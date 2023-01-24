OPEC+ Set To Keep Oil Production Unchanged

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.99 -1.63 -2.00%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.99 -2.20 -2.49%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.80 -2.29 -2.63%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.255 -0.192 -5.57%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.645 -0.051 -1.90%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 83.81 +1.38 +1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 83.81 +1.38 +1.67%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.08 +1.68 +1.92%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 82.60 -2.02 -2.39%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 78.27 +0.23 +0.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.645 -0.051 -1.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 83.04 +2.33 +2.89%
Graph up Murban 5 days 85.86 +2.54 +3.05%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 83.26 +2.05 +2.52%
Graph down Basra Light 421 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 89.18 +2.27 +2.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 89.08 +1.68 +1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.08 +1.68 +1.92%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.45 +1.83 +2.11%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 82.60 -2.02 -2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.64 +0.61 +1.03%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 60.37 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 83.77 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 82.02 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 79.17 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 75.87 -0.02 -0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 75.87 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 77.17 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 86.12 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 75.47 -0.02 -0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 83.81 +1.38 +1.67%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 76.75 +0.75 +0.99%
Graph up Giddings 6 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 13 days 81.02 +0.87 +1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 6 days 73.16 +0.85 +1.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 6 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 76.75 +0.75 +0.99%
Chart Kansas Common 21 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 83.24 +0.85 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 4 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 15 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 8 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 7 hours Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 13 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 11 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 12 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Biden May Cancel SPR Sale: Report

The Road To Decarbonization: Ammonia-Powered Trucks Take the Lead

The Road To Decarbonization: Ammonia-Powered Trucks Take the Lead

The world's first ammonia-powered semi…

Extremely Tight Market Could Push Copper Prices To Record Highs

Extremely Tight Market Could Push Copper Prices To Record Highs

Investors are turning increasingly bullish…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC+ Set To Keep Oil Production Unchanged

By Michael Kern - Jan 24, 2023, 11:30 AM CST

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of the OPEC+ group is expected to recommend keeping the current levels of oil production when it meets next week, in a wait-and-see approach amid significant uncertainties about supply and demand in the coming weeks, OPEC+ delegates told Bloomberg on Tuesday. 

The JMMC is meeting online on February 1 to review the situation on the oil market and potentially recommend actions for the OPEC+ alliance to take.

However, in view of the uncertainties about Chinese demand and Russian supply in February and March, OPEC+ is widely expected to keep the current production levels, which reduced target output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from November onwards. Yet, the actual cut is estimated to have been around 1 million bpd.

ADVERTISEMENT

In December, OPEC-13’s average December production rose by 91,000 bpd, according to the MOMR, to 28.971 million bpd, with nearly all of the gains coming from Nigeria. But December’s OPEC-10 production – the members bound by the OPEC+ pact – was still substantially below the production quota, with the group underproducing by more than 800,000 barrels per day.

Going forward, OPEC, OPEC+, and market participants will look to China and Russia for the most immediate clues on global demand and supply.

ADVERTISEMENT

Analysts and the market expect Chinese oil demand to rebound after the reopening of the world’s largest crude oil importer after nearly three years of Covid-related lockdowns.

Saudi oil giant Aramco expects the Chinese reopening and a pick-up in jet fuel demand to lead to a rebound in global oil demand this year, Amin Nasser, the CEO of the world’s biggest oil firm, told Bloomberg in an interview last week.

On the supply side, the upcoming EU embargo on seaborne imports of refined petroleum products from Russia – beginning on February 5 – could lead to curtailments in Russian crude oil production.

Moreover, Brent oil prices have recently stabilized in the upper $80s, which could mean that OPEC+ will not rush to change production policy just ahead of the EU embargo on Russian diesel and other products, analysts say.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Europe’s Gas Prices Slump By 11% On Warmer Weather Forecasts

Next Post

Norway Proposes 92 New Oil And Gas Exploration Blocks

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

 Alt text

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen

 Alt text

IEA: Half Of All Cars Sold In Top Markets Will Be Electric By 2030
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com