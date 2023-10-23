Oil Prices Slide As Diplomatic Efforts Bear Fruit In Gaza

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 87.98 -0.10 -0.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 92.19 +0.03 +0.03%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.08 -0.33 -0.35%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.911 +0.012 +0.41%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.367 -0.007 -0.28%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 90.85 +0.70 +0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 90.85 +0.70 +0.78%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 95.29 +1.72 +1.84%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 85.50 -8.96 -9.49%
Chart Mars US 2 days 86.48 -0.29 -0.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.367 -0.007 -0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 92.82 +2.13 +2.35%
Graph up Murban 3 days 95.47 +2.36 +2.53%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 94.50 +1.51 +1.62%
Graph down Basra Light 692 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 95.11 +1.45 +1.55%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 95.29 +1.72 +1.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 95.29 +1.72 +1.84%
Chart Girassol 3 days 95.97 +1.67 +1.77%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 85.50 -8.96 -9.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 145 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 63.58 -0.29 -0.45%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 90.23 -0.29 -0.32%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 88.48 -0.29 -0.33%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 84.03 -0.29 -0.34%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 80.58 -0.29 -0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 80.58 -0.29 -0.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 83.38 -0.29 -0.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 89.38 -0.29 -0.32%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 81.53 -0.29 -0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 90.85 +0.70 +0.78%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 85.85 +1.05 +1.24%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 79.60 +1.05 +1.34%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 93.07 +0.93 +1.01%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 84.95 +1.05 +1.25%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 85.85 +1.05 +1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 85.85 +1.05 +1.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 85.75 +0.75 +0.88%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 79.50 +1.00 +1.27%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 95.82 +1.55 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 16 days Kidnapped by an electric car
  • 4 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 1 day Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 10 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Slide As Diplomatic Efforts Bear Fruit In Gaza

Biden's Hydrogen Hubs Plan Slammed As Handouts To Big Oil

Biden's Hydrogen Hubs Plan Slammed As Handouts To Big Oil

President Biden's plan to extend…

New “Wonder Material” Could Boost Battery And Solar Cell Efficiency

New “Wonder Material” Could Boost Battery And Solar Cell Efficiency

Researchers at UCL have developed…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Slide As Diplomatic Efforts Bear Fruit In Gaza

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 23, 2023, 3:05 AM CDT

Crude oil prices began the week with a decline, as continued diplomatic talks gave traders hope the conflict in the Middle East might not escalate into a full-scale regional war.

In mid-morning trade in Asia earlier today, Brent crude had slipped by more than $1 per barrel from Friday’s close while West Texas Intermediate shed over $1.70 per barrel earlier in the session. Later in the day the benchmarks recouped some of the losses but were still trending down at the time of writing.

"Israel agreed to hold off its attack on Hamas following pressure from the U.S.," ANZ Research analysts said, as quoted by Reuters. "This eased concerns that the Israel-Hamas war would spread across the Middle East and disrupt supplies."

On the other hand, Lebanon may get folded into the conflict, according to a warning by the Israeli authorities. And the oil price decline could turn out to be a short one.

Oil is “taking a breather while the focus on humanitarian aid and securing hostage releases suggest that a potential ground invasion from Israel can wait,” IG Asia analyst Yeap Jun Rong told Bloomberg earlier today. “That may contain the risks of further escalation, at least for now.”

The de-escalation efforts follow a strong week for oil, during which a missile strike on a Gaza hospital led to outrage among Arab world leaders and the cancelation of a summit in Jordan between the U.S. president and some of those same Arab leaders.

These events did not bode well for the security situation in the region but they apparently spurred a diplomatic effort that seems to have begun to pay off rather quickly. If things change, the situation in the Middle East could prompt an oil price surge of over $10 per barrel, RBC Capital markets analysts said in a note, as quoted by Bloomberg.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia To Boost Natural Gas Supply To Hungary And China

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete
Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)

 Alt text

Global Appetite For Canadian Crude Grows Amidst Supply Cuts

 Alt text

OPEC+ Cuts Offset By Booming U.S. Oil Production

 Alt text

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com