Oil Gains Slightly As Saudi And Russian Officials Meet

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 68.25 +0.64 +0.95%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 74.59 +0.90 +1.22%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.28 +1.06 +1.43%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.521 +0.082 +3.36%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.499 +0.061 +2.49%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.50 -3.81 -5.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.50 -3.81 -5.13%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.51 -7.05 -8.86%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.22 -2.70 -3.42%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 67.86 -3.37 -4.73%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.499 +0.061 +2.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 77.01 -1.09 -1.40%
Graph down Murban 2 days 78.87 -1.44 -1.79%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 68.59 -6.87 -9.10%
Graph down Basra Light 472 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 72.65 -7.18 -8.99%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 72.51 -7.05 -8.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.51 -7.05 -8.86%
Chart Girassol 2 days 72.93 -7.01 -8.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.22 -2.70 -3.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 52.23 -3.47 -6.23%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 46.36 -3.72 -7.43%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 69.76 -3.72 -5.06%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 68.01 -3.72 -5.19%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 65.16 -3.72 -5.40%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 61.86 -3.72 -5.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 61.86 -3.72 -5.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 63.16 -3.72 -5.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 72.11 -3.72 -4.91%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 61.46 -3.72 -5.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.50 -3.81 -5.13%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.00 -3.75 -5.54%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 57.75 -3.75 -6.10%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 75.25 -3.10 -3.96%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 60.14 -4.77 -7.35%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 64.09 -3.72 -5.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 64.09 -3.72 -5.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.00 -3.75 -5.54%
Chart Kansas Common 16 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 73.92 -8.75 -10.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 17 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 18 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 20 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 20 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Oil Gains Slightly As Saudi And Russian Officials Meet

Venture Capital Invested Billions In Emerging Market Agri-Tech Startups In 2022

Venture Capital Invested Billions In Emerging Market Agri-Tech Startups In 2022

Agricultural technology startup investments remained…

Russian Seaborne Exports Of Oil Products Dropped 10.4% In February

Russian Seaborne Exports Of Oil Products Dropped 10.4% In February

According to Reuters calculations, Russian…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Gains Slightly As Saudi And Russian Officials Meet

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 16, 2023, 2:30 PM CDT

Prices of Brent crude and WTI have turned positive, with both gaining around 1% as U.S. regional banks rallied on help from big banks, and as battered Credit Suisse was offered a $54-billion lifeline from the Swiss National Bank.

Oil prices also gained some currency to climb back from near 15-month lows after reports emerged that Saudi Arabia and Russia have met to discuss market stability. 

At 2:53 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Brent crude was trading at $74.50, up 1.10%, while WTI was up 0.83% at $68.17.

The market has also been watching to see whether the Biden administration would move on oil repurchases to fill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). Back in October, the White House said it would repurchase crude when prices were “at or below about $67-72 per barrel, adding to global demand when prices are around that range”. 

That window may close quickly.  

Around 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, regional banks in the U.S. started to rally after heavy losses in the earlier part of the day. 

The rally was a response to two developments. First, Credit Suisse shares surged Wednesday after the Swiss Central Bank agreed to lend it $54 billion after shares plunged 30% on Tuesday. The central bank pledge sent Credit Suisse shares into fast recovery mode, pushing them up 33%. 

Second, a report emerged from the Wall Street Journal that big banks, including Citigroup, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Wells Farbo were considering rescue bids for First Republic (FRC) after shares tumbled Tuesday and early Wednesday in a contagion that has spread to smaller regional from the failure last week of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank. 

ADVERTISEMENT

On the OPEC+ front, reports that Saudi energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman met with Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak in Riyadh “woke up the bulls in the market”, Reuters cited Again Capital partner John Kilduff as saying. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

2.5 Tons Of Uranium Missing From Libya Amid Rival Government Crisis

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company
U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February

U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February
Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production

Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production
Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition

Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?

 Alt text

Are Small Modular Reactors The Future Of Nuclear Power?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com