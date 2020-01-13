Norway Suffers Setback In Quest For Arctic Oil Discoveries

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.07 -0.01 -0.02%
Brent Crude 11 mins 64.23 +0.03 +0.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.183 +0.001 +0.05%
Mars US 4 hours 58.78 -1.21 -2.02%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.04 -0.22 -0.33%
Urals 23 hours 60.00 -0.65 -1.07%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.77 -0.54 -0.85%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.77 -0.54 -0.85%
Bonny Light 23 hours 64.73 -1.61 -2.43%
Mexican Basket 4 days 55.33 -0.37 -0.66%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.183 +0.001 +0.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 23 hours 66.05 -0.27 -0.41%
Murban 23 hours 67.52 -0.37 -0.54%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 53.18 -4.26 -7.42%
Basra Light 23 hours 70.56 -1.07 -1.49%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 65.12 -1.48 -2.22%
Bonny Light 23 hours 64.73 -1.61 -2.43%
Bonny Light 23 hours 64.73 -1.61 -2.43%
Girassol 23 hours 65.85 -1.28 -1.91%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.04 -0.22 -0.33%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 8 hours 36.63 -0.40 -1.08%
Western Canadian Select 5 days 36.14 -0.52 -1.42%
Canadian Condensate 146 days 53.04 -0.52 -0.97%
Premium Synthetic 136 days 59.44 -0.52 -0.87%
Sweet Crude 5 days 50.29 -0.52 -1.02%
Peace Sour 5 days 46.44 -0.52 -1.11%
Peace Sour 5 days 46.44 -0.52 -1.11%
Light Sour Blend 5 days 50.79 -0.52 -1.01%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 days 56.29 -0.52 -0.92%
Central Alberta 5 days 46.29 -0.52 -1.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 62.77 -0.54 -0.85%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 54.50 -1.00 -1.80%
Giddings 23 hours 48.25 -1.00 -2.03%
ANS West Coast 5 days 67.42 -3.31 -4.68%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 52.03 -0.96 -1.81%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 55.98 -0.96 -1.69%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 55.98 -0.96 -1.69%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 54.50 -1.00 -1.80%
Kansas Common 4 days 49.25 -0.50 -1.01%
Buena Vista 5 days 68.79 -0.05 -0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes What's the Endgame Here?
  • 7 minutes IRAN / USA
  • 10 minutes Iran Is Weak and Soleimani Is Still Dead
  • 51 mins Tales From The Smoke Shack and beyond.
  • 5 mins Swedes Think Climate Policy Worst Waste of Taxpayers' Money in 2019
  • 3 hours 10 Rockets hit US Air Base in Iraq
  • 12 hours Current strategy of Chinese military in hegemony conflict with United States. What is the end game here ?
  • 3 hours IRAQ / USA
  • 5 hours Prototype Haliade X 12MW turbine starts operating in Rotterdam
  • 1 day Environmentalists demand oil and gas companies *IN THE USA AND CANADA* reduce emissions to address climate change
  • 2 days What’s the history between US and Iran that has led to the escalated US- Iran conflict and allegations of economic terrorism?
  • 6 hours Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 13 hours 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 1 day How much cheaper is Russian natural gas for Germany than LNG from the United States with the NordStream 2 pipeline?

Breaking News:

Venezuela’s PDVSA Uses Foreign Partners To Sell Its Crude

Russia And Turkey Call For Ceasefire In War-Torn Libya

Russia And Turkey Call For Ceasefire In War-Torn Libya

Russian President Putin And Turkish…

OPEC Is Making Even Deeper Cuts Than Planned

OPEC Is Making Even Deeper Cuts Than Planned

As the new year kicks…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Norway Suffers Setback In Quest For Arctic Oil Discoveries

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 13, 2020, 5:30 PM CST Lundin oil Barents Sea

One of the most active companies on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, Lundin Petroleum, said on Monday that it had revised downwards its resource estimate for a recent discovery in the Barents Sea, and that it no longer considers that a stand-alone development would be commercial.

Although Lundin Petroleum reported overall increased reserves and contingent resources as of December 31, 2019, its estimate for the Alta discovery in the Arctic waters of the Barents Sea “has been adjusted downwards,” based on the high specification 3D seismic survey and extensive data and analysis from the well drilled for the extended well test conducted in 2018.  

Initially, Lundin had expected that the combined gross resource range for the Alta discovery and nearby Gohta discovery was at between 115 and 390 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe). As of September 2018, the development concept for Alta was a subsea field development connected to a standalone floating production and storage vessel.

But now, Lundin is revising down its resource estimate, although it did not say by how much, and notes that “a standalone development of the Alta and nearby Gohta discoveries is no longer considered to be commercial.”

The options for development now include a subsea tie-back development to either the Johan Castberg oilfield or another future host development in the area, Lundin said on Monday.

Related: Canada Faces A New Oil Price ‘’Blowout’’

The decreased resource estimate is another blow to the hopes of the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) that major discoveries in the Barents Sea could sustain Norway’s oil and gas production into the next decades.

The operators offshore Norway are exploring for oil and gas in both mature areas and in frontier regions in the Barents Sea in the hopes of finding the next giant Johan Sverdrup, which started pumping oil in early October 2019.

Johan Sverdrup will boost Norwegian oil production through the mid-2020s, but the country will need more and larger oil discoveries soon in order to stave off another drop after the mid-2020s.

According to NPD, 48 percent of resources in the North Sea, the Norwegian Sea, and the Barents Sea have been produced. In its annual report for 2019 last week, NPD lowered expectations for the Barents Sea Southeast due to dry wells, but lifted expectations for undiscovered resources in the central parts of the Barents Sea, due to the mapping of several prospects and good work in production licenses.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

UK’s Second Largest City Takes Radical Measure To Curb Pollution

Next Post

UK’s Second Largest City Takes Radical Measure To Curb Pollution

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw
Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

 Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build

 JP Morgan Raises 2020 Oil Price Outlook

JP Morgan Raises 2020 Oil Price Outlook

 Iran Hits South Korea With $6 Billion Bill For Delivered Crude

Iran Hits South Korea With $6 Billion Bill For Delivered Crude

Most Commented

Alt text

The Human Cost of the EV Revolution

 Alt text

Burn, Pay, Or Shut It Down: Three Evils For Permian Drillers

 Alt text

From Boom To Bust: Permian Shale Towns Face Exodus

 Alt text

Why Are Global EV Sales Slowing?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com