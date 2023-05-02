Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 56 mins 71.66 -4.00 -5.29%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.22 -4.09 -5.16%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 74.92 -4.30 -5.43%
Graph down Natural Gas 56 mins 2.214 -0.104 -4.49%
Graph down Gasoline 56 mins 2.436 -0.115 -4.50%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 79.71 +1.98 +2.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.03 +1.63 +2.08%
Chart Mars US 22 mins 70.16 -3.90 -5.27%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 2.436 -0.115 -4.50%

Graph up Marine 5 days 78.94 +1.70 +2.20%
Graph up Murban 5 days 80.00 +2.01 +2.58%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 77.27 +1.74 +2.30%
Graph down Basra Light 519 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 80.17 +2.20 +2.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 79.71 +1.98 +2.55%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 79.71 +1.98 +2.55%
Chart Girassol 5 days 82.84 +2.00 +2.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.03 +1.63 +2.08%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 60.99 -1.30 -2.09%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 54.41 -1.12 -2.02%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 77.81 -1.12 -1.42%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 76.06 -1.12 -1.45%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 73.21 -1.12 -1.51%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 69.91 -1.12 -1.58%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 69.91 -1.12 -1.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 71.21 -1.12 -1.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 80.16 -1.12 -1.38%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 69.51 -1.12 -1.59%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.00 -1.25 -1.71%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 65.75 -1.25 -1.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 78.25 +0.43 +0.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.19 -1.12 -1.62%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 72.14 -1.12 -1.53%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.14 -1.12 -1.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.00 -1.25 -1.71%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 78.17 +0.46 +0.59%

Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline

By Julianne Geiger - May 02, 2023, 3:48 PM CDT

Crude oil inventories in the United fell this week by 3.939 million barrels, the American Petroleum Institute (API) data showed on Tuesday, with analysts expecting a 1 million barrel draw.

The total number of barrels of crude oil gained so far this year is still more than 34 million barrels.

This week, SPR inventory dropped for the fifth week in a row, losing 2 million barrels for the week to reach 364.9 million barrels—the lowest amount of crude oil in the SPR since October 1983.

U.S. crude oil production fell 100,000 bpd during the week ending April 21, to 12.2 million bpd. U.S. production is now 900,000 bpd lower than the peak production seen in March 2020, but 300,000 bpd higher than this time last year.

The price of WTI was trading down sharply on Tuesday in the run-up to the data release, below $72 per barrel on renewed market fears over unremarkable industrial data out of China and the possibility that the Feds could hike rates again later this week—both factors could have an impact on global oil demand.

Brent crude was also trading down on the day.

By 3:30 p.m. EST, WTI was trading down $3.95 (-5.22%) on the day at $71.71 per barrel, a loss of about $5.40 per barrel on the week. Brent crude was trading down $3.93 (-4.96%) on the day at $75.38—down roughly $5.40 per barrel from this same time last week.

WTI was trading at $71.62 shortly after the data release.

Gasoline inventories rose by 400,000 barrels after falling in the week prior by 1.919 million barrels. Distillate inventories fell by 1 million barrels after increasing by 1.693 million barrels in the week prior.

Inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, increased by 700,000 barrels—after rising by 465,000 barrels last week.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

