Oil Tanker Market Set For Another Year Of Disappointing Profits

Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 74.61 -0.68 -0.90%
Graph down Brent Crude 13 mins 78.35 -0.74 -0.94%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.466 -0.414 -7.04%
Graph up Heating Oil 28 mins 2.310 +0.021 +0.92%
Graph up Gasoline 18 mins 2.228 +0.026 +1.20%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.52 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.52 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.53 -0.69 -0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.37 +0.64 +0.82%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 73.54 -0.31 -0.42%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 2.228 +0.026 +1.20%

Graph up Marine 2 days 77.01 +1.06 +1.40%
Graph up Murban 2 days 78.29 +1.16 +1.50%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 73.50 -0.53 -0.72%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 77.78 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 78.28 -0.66 -0.84%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 77.53 -0.69 -0.88%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.53 -0.69 -0.88%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.36 -0.41 -0.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.37 +0.64 +0.82%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 62.91 -0.26 -0.41%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 63.29 -0.16 -0.25%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 74.29 -0.16 -0.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 75.69 -0.16 -0.21%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 72.39 -0.16 -0.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 70.79 -0.16 -0.23%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 70.79 -0.16 -0.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 72.14 -0.16 -0.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 73.89 -0.16 -0.22%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 70.89 -0.16 -0.23%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.52 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.75 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 65.50 -0.25 -0.38%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 79.03 +1.41 +1.82%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 69.24 -0.16 -0.23%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 73.19 -0.16 -0.22%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.19 -0.16 -0.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.75 -0.25 -0.35%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.50 -0.25 -0.38%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.23 -0.16 -0.20%

Enbridge To Start New Line 3 Oil Pipeline On October 1st

U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Drill

With oil prices now comfortably…

Oil Prices Continue To Climb On Supply Disruptions

Continued supply disruptions in the…

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Oil Tanker Market Set For Another Year Of Disappointing Profits

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 29, 2021, 10:30 AM CDT

The global oil tanker industry will have to endure another year of low profits on the back of pandemic-related disruptions and production constraints, the chief shipping analyst of industry association BIMCO said.

"We need to look towards another 12 months of fairly low earnings," Peter Sand said at the annual Platts APPEC conference as quoted by Reuters.

"Most likely, in the loss-making region, meaning that VLCC will make less than $25,000 a day on average for the next year or so," he added.

The average daily earnings of Very Large Crude Carriers currently stand at around $10,000. That's down from a record-high of $240,000 last year when the destruction of oil demand by the coronavirus pandemic spurred strong demand for tankers as floating storage.

As the pandemic began to be put under control and demand for oil began to recover, the demand for floating storage also shrunk, as did daily earnings rates. In the first half of 2021, these rates fell to the lowest in 20 years due to these developments.

"This extreme weakness has certainly given the tanker market some hope to be optimistic that the worst is now behind us," said shipbroker Gibson in July. "The industry is now much better positioned than at the start of the year, given the successful rollout of vaccines across the developed world and the demand recovery that accompanied it, although rates still remain abysmal."

Sand noted that fuel tankers are doing better than crude oil tankers, except those transporting jet fuel, because jet fuel demand was still in decline—even lower now than it was in the first half of last year.

Interestingly enough, despite the dire straits of tanker owners, more vessels are joining the fleet. BIMCO earlier this month said that it expected the global crude oil tanker fleet to rise by 2.7 percent or 12.8 million deadweight tons in net additions. Oil product tanker numbers will rise by 1.7 percent or 3 million deadweight tons.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

