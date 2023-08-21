North Carolina Excluded From Offshore Wind Leases Amid Military Objections

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.56 +0.31 +0.38%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.94 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.67 +0.63 +0.72%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.599 +0.048 +1.88%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.777 -0.047 -1.65%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.43 +1.13 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 83.43 +1.13 +1.37%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.28 -0.35 -0.40%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 86.17 -0.79 -0.91%
Chart Mars US 3 days 82.25 +0.91 +1.12%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.777 -0.047 -1.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 84.72 +0.57 +0.68%
Graph up Murban 3 days 86.62 +0.60 +0.70%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 84.72 +0.39 +0.46%
Graph down Basra Light 629 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 84.92 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 86.28 -0.35 -0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.28 -0.35 -0.40%
Chart Girassol 3 days 88.05 -0.26 -0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 86.17 -0.79 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 82 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 64.76 +0.76 +1.19%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 82.81 +0.76 +0.93%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 81.06 +0.76 +0.95%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 78.26 +0.76 +0.98%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 76.91 +0.76 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 76.91 +0.76 +1.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 77.56 +0.76 +0.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 82.76 +0.76 +0.93%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 76.91 +0.76 +1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.43 +1.13 +1.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.87 +1.01 +1.33%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 70.62 +1.01 +1.45%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 87.54 -1.24 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 75.67 +1.01 +1.35%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 76.87 +1.01 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.87 +1.01 +1.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.75 +1.00 +1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 70.75 +1.00 +1.43%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies

Breaking News:

U.S. Oil Firm Apache Plans To Invest $1.4 Billion In Egypt

China’s Oil Imports From Iran Set To Hit Decade-High In August

China’s Oil Imports From Iran Set To Hit Decade-High In August

China is expected to import…

Turkey’s Appetite For Gold Increases As Lira Plummets

Turkey’s Appetite For Gold Increases As Lira Plummets

Amidst currency depreciation and economic…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

North Carolina Excluded From Offshore Wind Leases Amid Military Objections

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 21, 2023, 7:30 AM CDT

The Biden Administration has not included areas offshore North Carolina in the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s plans to lease areas for offshore wind projects off the East Coast due to objections raised by the US. Department of Defense, the Carolina Journal reports.

The military has long been opposed to offshore wind projects in North Carolina due to concerns that they could restrict low-level military training flights.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) had initially considered leasing areas offshore North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware, covering approximately 1.7 million acres.

Early this month, BOEM said it intends to prepare an environmental assessment (EA) to consider the potential environmental impacts associated with possible wind energy-related leasing offshore Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. North Carolina was excluded from consideration.

The three final Wind Energy Areas (WEAs) offshore Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia cover approximately 356,550 acres.

Commenting on BOEM’s decision to exclude areas of the coast of North Carolina from the areas of potential offshore wind lease, North Carolina’s Democratic Governor Roy Cooper said this month,

“While this decision is extremely disappointing, it will not slow North Carolina’s momentum in reaching our offshore wind energy goals as we transition to a clean energy economy.”

“North Carolina remains committed to becoming the nation’s leader in offshore wind energy and stands ready to work with the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to identify alternative solutions to solve this problem.”

Last year, units of TotalEnergies and Duke Energy won a wind energy auction in the Carolina Long Bay area in a lease sale that offered two lease areas covering 110,091 acres in the Carolina Long Bay area offshore North Carolina and South Carolina. If fully developed, the leases?could result in about? 1.3 GW?of offshore wind energy, enough to power about 500,000?homes.

The Biden Administration targets to build 30 GW of offshore wind by 2030. The Administration said in February this year that offshore wind rights in the Gulf of Mexico—the stronghold of the U.S. oil and gas production and export facilities – would contribute to the U.S goals of deploying 30 GW of offshore wind by 2030, as well as 15 GW specifically of floating offshore wind by 2035.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Secures Financing For $2.4 Billion Solar Project

Next Post

U.S. Oil Firm Apache Plans To Invest $1.4 Billion In Egypt

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut
Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed
Gas Prices Inch Higher As TotalEnergies Shuts Down Port Arthur Refinery

Gas Prices Inch Higher As TotalEnergies Shuts Down Port Arthur Refinery

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Explaining The Heat Wave: Separating Weather From Climate Change

 Alt text

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

 Alt text

IEA: Global Oil Demand Hits Record High

 Alt text

Oil Production Cuts Are Taking Their Toll On Saudi Arabia’s Economy
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com