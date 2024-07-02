Cathay Pacific: China Could Accelerate Sustainable Jet Fuel Adoption

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 84.13 +0.75 +0.90%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.25 +0.65 +0.75%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.22 +0.66 +0.76%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.452 -0.026 -1.05%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.601 +0.023 +0.90%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 85.83 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 85.83 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 86.59 +0.54 +0.63%
Chart Mars US 242 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.601 +0.023 +0.90%

Graph up Marine 4 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 4 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 945 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 4 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 86.59 +0.54 +0.63%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 398 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 69.13 +1.84 +2.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 85.53 +1.84 +2.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 83.78 +1.84 +2.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 78.78 +1.84 +2.39%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 76.63 +1.84 +2.46%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 76.63 +1.84 +2.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 78.88 +1.84 +2.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 82.98 +1.84 +2.27%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 76.63 +1.84 +2.46%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 85.83 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 78.02 -0.20 -0.26%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 71.77 -0.20 -0.28%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 76.17 -0.20 -0.26%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 78.02 -0.20 -0.26%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 78.02 -0.20 -0.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 78.00 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 71.75 -0.25 -0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 88.01 +0.80 +0.92%

Cathay Pacific: China Could Accelerate Sustainable Jet Fuel Adoption

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Cathay Pacific: China Could Accelerate Sustainable Jet Fuel Adoption

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 02, 2024, 8:30 AM CDT

China could become a major catalyst for the widespread adoption of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), considering its success in solar power development and electric vehicles rollout, senior executives at Cathay Pacific Airways have told Bloomberg.

Cathay Pacific is collaborating with the Chinese authorities, state-owned utility State Power Investment Corp, and academics to look into ways of producing sustainable fuels at viable costs, the airline’s CEO Ronald Lam told Bloomberg in an interview published on Tuesday.

According to Grace Cheung, General Manager of Sustainability at Cathay, China could accelerate the ongoing global efforts to produce SAF if it has a national strategy for clean aviation fuels just like it has for EVs and solar power.

“When a supportive SAF policy is in place in China, things will happen very quickly, and have a very impactful result,” Cheung told Bloomberg.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), sustainable aviation fuel has the potential to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 80%.

Despite numerous pledges from airlines and government support for SAF production, the alternative of the petroleum-based jet fuel faces challenges in supply, costs, and feedstock, analysts say.

Last year, Willie Walsh, Director General at the IATA, said that the airline industry would be ready to embrace the fact that SAF would always be more expensive than oil-based jet fuel.

Last month, the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) said that a regional aircraft and a passenger aircraft successfully completed their first demonstration flights with SAF.

“So far, a number of Chinese airlines have conducted commercial test flights using China-made SAF, with a dozen domestic enterprises and institutes working on the research, development and production of SAF,” COMAC said.

The SAF made by COMAC was granted airworthiness approval by the Civil Aviation Administration of China in February this year, the company added.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

