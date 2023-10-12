OPEC Oil Production Rises In September

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 84.11 +0.62 +0.74%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.67 +0.85 +0.99%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 88.55 +0.65 +0.74%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.374 -0.003 -0.09%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.187 -0.024 -1.06%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 86.05 +1.80 +2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 86.05 +1.80 +2.14%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.44 -1.97 -2.18%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 89.89 -0.89 -0.98%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 81.79 -2.68 -3.17%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.187 -0.024 -1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 87.64 -0.18 -0.20%
Graph down Murban 1 day 89.83 -0.21 -0.23%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 84.66 -2.17 -2.50%
Graph down Basra Light 681 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 88.42 -2.47 -2.72%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 88.44 -1.97 -2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.44 -1.97 -2.18%
Chart Girassol 1 day 89.18 -1.90 -2.09%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 89.89 -0.89 -0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 134 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 62.14 -2.48 -3.84%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 85.64 -2.48 -2.81%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 83.89 -2.48 -2.87%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 79.39 -2.58 -3.15%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 76.04 -2.48 -3.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 76.04 -2.48 -3.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 78.79 -2.68 -3.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 84.99 -2.48 -2.84%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 76.29 -2.63 -3.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 86.05 +1.80 +2.14%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 79.97 -2.48 -3.01%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 73.72 -2.48 -3.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 87.76 +0.33 +0.38%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 79.07 -2.48 -3.04%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 79.97 -2.48 -3.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 79.97 -2.48 -3.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 80.00 -2.50 -3.03%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 76.75 +3.75 +5.14%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 91.42 -0.41 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Kidnapped by an electric car
  • 6 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

OPEC Oil Production Rises In September

Suspected Sabotage In Probe Into Baltic Natural Gas Pipeline Leak

Suspected Sabotage In Probe Into Baltic Natural Gas Pipeline Leak

Ongoing investigations into a leak…

Rio Tinto Bets Big On World's Largest Untapped Iron Ore Mine

Rio Tinto Bets Big On World's Largest Untapped Iron Ore Mine

Rio Tinto is progressing towards…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC Oil Production Rises In September

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 12, 2023, 10:30 AM CDT

OPEC's crude oil production rose in September compared to August, according to the group's latest Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) published on Thursday.

According to the MOMR, OPEC's crude oil production rose to 27.755 million bpd in September—up 273,000 bpd from the 27.482 million bpd the group produced in August. Based on the report's secondary sources, the largest increase in production was from Nigeria, which saw a 141,000 bpd increase month over month. Saudi Arabia also saw a production increase, of 82,000 bpd. Other OPEC members saw an increase, although smaller, including Algeria, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, and the UAE.

But some members saw their production decline like Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, and Venezuela—the latter of which saw its production fall by 25,000 bpd to 733,000 bpd, the lowest level since April 2023.

Saudi Arabia's September production rose to 9.006 million bpd. The country's quota—which includes The Kingdom's 1 million bpd voluntary production cut quota—is 9 million bpd.

Iran's September production, which rose to 3.058 million bpd, was the highest in years as the United States struggles to keep its oil revenues in check through sanctions, in a sign that the country is on its way to restoring production to pre-sanction levels.

OPEC members Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE reaffirmed their commitment to "collective and individual voluntary adjustments" to oil production after meeting on the sidelines of the UN MENA climate week last weekend. The members also said it would be willing to take "additional measures at any time" to support market stability. The group's current production quota agreement runs through the end of next year, but Saudi Arabia's extra 1 million bpd production cut runs through the end of this year and will then be subject to monthly reviews.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC Leaves Oil Demand Growth Forecast Unchanged Despite Economic Uncertainty

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Trans Mountain Pipeline Capacity Set To Triple

Trans Mountain Pipeline Capacity Set To Triple

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”

 Alt text

Goldman Sachs Predicts $100 Oil As Renewable Transition Falters
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com