Graph up WTI Crude 4 hours 53.24 +0.26 +0.49%
Graph up Brent Crude 56 mins 56.08 +0.18 +0.32%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.534 -0.005 -0.20%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 53.94 +0.06 +0.11%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 54.85 +0.93 +1.72%
Graph up Urals 29 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 55.57 +0.56 +1.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 55.57 +0.56 +1.02%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 55.62 +0.31 +0.56%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 51.67 +0.62 +1.21%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.534 -0.005 -0.20%
Graph up Marine 18 hours 56.17 +1.04 +1.89%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 56.54 +1.25 +2.26%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 52.60 +0.49 +0.94%
Graph up Basra Light 18 hours 57.63 +0.14 +0.24%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 hours 56.09 +0.67 +1.21%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 hours 55.62 +0.31 +0.56%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 56.71 +0.42 +0.75%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 39.56 +0.51 +1.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 30 mins 41.98 +0.56 +1.35%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 51.98 +0.56 +1.09%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 53.38 +0.56 +1.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 30 mins 47.98 +0.56 +1.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 30 mins 46.73 +0.56 +1.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 49.75 +0.25 +0.51%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 43.50 +0.25 +0.58%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 56.17 -1.28 -2.23%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 47.19 +0.26 +0.55%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 51.14 +0.26 +0.51%
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Oil Prices Steady On Small Inventory Build

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 20, 2021, 3:42 PM CST

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Tuesday a build in crude oil inventories of 2.562 million barrels for the week ending January 15.

Analysts had predicted an inventory draw of 1.167 million barrels for the week.

In the previous week, the API reported a draw in oil inventories of 5.821-million barrels, after analysts had predicted a draw of 2.266 million barrels.

Oil prices were mixed on Wednesday ahead of the data release, with WTI up and Brent down.  A widespread lockdown in China that has sequestered millions of residents out of concern for an increase in coronavirus cases there, the IEA's grim outlook on oil demand, a slow global rollout of the coronavirus vaccine that has been plagued with technical problems as well as reports of adverse effects, and a lingering U.S. stimulus high as investors dream of increased economic activities and are emboldened to sink money into riskier endeavors—like oil—all contributed to a muddy-water effect for the commodity.

An hour before Wednesday's data release, WTI had risen by $0.30 on the day (+0.57%) to $53.28, up a modest $.015 since last week.

The Brent crude benchmark, on the other hand, had fallen on the day $0.05 at that time (-0.09%) to $56.55—down $0.70 on the week.

U.S. oil production has stagnated at 11.0 million bpd, according to the latest data provided by the Energy Information Administration, and there is unlikely to be any significant increase to U.S. oil production while stocks remain high—higher than a few million barrel draw could correct.

The API reported a build in gasoline inventories of 1.129 million barrels for the week ending January 15—compared to the previous week's 1.876-million-barrel build. Analysts had expected a 2.771-million-barrel build for the week.

Finishing off the inventory builds for the week is distillates, which saw an increase of 816,000 barrels for the week, adding onto last week's 4.433-million-barrel increase, while Cushing inventories saw the only decrease this week, falling by 4.285 million barrels.

At 4:34 p.m. EDT, the WTI benchmark was trading at $53.28, while Brent crude was trading at $55.97.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

