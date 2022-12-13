OPEC Production Fell In November, But 3 Members Actually Boosted Output

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.11 +1.94 +2.65%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.25 +2.26 +2.90%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.75 +0.64 +0.83%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.003 +0.416 +6.32%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.135 +0.054 +2.57%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 72.05 -1.18 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 72.05 -1.18 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.97 +1.16 +1.53%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.78 -4.99 -6.26%
Chart Mars US 9 hours 65.22 -0.94 -1.42%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.135 +0.054 +2.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 70.76 -0.15 -0.21%
Graph down Murban 1 day 74.98 -0.15 -0.20%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 73.80 +0.92 +1.26%
Graph down Basra Light 378 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 77.25 +1.17 +1.54%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 76.97 +1.16 +1.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.97 +1.16 +1.53%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.31 +1.18 +1.57%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.78 -4.99 -6.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 46.72 +1.49 +3.29%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 51.92 +2.15 +4.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 75.32 +2.15 +2.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 73.57 +2.15 +3.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 70.72 +2.15 +3.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 67.42 +2.15 +3.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 67.42 +2.15 +3.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 68.72 +2.15 +3.23%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 77.67 +2.15 +2.85%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 67.02 +2.15 +3.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 72.05 -1.18 -1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.75 -1.00 -1.45%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 61.50 -1.00 -1.60%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 78.34 -2.88 -3.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 65.10 -0.99 -1.50%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 67.50 -0.99 -1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 67.50 -0.99 -1.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 67.75 -1.00 -1.45%
Chart Kansas Common 15 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 76.78 -1.49 -1.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days "How BlackRock Conquered the World" by James Corbett (all 3 parts)
  • 5 days "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 3 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 11 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

OPEC Production Fell In November, But 3 Members Actually Boosted Output

Russia Bets On Growing ‘Dark Fleet’ To Ship Its Oil  

Russia Bets On Growing ‘Dark Fleet’ To Ship Its Oil  

The ‘dark’ or ‘shadow’ fleet…

Natural Gas Prices Could Be Poised To Break Out

Natural Gas Prices Could Be Poised To Break Out

The retracement in natural gas…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC Production Fell In November, But 3 Members Actually Boosted Output

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 13, 2022, 9:10 AM CST

OPEC’s crude oil production fell by an average of 744,000 barrels per day, according to OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report released on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia’s November production fell by the most among its members, by 404,000 bpd, to 10.474 million bpd—Saudi Arabia’s lowest monthly average since May 2022.

Other significant production decreases were realized by the United Arab Emirates, which saw a decrease of 149,000 bpd in November, landing at 3.037 million bpd; Kuwait, which saw a dip of 121,000 bpd to 2.685 million bpd; and Iraq with a loss of 117,000 bpd to 4.465 million bpd.

Overall, OPEC’s average production for November fell to 28.826 million bpd—the lowest average production level since June.

While the overall production was significantly lower for November and largely in line with OPEC’s plan to reduce output in response to market conditions, a handful of members increased their production.

Libya’s production also decreased by 32,000 bpd, to 1.133 million bpd. Earlier this week, Libya’s oil minister said its oil production was 1.2 million bpd. “We hope to return to 2010 levels, which was 1.6 million bpd, within two or three years,” Oil Minister Mohamed Oun told reporters on Monday.

Libya lifted its force majeure on oil and gas last exploration last week in hopes of luring foreign oil companies back into the country that has seen significant unrest in recent years.

Angola, Gabon, and Nigeria went the other way, increasing their production by a collective 132,000 bpd.

While OPEC saw its overall crude production fall, non-OPEC liquids production, according to OPEC’s latest report, increased month on month in November by 800,000 bpd to 72.7 million bpd. This figure is also 2.1 million bpd higher than the same month last year.

This means that OPEC’s share of crude oil in the global production mix slipped by 0.7%, to 28.4% in November from the month prior.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

EU Reaches Deal On Carbon Tax For Imports

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”
Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build
Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor

Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor
European Refiners Now Have Too Much Oil

European Refiners Now Have Too Much Oil


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?

 Alt text

The Truth About The Energy Crisis That No One Wants To Acknowledge

 Alt text

EU Presents New Climate Fund For Developing Nations, But There’s A Catch

 Alt text

America's Electric Grid Can't Support The EV Revolution
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com