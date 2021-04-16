Nigeria Set To Start-up 100 Oil & Gas Projects By 2025

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours SellBuy 63.13 -0.33 -0.52%
Graph down Brent Crude 38 mins SellBuy 66.77 -0.17 -0.25%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours SellBuy 2.680 +0.022 +0.83%
Graph down Heating Oil 2 hours SellBuy 1.896 -0.003 -0.17%
Graph down Gasoline 2 hours 2.040 -0.012 -0.58%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.27 +0.27 +0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 65.27 +0.27 +0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.01 +0.22 +0.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 64.48 +1.09 +1.72%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 63.13 -0.33 -0.52%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.040 -0.012 -0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 64.04 +1.49 +2.38%
Graph up Murban 2 days 64.78 +1.42 +2.24%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 61.29 +0.10 +0.16%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 66.70 +0.24 +0.36%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 64.80 +0.08 +0.12%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 65.01 +0.22 +0.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.01 +0.22 +0.34%
Chart Girassol 2 days 65.31 +0.18 +0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 64.48 +1.09 +1.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 49.16 +0.11 +0.22%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 52.01 +0.26 +0.50%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 62.51 +0.36 +0.58%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 63.91 +0.36 +0.57%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 59.01 +0.26 +0.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 58.26 +0.36 +0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 58.26 +0.36 +0.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 59.11 +0.21 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 62.51 +0.51 +0.82%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 58.51 +0.36 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.27 +0.27 +0.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 59.50 -0.25 -0.42%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 66.26 +2.57 +4.04%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 57.08 -0.33 -0.57%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 61.03 -0.33 -0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 61.03 -0.33 -0.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 59.50 -0.25 -0.42%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 53.75 +0.25 +0.47%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 65.75 -3.74 -5.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 1 min Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 57 mins America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 1 day Today Biden calls for Summit with Putin. Will Joe apologize to Putin for calling him a "Killer" ?
  • 2 days Fukushima
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 6 hours CO2 Mitigation on Earth and Magnesium Civilization on Mars – Just Add Water
  • 2 days Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 2 days Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 18 hours New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A

Breaking News:

Nigeria Set To Start-up 100 Oil & Gas Projects By 2025

From JFK To Trump: U.S. Oil Production By President

From JFK To Trump: U.S. Oil Production By President

While there are multiple factors…

U.S. Refiners Are Desperate For A Gasoline Demand Boom

U.S. Refiners Are Desperate For A Gasoline Demand Boom

U.S. refiners had a very…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Nigeria Set To Start-up 100 Oil & Gas Projects By 2025

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 16, 2021, 3:30 PM CDT

As many as 100 oil and gas projects are set to start in Nigeria by 2025, accounting for 23 percent of all projects starts in the industry in Africa within the next five years, data and analytics company GlobalData said in a new report.  

Petrochemical projects will hold the highest share of new startup projects in Nigeria through 2025, with 28 projects, followed by 25 expected upstream oil and gas projects, 24 refinery projects, and 23 midstream projects, according to GlobalData estimates.

In the upstream, some of the notable projects include the deepwater Bonga North oilfield and the onshore conventional gas Okpokunou Cluster Development. Bonga North is currently in its Front End Engineering Design (FEED) stage and is expected to start operations by 2025. Cluster Development is at a feasibility stage and is expected to begin operations by 2024, GlobalData said.   

Projects in Nigeria's refining sector will also be closely watched as the biggest African economy is eager to reduce its reliance on fuel imports, revamp its old refineries, and build new ones.

The 650,000 barrel per day Lagos I refinery is a key project expected to start operations in 2022 and become the largest oil refinery in Africa.

"Nigeria is betting on several refinery and petrochemicals projects to meet its growing domestic demand and reduce its reliance on imports. The projects also have potential to transform Nigeria as an exporter of refined products to neighboring countries," Teja Pappoppula, Oil & Gas Analyst at GlobalData, said.

Nigeria, Africa's largest crude oil producer and exporter, expects to end its crude-for-fuel swap deals by 2023 when its refining capacity is set to increase with state refineries revamped and a new refinery built, Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), said in October last year. Nigerian refineries, which are in need of refurbishment, will be fully revamped and running by 2023, he added.

Back in October, Kyari said that "The outlook for Nigeria's downstream sector looks bright with attractive market conditions, large market, significant crude distillation capacity additions from various refinery projects, improvements of the distribution network & the use of natural gas." 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Texas Freeze Led To 10.6% Higher Natural Gas Withdrawals  

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall Further After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Fall Further After API Reports Crude Inventory Build
Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build
EIA: OPEC+ Cuts To Lift Oil Prices Through April

EIA: OPEC+ Cuts To Lift Oil Prices Through April
13 Million Barrels Of Oil Could Be Affected By Suez Canal Blockage

13 Million Barrels Of Oil Could Be Affected By Suez Canal Blockage
Shock Of The Week: Poll Reveals U.S. Pipelines Aren’t Actually Unpopular

Shock Of The Week: Poll Reveals U.S. Pipelines Aren’t Actually Unpopular


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

 Alt text

EVs Overrated As Climate Game Changers: Expert

 Alt text

Houthi Rebels Launch Missile Attack On Saudi Oil Terminal

 Alt text

Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com