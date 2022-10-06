OPEC+ Cuts Or Not, White House Wants To Refill SPR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 88.48 +0.72 +0.82%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.43 +1.06 +1.14%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.73 -0.28 -0.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.973 +0.043 +0.62%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.691 +0.023 +0.84%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.85 +1.49 +1.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.05 +1.92 +2.08%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 86.81 +1.59 +1.87%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.691 +0.023 +0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 90.47 +2.48 +2.82%
Graph up Murban 2 days 93.18 +2.01 +2.20%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 90.07 +1.84 +2.09%
Graph down Basra Light 311 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 95.38 +1.43 +1.52%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 94.85 +1.49 +1.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.85 +1.49 +1.60%
Chart Girassol 2 days 94.92 +1.69 +1.81%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.05 +1.92 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 7 days 56.84 -1.70 -2.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 66.51 +1.24 +1.90%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 89.91 +1.24 +1.40%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 88.16 +1.24 +1.43%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 85.31 +1.24 +1.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 82.01 +1.24 +1.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 82.01 +1.24 +1.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 83.31 +1.24 +1.51%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 92.26 +1.24 +1.36%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 81.61 +1.24 +1.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 84.25 +1.25 +1.51%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 78.00 +1.25 +1.63%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 89.26 +0.23 +0.26%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 82.79 +1.24 +1.52%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 84.24 +1.24 +1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 84.24 +1.24 +1.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 84.25 +1.25 +1.51%
Chart Kansas Common 45 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 94.53 +5.03 +5.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 day "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 3 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 1 day Wind droughts
  • 8 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 1 hour "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 15 hours Australian power prices go insane
  • 4 days Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader
  • 1 day Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 3 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 12 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 3 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

4 EU Countries Propose ‘Dynamic’ Gas Price Corridor

The LME Is Carefully Considering A Potential Ban On Russian Metals

The LME Is Carefully Considering A Potential Ban On Russian Metals

The LME is weighing the…

Why Oil Prices Could Continue To Fall

Why Oil Prices Could Continue To Fall

Despite the bullish news of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC+ Cuts Or Not, White House Wants To Refill SPR

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 06, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT

The United States is still planning on replenishing the nation’s crude oil emergency stockpiles when the price of oil goes down, White House energy advisor Amos Hochstein said on Thursday.

The White House energy advisor’s comments come as a million barrels of crude oil continue to leave the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves every day—and as OPEC+ prepares to slash its production in November, sending prices higher.

The White House made the decision in March to release a million barrels of crude oil per day from the nation’s petroleum reserves to supplement the market while U.S. production ramped up to meet demand, with the intent on lowering prices. The drawdowns were supposed to last until October, but a portion of the sale of reserves has been pushed out into November—the month when OPEC+ will likely see about a million bpd cut from its production.

The United States, however, has seen just a 200,000 bpd increase in crude oil production since the SPR decision was made.

Removing the SPR releases and OPEC+ production from the equation starting in November, global crude oil supplies are expected to be roughly 2 million bpd less than what we are seeing today. Nevertheless, the White House is standing by its plan to replenish the SPR when prices fall. When or if that will ever come to pass is not known, but the U.S. government has previously said it is unlikely to happen before the second half of next year.

Replenishing the nation’s crude stockpiles is no small feat. So far this year, 177 million barrels have been sold out of this emergency inventory. And with the market soon seeing 2 million bpd less in terms of supply, it is unclear just where this oil would come from.

Still, the White House is putting on a brave face. Hochstein said on Thursday that oil prices hadn’t spiked as much as the White House initially feared following the OPEC+ announcement.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Swedish Investigation Shows ‘Detonations’ Caused Nord Stream Leaks

Next Post

European Leaders Gather To Discuss Energy And Security

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build


Most Commented

Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”

 Alt text

The Global Water Crisis Could Crush The Energy Industry
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com