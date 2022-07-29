Oil Prices Soar As Market Shrugs Off Recession Fears

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 100.5 +4.04 +4.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 14 mins 110.2 +3.07 +2.87%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 109.7 +4.04 +3.83%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.167 +0.033 +0.41%
Graph up Gasoline 14 mins 3.640 +0.175 +5.06%
Graph down Louisiana Light 11 hours 101.4 -1.05 -1.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 11 hours 101.4 -1.05 -1.03%
Chart Bonny Light 29 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 11 hours 110.8 +2.73 +2.53%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 96.42 -0.84 -0.86%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 3.640 +0.175 +5.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 29 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 29 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 29 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 241 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 29 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 29 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 29 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 29 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 11 hours 110.8 +2.73 +2.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 73.68 -0.67 -0.90%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 82.32 -0.84 -1.01%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 98.57 -0.84 -0.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 96.82 -0.84 -0.86%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 94.72 -0.84 -0.88%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 91.87 -0.84 -0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 91.87 -0.84 -0.91%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 93.97 -0.84 -0.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 97.52 -0.84 -0.85%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 92.17 -0.84 -0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 11 hours 101.4 -1.05 -1.03%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 93.00 -0.75 -0.80%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 86.75 -0.75 -0.86%
Graph down ANS West Coast 11 hours 105.1 -0.73 -0.69%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 91.07 -0.84 -0.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 95.02 -0.84 -0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 95.02 -0.84 -0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 93.00 -0.75 -0.80%
Chart Kansas Common 11 hours 86.75 -0.75 -0.86%
Chart Buena Vista 11 hours 110.0 +3.44 +3.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 9 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 hours "Oil-funded Rockefeller Foundation centers fight for climate" - Associated Press
  • 23 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 4 days "We're All Sri Lankan Farmers Now" by James Corbett - (an important read)
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Soar As Market Shrugs Off Recession Fears

Exxon And Chevron Smash Profit Records

Exxon And Chevron Smash Profit Records

U.S. supermajors ExxonMobil and Chevron…

U.S. SPR Releases Set To End This Fall

U.S. SPR Releases Set To End This Fall

The record-high release of crude…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Soar As Market Shrugs Off Recession Fears

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 29, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT

The price of crude oil skyrocketed on Friday as the market generally ignored the crude oil demand implications from worries about the technical recession.

At 11:40 p.m., ET, WTI crude was trading near $100 at $99.94 per barrel, an increase of $3.52 (+3.65%) on the day. Brent crude was trading above $110 per barrel at $110.20, up $3.06 (+2.86%) on the day.

The market cannot seem to brush off the tight supply situation that currently exists. Another bullish factor for crude oil on Friday was the Energy Information Administration’s publication of its numbers for U.S. crude oil production for May, which showed that U.S. crude oil production actually fell in May instead of rose, contrary to the EIA’s latest estimates from its Short Term Energy Outlook.

The news that OPEC+’s meeting next week would likely end with no significant production target increase also bolstered prices to a significant degree. On Thursday, five OPEC+ sources suggested that OPEC+ was likely to keep its production targets for September steady with August levels. Two OPEC+ sources said that the group could discuss a small output hike. The market is aware, however, that even a hike in production targets is unlikely to result in an actual OPEC+ production boost due to chronic underproduction compared to the group’s current targets.

WTI prices are not only up on the day but also up on the week. Prices have come down over the past month, however. WTI traded at nearly $110 per barrel this time last month. Prices are up more than $20 per barrel so far this year.

Despite the high price of crude oil and the recession, global oil demand doesn’t seem to be declining, Amrita Sen, director of research at Energy Aspects, told Bloomberg on Friday.

With indications that crude demand hasn’t yet fully recovered from its Covid days, inventories are tight, even with millions of barrels of crude oil leaving Strategic Petroleum Reserves around the globe. When this flow of crude stops flowing from the SPR in October, the market could get even tighter.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia Asks For LNG Payments Via Moscow Bank

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years
The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis

The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis
Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude
Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency

Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency
Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group

Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Biden Really Responsible For High Oil Prices?

 Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?

 Alt text

Mining Industry Warns Energy Transition Isn’t Sustainable

 Alt text

The Futuristic Vehicles That Could Compete With EVs
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com