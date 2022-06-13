Norway Oil Industry Avoids Strike

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 121.0 +0.30 +0.25%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 122.2 +0.23 +0.19%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.628 -0.222 -2.51%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 4.296 -0.071 -1.62%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 4.055 -0.117 -2.81%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 122.0 -0.99 -0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 122.0 -0.99 -0.80%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 127.0 -2.42 -1.87%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 123.2 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 114.4 -0.84 -0.73%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 4.055 -0.117 -2.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 119.0 +0.24 +0.20%
Graph up Murban 4 days 122.5 +0.06 +0.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 116.6 -2.43 -2.04%
Graph down Basra Light 196 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 126.3 -2.40 -1.87%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 127.0 -2.42 -1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 127.0 -2.42 -1.87%
Chart Girassol 4 days 124.9 -2.48 -1.95%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 123.2 -0.02 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 5 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 106.6 -0.84 -0.78%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 122.8 -0.84 -0.68%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 121.1 -0.84 -0.69%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 119.0 -0.84 -0.70%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 116.1 -0.84 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 116.1 -0.84 -0.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 118.2 -0.84 -0.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 121.8 -0.84 -0.69%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 116.4 -0.84 -0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 122.0 -0.99 -0.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 117.3 -0.75 -0.64%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 111.0 -0.75 -0.67%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 126.9 -0.84 -0.66%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 115.5 -0.60 -0.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 119.4 -0.60 -0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 119.4 -0.60 -0.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 117.3 -0.75 -0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 111.0 -0.75 -0.67%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 125.1 -0.60 -0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 28 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 1 day "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 2 days ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  • 4 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  • 6 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.

Breaking News:

Oil Climbs Back To Nearly $123 After China COVID Scare

Is $5 Gasoline The Limit For U.S. Consumers?

Is $5 Gasoline The Limit For U.S. Consumers?

The average price of gasoline…

Would A Price Cap On Russian Oil Help Curb Its Revenue?

Would A Price Cap On Russian Oil Help Curb Its Revenue?

The United States is in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Norway Oil Industry Avoids Strike

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 13, 2022, 9:31 AM CDT

Norway's oil companies managed to strike a deal with oil workers' unions in principle, avoiding, for the time being, the risk of a strike that would have affected production at nine fields in the country.

"Agreement. No strike. But Lederne and Safe (trade unions) send the results to a referendum (of) their members," said a spokesman for an industry lobby group told Reuters. "They will have to answer (by) June 30."

The trade unions want a pay increase above inflation levels, among other demands.

Strikes at Norwegian oil fields have been a more or less regular occurrence during annual negotiations of salaries between employers and trade unions. Previous talks have indeed sometimes ended with strikes that have affected Norway's oil production temporarily.

This would have been a bad moment for further supply disruption amid Libya's latest field shutdowns that have reduced its oil output to a tenth of what it was producing at the beginning of the year.

Norway produces some 2 million barrels of oil and other hydrocarbon liquids daily. A disruption in its output would have pushed oil prices even higher. If the trade unions had failed to agree on the new contract terms for their members, at least 647 oil workers would have gone on strike starting last Sunday, out of a total workforce of 7,500 on the offshore platforms where Norway extracts its oil.

Since the agreement with the employers is one in principle only, the risk of a strike remains. Whether or not there will be a strike and a supply disruption now depends on how the trade unions' members vote in the upcoming referendums.

The third trade union that took part in the negotiations, Industri Energi, has been happy with the terms negotiated and will not seek approval of the agreement with employers from its members, Reuters has reported. Industri Energi is the largest oil industry trade union.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields

Next Post

UK Considers Decoupling Power From Gas Prices In Biggest Reform In Decades

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal
Premature Closure Of Houston Refinery Could Worsen The Fuel Crunch

Premature Closure Of Houston Refinery Could Worsen The Fuel Crunch
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fall As Colder Weather Approaches

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fall As Colder Weather Approaches
Oil Prices Surge Past $113 As Shanghai Signals End Of Lockdown

Oil Prices Surge Past $113 As Shanghai Signals End Of Lockdown


Most Commented

Alt text

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

 Alt text

Why Russia’s Economy Hasn’t Collapsed Under The Weight Of Sanctions

 Alt text

The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High

 Alt text

Geopolitics Takes A Back Seat As Biden Drops Sanctions On Venezuela
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com