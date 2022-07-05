OPEC Secretary General: The Oil And Gas Industry Is Under Siege

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 100.3 +0.82 +0.82%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 104.2 +1.41 +1.37%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 103.6 -10.47 -9.18%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.606 +0.083 +1.50%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 3.339 +0.010 +0.29%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 109.3 -3.74 -3.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 109.3 -3.74 -3.31%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 113.2 -2.41 -2.08%
Chart Mars US 40 mins 95.75 -8.93 -8.53%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 3.339 +0.010 +0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 6 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 6 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 6 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 218 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 6 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 6 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 6 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 113.2 -2.41 -2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 6 days 84.29 -4.23 -4.78%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 24 hours 94.33 +2.67 +2.91%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 24 hours 110.6 +2.67 +2.47%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 24 hours 108.8 +2.67 +2.52%
Graph up Sweet Crude 24 hours 106.7 +2.67 +2.57%
Graph up Peace Sour 24 hours 103.9 +2.67 +2.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 24 hours 103.9 +2.67 +2.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 24 hours 106.0 +2.67 +2.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 24 hours 109.5 +2.67 +2.50%
Chart Central Alberta 24 hours 104.2 +2.67 +2.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 109.3 -3.74 -3.31%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 102.3 -4.00 -3.76%
Graph down Giddings 6 days 96.00 -4.00 -4.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 113.1 -3.74 -3.20%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 100.8 -4.02 -3.83%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 104.8 -4.02 -3.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 104.8 -4.02 -3.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 102.3 -4.00 -3.76%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 98.75 +2.75 +2.86%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 116.4 +1.67 +1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 hours Sand Powered Batteries for Heating Industries and Homes
  • 4 days Once seen as fleeting, a new solar tech proves its lasting power
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days Bloomberg - "Hedge Funds Hit by ‘Onerous’ ESG Rule Turn to Lawyers for Help"

Breaking News:

Austria Plans To Power Industry With Oil Instead Of Gas

The Winners And Losers Of The New Energy World Order

The Winners And Losers Of The New Energy World Order

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has…

Smart Airlines Are Saving Billions Thanks To Oil Price Hedging

Smart Airlines Are Saving Billions Thanks To Oil Price Hedging

Despite sky-high fuel prices, some…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC Secretary General: The Oil And Gas Industry Is Under Siege

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 05, 2022, 6:30 PM CDT

The oil and gas industry is "under siege" OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday.

After years of underinvestment on a global scale, the oil and gas industry is now "facing huge challenges along multiple fronts," the Secretary General told delegates at an industry conference in Lagos.

"These threaten our investment potential now and in the long term, to put it bluntly, my dear friends, the oil and gas industry is under siege," Barkindo said, citing geopolitical developments in Europe.

Barkindo also suggested that the supply shortage that would eventually come for the industry as a result of that underinvestment—and as a result of some country's attempted shift away from fossil fuels—could be mitigated if more oil were allowed to be exported from OPEC members Iran and Venezuela.

While nations look to ditch fossil fuels and capacity falls, oil demand continues to grow, sending crude oil prices ever higher, Barkindo said, adding that "For us in Nigeria, fossil fuel will always have a share in our energy mix, for the foreseeable future. We will not at this time abandon fossil fuels. We have adopted gas as a transition fuel."

OPEC's Secretary General sees global oil demand increasing through 2045. Meanwhile, refining capacity in OECD countries fell by 3.3 percent last year.

"The ongoing war in Ukraine, a COVID-19 pandemic which is still with us, and the inflationary pressures across the globe have come together in a perfect storm that is causing significant volatility and uncertainty in the commodity markets in general. More importantly, in the world of energy," Barkindo explained.

Crude oil prices fell by more than 8% on Tuesday afternoon on the fear that the world could soon see a recession, denting oil demand.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Why Oil Prices Crashed By 10% Today

Next Post

Sweden And Finland Move One Step Closer To Joining NATO

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994
Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch
White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric
Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields

Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields
Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group

Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

 Alt text

What Biden Is Getting Wrong About Big Oil’s Profits

 Alt text

Biden Snubbed Oil Firms And Met With Offshore Wind Partnership

 Alt text

Why $5 Gasoline Won’t Cause A Recession
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com