  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 6 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 41 mins Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"
  • 2 days Amazing!...see article: "Turkmenistan To Close "Gates Of Hell" Gas Fire" by Irina Slav
  • 23 hours Why is oil priced and traded in U.S. dollars?
  • 20 hours Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 23 hours Russia oil production live month after month starting from November 2021 - official stats from Rosstat agency
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Oil Slips After API Reports Third Gasoline Build In A Row

U.S. Airline Lobbying Group Says 5G Could Cause “Catastrophic Disruptions”

U.S. Airline Lobbying Group Says 5G Could Cause “Catastrophic Disruptions”

A U.S. airline lobbying group…

Bitcoin Or Oil: What To Buy In 2022?

Bitcoin Or Oil: What To Buy In 2022?

2021 has been a stellar…

Oil Slips After API Reports Third Gasoline Build In A Row

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 19, 2022, 3:43 PM CST

Operating on a one-day delay due to the U.S. holiday, the American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated the inventory build this week for crude oil to be 1.404 million barrels after analysts predicted a draw of 1.367 million barrels.

U.S. crude inventories shed some 74 million barrels since the start of 2021, and about 17 million barrels since the start of 2020.

In the week prior, the API reported a draw in crude oil inventories of 1.077 million barrels after analysts had predicted a larger draw of 1.95 million barrels.

Oil prices were trading up on Wednesday in the run-up to the data release after a Houthi attack on the UAE along with the realization that the Omicron variant may not dent oil demand as much as some had previously feared.  WTI was trading up 1.99% to $87.13 on the day at 1:00 p.m. EST, and up nearly $8 per barrel on the week. WTI prices this week rose to levels not seen since October 2014. Brent crude was trading up by 1.43% at $88.76 on the day and up nearly $7 per barrel on the week.  

U.S. oil production has been on a slow but steady climb, with the Permian accounting for most of the increase in production.  Still, oil production in the United States has yet to rebound to pre-pandemic levels. For the week ending January 7—the last week for which the Energy Information Administration has provided data—crude oil production in the United States slipped to 11.7 million bpd, with losses of 700,000 bpd since the start of last year.

Last week, the API reported a significant build in gasoline inventories, although the large product build failed to move crude prices to any significant degree. This week, the API reported a build in gasoline inventories for the third week in a row, at 3.463 million barrels for the week ending January 14—on top of the previous week's 10.86 million barrel build.

Distillate stocks saw a decrease in inventory of 1.179 million barrels for the week, after last week's 3.035 million barrel increase. Cushing saw a 1.496 million-barrel decrease this week.

At 4:36 pm, EST, WTI was trading at $86.65, with Brent trading at $88.01.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

