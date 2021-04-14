Oil Soars 5% As Bullish News Mounts

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 63.18 +0.03 +0.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 66.67 +0.09 +0.14%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.623 +0.005 +0.19%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 1.891 +0.001 +0.07%
Graph down Gasoline 34 mins 2.030 -0.006 -0.29%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 62.15 +0.60 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 62.15 +0.60 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 64.79 +2.23 +3.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.87 +0.41 +0.67%
Chart Mars US 4 hours 63.20 +2.97 +4.93%
Chart Gasoline 34 mins 2.030 -0.006 -0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 62.55 +1.06 +1.72%
Graph up Murban 1 day 63.36 +1.19 +1.91%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 61.19 +1.77 +2.98%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 66.46 +2.97 +4.68%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 64.72 +2.51 +4.03%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 64.79 +2.23 +3.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 64.79 +2.23 +3.56%
Chart Girassol 1 day 65.13 +2.39 +3.81%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.87 +0.41 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 49.16 +0.11 +0.22%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 mins 51.75 +2.57 +5.23%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 mins 62.15 +2.97 +5.02%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 mins 63.55 +2.97 +4.90%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 mins 58.75 +2.67 +4.76%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 mins 57.90 +2.22 +3.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 mins 57.90 +2.22 +3.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 mins 58.90 +2.72 +4.84%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 mins 62.00 +2.47 +4.15%
Chart Central Alberta 20 mins 58.15 +2.62 +4.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 62.15 +0.60 +0.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 59.75 +3.00 +5.29%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 53.50 +3.00 +5.94%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 62.97 +0.22 +0.35%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 57.10 +2.97 +5.49%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 61.05 +2.97 +5.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 61.05 +2.97 +5.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 59.75 +3.00 +5.29%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 50.50 +0.50 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 62.47 -3.57 -5.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 2 days America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 3 hours Fukushima
  • 8 hours Today Biden calls for Summit with Putin. Will Joe apologize to Putin for calling him a "Killer" ?
  • 1 day CO2 Mitigation on Earth and Magnesium Civilization on Mars – Just Add Water
  • 2 hours Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 1 hour Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 7 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 4 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 1 day New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A
  • 4 days Does .001 of Atmosphere Control Earth's Climate?!
  • 2 days Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 3 days The coming Cyber Attack
  • 4 days NG spot prices hit triple digits for weekend delivery

Breaking News:

Oil Soars 5% As Bullish News Mounts

Smart Money Is Betting On A Helium Boom

Smart Money Is Betting On A Helium Boom

The world is racing towards…

How The U.S. Could Benefit From Australia’s Trade Spat With China

How The U.S. Could Benefit From Australia’s Trade Spat With China

Australia’s trade spat with China…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Soars 5% As Bullish News Mounts

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 14, 2021, 5:30 PM CDT

Oil prices made great gains on Wednesday on the back of falling U.S. inventories and stronger demand.

At 3:30 p.m. ET, WTI spot prices were up $2.70 per barrel, or 4.49% on the day at $62.88. Brent crude was trading at $66.37 per barrel, also up $2.70, or 4.24%.

Oil futures are set to finish out Wednesday with the highest finish since March.

The significant price increase comes on EIA reports of shrinking U.S. crude oil inventories, along with higher crude oil demand outlooks from OPEC earlier in the week and the International Energy Agency today.

In Tuesday’s Monthly Oil Market Report, OPEC increased its 2021 global oil demand outlook by 190,000 bpd. Today, the IEA increased its global oil demand outlook by 230,000 from its previous report. When taken with the EIA’s report of crude inventories that fell by 5.9 million barrels, strong economic data in China, and geopolitical tensions rising in Russia/Ukraine and Israel/Iran, the overarching sentiment in the oil market is particularly bullish, even though U.S. crude inventories are still above the five-year average for this time of year, at 492.4 million barrels.

According to OPEC, 2021 global oil demand is now expected to average 96.46 million bpd. The IEA is now estimating that global oil demand will average 96.7 million bpd, it said in its April report published Wednesday, on the back of improved economic forecasts and the outlook for accelerating vaccination programs.

At 4:30 p.m., ED, the May 2021 futures contract was trading hands at $62.94, up from the prior settlement of $60.18. For WTI and Brent, prices for the front-month contract settlements are the highest since March 17.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Brazil Looks To Finance Fuel Subsidies With Oil Auctions

Next Post

Brazil Looks To Finance Fuel Subsidies With Oil Auctions

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall Further After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Fall Further After API Reports Crude Inventory Build
Four New Natural Gas Pipelines Come Online In The U.S.

Four New Natural Gas Pipelines Come Online In The U.S.
API Surprises Analysts With Unexpected Crude Draw

API Surprises Analysts With Unexpected Crude Draw
Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build
EIA: OPEC+ Cuts To Lift Oil Prices Through April

EIA: OPEC+ Cuts To Lift Oil Prices Through April


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

 Alt text

EVs Overrated As Climate Game Changers: Expert

 Alt text

Houthi Rebels Launch Missile Attack On Saudi Oil Terminal

 Alt text

Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com