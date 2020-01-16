Number Of DUC Wells Plunges In Latest Sign Of Shale Distress

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.42 +0.61 +1.06%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.59 +0.59 +0.92%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.048 -0.035 -1.68%
Mars US 22 hours 58.96 +0.03 +0.05%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.32 -0.31 -0.47%
Urals 15 hours 59.50 -0.60 -1.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.66 -0.48 -0.77%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.66 -0.48 -0.77%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.59 -0.72 -1.10%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.40 -0.42 -0.77%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.048 -0.035 -1.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 64.90 -0.12 -0.18%
Murban 2 days 66.50 +0.32 +0.48%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.02 -0.88 -1.63%
Basra Light 2 days 69.26 -1.37 -1.94%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.92 -1.17 -1.77%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.59 -0.72 -1.10%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.59 -0.72 -1.10%
Girassol 2 days 65.39 -0.85 -1.28%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.32 -0.31 -0.47%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.20 +0.77 +2.11%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 34.91 -0.42 -1.19%
Canadian Condensate 149 days 51.81 -0.42 -0.80%
Premium Synthetic 139 days 58.21 -0.42 -0.72%
Sweet Crude 8 days 49.06 -0.42 -0.85%
Peace Sour 8 days 45.21 -0.42 -0.92%
Peace Sour 8 days 45.21 -0.42 -0.92%
Light Sour Blend 8 days 49.56 -0.42 -0.84%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 days 55.06 -0.42 -0.76%
Central Alberta 8 days 45.06 -0.42 -0.92%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.66 -0.48 -0.77%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 15 hours 55.00 +0.75 +1.38%
Giddings 15 hours 48.75 +0.75 +1.56%
ANS West Coast 4 days 66.43 -0.55 -0.82%
West Texas Sour 15 hours 52.47 +0.71 +1.37%
Eagle Ford 15 hours 56.42 +0.71 +1.27%
Eagle Ford 15 hours 56.42 +0.71 +1.27%
Oklahoma Sweet 15 hours 55.00 +0.75 +1.38%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.00 -0.50 -1.03%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.04 -1.75 -2.54%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Phase One trade deal, for China it is all about technology war
  • 7 minutes IRAN / USA
  • 11 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 16 minutes Swedes Think Climate Policy Worst Waste of Taxpayers' Money in 2019
  • 2 hours Iranian government can do everything to avoid attacking American people.
  • 1 day What's the Endgame Here?
  • 7 hours IRAQ / USA
  • 13 hours US Shale: Technology
  • 1 day 10 Rockets hit US Air Base in Iraq
  • 2 days Iran Is Weak and Soleimani Is Still Dead
  • 11 hours Gravity is a scam!
  • 3 hours Canada / Iran
  • 2 days Current strategy of Chinese military in hegemony conflict with United States. What is the end game here ?
  • 2 hours Gretta Thunbergs zero carbon voyage carbon foot print of carbon fibre manufacture
  • 23 hours Tales From The Smoke Shack and beyond.
  • 23 hours Wind Turbine Blades Not Recyclable

Breaking News:

Number Of DUC Wells Plunges In Latest Sign Of Shale Distress

Russia Risks Gasoline Price Surge

Russia Risks Gasoline Price Surge

In 2019, the rise in…

Florida To Buy Part Of Everglades To Protect Them From Oil Drilling

Florida To Buy Part Of Everglades To Protect Them From Oil Drilling

Florida has agreed to buy…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Number Of DUC Wells Plunges In Latest Sign Of Shale Distress

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 16, 2020, 1:30 PM CST Shale rig

Over the past six months, the number of drilled but uncompleted (DUC) wells across the U.S. shale patch has been steadily declining in a fresh sign that shale producers have stopped the relentless drilling of wells.

The slowdown in drilling is expected to weigh on the fourth-quarter results of the world’s major oilfield services companies working on well completions in the key U.S. shale regions, Bloomberg reports, citing analyst forecasts.

The number of DUC wells in the seven key shale regions dropped to 7,574 in November, down by 131 from the October DUC well inventory of 7,705, according to the latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

According to Bloomberg estimates based on EIA data, the number of DUC wells dropped from a recent high of 8,429 in May 2019 to 7,574 such wells in November. This drop in just six months was the steepest fall in DUC wells numbers for the past three years, Bloomberg has estimated.

Analysts now expect the largest oilfield services providers to report in their Q4 earnings later this month continued decline in fracking and completions activity. This would be yet another sign that U.S. oil producers have slowed drilling as investors want returns from the U.S. shale patch, not crude oil oversupply.

Halliburton is expected to report a fall of 29 percent in its earnings in Q4, according to analysts who spoke to Bloomberg. Baker Hughes, which spun off its fracking services business, on the other hand, is seen reporting higher earnings.

The slowdown in U.S. drilling and completions services is expected to be in sharp contrast to recovering international and offshore oilfield services segments.

The world’s biggest oilfield services provider, Schlumberger, started flagging last year the evident slowdown in North America’s drilling growth. For Q3, Schlumberger said that international activity and its greater exposure to drilling outside U.S. shale drove its revenues higher, while North American revenues declined.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

IEA: There Won’t Be A Low-Sulfur Fuel Oil Crisis

Next Post

IEA: There Won’t Be A Low-Sulfur Fuel Oil Crisis

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw
Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

 Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build

 JP Morgan Raises 2020 Oil Price Outlook

JP Morgan Raises 2020 Oil Price Outlook

 Aramco’s Opening Rally Comes To An End

Aramco’s Opening Rally Comes To An End

Most Commented

Alt text

The Human Cost of the EV Revolution

 Alt text

The Unexpected Consequences Of Germany’s Anti-Nuclear Push

 Alt text

Burn, Pay, Or Shut It Down: Three Evils For Permian Drillers

 Alt text

Billions In Worthless Assets Plague The Oil & Gas Industry
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com