44%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 72.54 +1.78 +2.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 72.54 +1.78 +2.52%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 72.80 +0.87 +1.21%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 73.03 +3.10 +4.43%
Chart Mars US 35 mins 69.61 -0.46 -0.66%
Chart Gasoline 28 mins 2.318 +0.010 +0.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 72.03 +1.00 +1.41%
Graph up Murban 4 days 73.19 +0.94 +1.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 69.23 +1.08 +1.58%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 75.37 +0.75 +1.01%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 73.36 +0.86 +1.19%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 72.80 +0.87 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 72.80 +0.87 +1.21%
Chart Girassol 4 days 72.88 +0.79 +1.10%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 73.03 +3.10 +4.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 57.19 +0.22 +0.39%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 mins 56.92 -1.59 -2.72%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 71.07 +0.16 +0.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 72.47 +0.16 +0.22%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 mins 68.07 +0.16 +0.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 mins 66.07 +0.16 +0.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 mins 66.07 +0.16 +0.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 mins 68.07 +0.16 +0.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 mins 70.72 +0.16 +0.23%
Chart Central Alberta 15 mins 66.07 +0.16 +0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 72.54 +1.78 +2.52%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 68.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 62.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 73.75 +1.50 +2.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 65.86 -0.16 -0.24%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 69.81 -0.16 -0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 69.81 -0.16 -0.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 68.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 62.25 +1.75 +2.89%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 76.16 +1.77 +2.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 9 minutes California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 25 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 4 hours China Producing Half of the Worlds Electrical Vehicle Batteries is Experiencing Explosive Pollution
  • 19 mins Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 3 days Colonial pipeline hack
  • 2 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

China To Build Airport, Houses Under Oil-For-Projects Deal In Iraq

Oil Prices Inch Even Lower Following Devastating 7% Single-Day Loss

Oil Prices Inch Even Lower Following Devastating 7% Single-Day Loss

After plunging nearly 7% on…

U.S. Shale Sees Light At The End Of The Tunnel

U.S. Shale Sees Light At The End Of The Tunnel

The U.S. oil and gas…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Pembina Terminates Agreement To Buy Inter Pipeline In All-Stock Deal

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 26, 2021, 1:30 PM CDT

Pembina Pipeline Corporation has terminated its previous agreement to buy Inter Pipeline in the latest twist in the biggest multi-billion fight over pipeline resources control in Canada since 2019.

On Monday, Pembina Pipeline said it had terminated its previous arrangement to buy Inter Pipeline in an all-stock transaction that had valued Inter Pipeline's common shares at around US$6.6 billion (C$8.3 billion), based on the closing price of Pembina's common shares on May 31, 2021. The initial deal, announced in June, was expected to create one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in Canada, with a pro forma enterprise value of US$42 billion (C$53 billion).

However, Inter Pipeline, which had received an unsolicited bid from an affiliate of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the meantime, said today it had advised Pembina that Inter Pipeline's Board of Directors would not be reconfirming its recommendation that shareholders of the company vote in favor of the Pembina Arrangement. As a result, Pembina has terminated the arrangement agreement effective July 25, 2021. Inter Pipeline has agreed to pay Pembina the termination fee of US$278 million (C$350 million).

"The industrial logic of a combined Pembina and Inter Pipeline remains unparalleled and the value creation between certain of our assets is impossible to replicate by any other entity. While we are disappointed with this outcome, we will continue to seek opportunities for growth through focused acquisitions," said Pembina's President and Chief Executive Officer, Mick Dilger.

Inter Pipeline, for its part, will now pursue talks with Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

"Inter Pipeline's Board of Directors is open to engaging with Brookfield in an effort to reach a mutually agreeable transaction in the best interests of shareholders. Inter Pipeline will be in a position to make a formal recommendation on the Revised Brookfield Offer in due course," the company said.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China Strikes Back At EU For Carbon Border Tax

Next Post

Armenia Looks At UAE To Help Build Major Solar Plants

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction
Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week
Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw

Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down


Most Commented

Alt text

White House Denies Any Responsibility For Higher Gas Prices

 Alt text

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode

 Alt text

U.S. Shale On Track For One Of Its Best Years Ever

 Alt text

The IEA’s Climate Warnings Grow Louder, But Is Anyone Listening?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com