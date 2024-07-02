Amazon Ditches Bezos-Funded Carbon Offsets in Favor of New Standard

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.96 +0.58 +0.70%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.19 +0.59 +0.68%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.10 +0.54 +0.62%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.459 -0.019 -0.77%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.604 +0.026 +1.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 85.83 -0.04 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 85.83 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 86.59 +0.54 +0.63%
Chart Mars US 242 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.604 +0.026 +1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 4 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 945 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 4 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 86.59 +0.54 +0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 398 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 69.13 +1.84 +2.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 5 hours 85.53 +1.84 +2.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 5 hours 83.78 +1.84 +2.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 78.78 +1.84 +2.39%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 76.63 +1.84 +2.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 76.63 +1.84 +2.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 78.88 +1.84 +2.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 82.98 +1.84 +2.27%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 76.63 +1.84 +2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 85.83 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 78.02 -0.20 -0.26%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 71.77 -0.20 -0.28%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 76.17 -0.20 -0.26%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 78.02 -0.20 -0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 78.02 -0.20 -0.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 78.00 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 71.75 -0.25 -0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 88.01 +0.80 +0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days e-truck insanity
  • 16 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Amazon Ditches Bezos-Funded Carbon Offsets in Favor of New Standard

China is Hoarding Coal Ahead of Summer Demand Peak

China is Hoarding Coal Ahead of Summer Demand Peak

Bloomberg reported this week that…

UK GDP Grows Faster than Anticpated in Q1

UK GDP Grows Faster than Anticpated in Q1

The UK economy grew by…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Amazon Ditches Bezos-Funded Carbon Offsets in Favor of New Standard

By Irina Slav - Jul 02, 2024, 4:55 AM CDT

Amazon has quit carbon offset standards that its founder Jeff Bezos helped to fund, opting instead for a new standard that it will develop.

According to a Reuters report, citing the online retail giant, Amazon will devise a new standard for verifying the quality of carbon offsets that it needs in order to hit its net-zero targets. The new standard will cover reforestation and agroforestry, the report said.

Carbon offsets are a popular tool in the energy transition. They essentially allow the company that buys them to emit a certain amount of CO2 because it would be offset by the existence of a rainforest, grassland, or another ecosystem that absorbs carbon dioxide.

To make sure these offsets do indeed lead to lower emissions, Jeff Bezos’ Earth Fund financed the creation of the Science Based Targets initiative—a body tasked with designing standards for carbon offsets.

These standards originally did not envisage carbon offsets being used by companies as a way of reducing their own Scope 3 carbon emissions—the emissions generated through the use of a company’s products or services. However, earlier this year, the body was apparently pressured into changing its stance on the matter.

The change did not last long after the SBTi’s employees revolted, prompting a quick reversal of opinion from its leadership.

Since Amazon was materially interested in being able to use carbon offsets to neutralize its emissions, the move to devise its own standard was anything but unexpected given the size of the company.

So, now it is working on Abacus, which would be an alternative to the standards developed by another organization that Amazon has been funding: the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want to ensure that every credit investment has a real, conservatively quantified and verified impact on emissions,” James Mulligan, head of Amazon’s carbon neutralization, told Reuters.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Siemens Energy Prioritizes Grid Business With $1.6 Billion Investment

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares
Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants

Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants
Rongsheng Becomes Next Chinese Refiner to Buy Trans Mountain Oil

Rongsheng Becomes Next Chinese Refiner to Buy Trans Mountain Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com