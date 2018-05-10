Nigeria Says Oil Production Rebounded In April

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 71.46 +0.10 +0.14%
Brent Crude 1 hour 77.47 +0.26 +0.34%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.804 -0.010 -0.36%
Mars US 59 mins 71.21 +0.26 +0.37%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.12 -0.33 -0.46%
Urals 18 hours 74.09 +3.51 +4.97%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.81 +2.43 +3.36%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.81 +2.43 +3.36%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.42 +3.09 +4.16%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.45 +2.57 +4.22%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.804 -0.010 -0.36%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 74.13 +0.65 +0.88%
Murban 18 hours 77.53 +0.70 +0.91%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 70.96 -0.03 -0.04%
Basra Light 18 hours 74.90 +0.40 +0.54%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 75.94 -0.16 -0.21%
Bonny Light 18 hours 77.36 -0.06 -0.08%
Bonny Light 18 hours 77.36 -0.06 -0.08%
Girassol 18 hours 76.71 -0.06 -0.08%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.12 -0.33 -0.46%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 51.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 53.14 +2.08 +4.07%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 70.64 +1.83 +2.66%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.24 +2.08 +3.01%
Sweet Crude 2 days 64.14 +3.08 +5.04%
Peace Sour 2 days 59.14 +2.08 +3.65%
Peace Sour 2 days 59.14 +2.08 +3.65%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 63.14 +2.08 +3.41%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 68.89 +3.63 +5.56%
Central Alberta 2 days 61.64 +2.08 +3.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.81 +2.43 +3.36%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 67.75 +0.25 +0.37%
Giddings 18 hours 61.50 +0.25 +0.41%
ANS West Coast 3 days 74.36 -0.89 -1.18%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 65.31 +0.22 +0.34%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 69.26 +0.22 +0.32%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 69.26 +0.22 +0.32%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 67.81 +0.22 +0.33%
Kansas Common 2 days 61.50 +2.25 +3.80%
Buena Vista 2 days 78.15 +2.08 +2.73%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 hours Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 6 hours Iran Doesn't Want Higher Oil Prices
  • 22 hours Strong reaction from Iran: "Trump speech silly and superficial " - Says Iran's Supreme Leader
  • 1 day Oil tumbles On Doubts About U.S. Sanctions on Iran
  • 1 day California to mandate solar on new homes
  • 1 day Trump's Iran Announcement Won't Affect Oil Prices?
  • 2 hours Trump just learned new country
  • 3 hours Netanyahu in Moscow
  • 2 days U.S. job openings hit record high...
  • 1 day World No1: China Invested $126.6bn In Renewables Last Year
  • 3 hours Uber Unveils The Flying Taxi
  • 1 day Boeing To Lose $20 Billion In Contracts Because Of Trump Sanctions On Iran
  • 1 hour Coal Collapsing Faster Under Trump Despite His Promises
  • 2 days 2018: electoral year in many oil and gas producing countries
  • 16 hours Oil at $300?
  • 2 days The Iran Deal

Breaking News:

Energy Transfer Partners Plans 600,000-Bpd Permian Oil Pipeline

Permian Bottleneck Provides Huge Opportunity For Oil Traders

Permian Bottleneck Provides Huge Opportunity For Oil Traders

Pipeline constraints have led to…

The One Nation Returning To Coal

The One Nation Returning To Coal

Despite a global push away…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Nigeria Says Oil Production Rebounded In April

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 10, 2018, 4:30 PM CDT Niger Delta oil pipeline

Nigeria’s oil production, including condensates, increased to 2.07 million bpd in April from 2.02 million bpd in March, and rose by 11 percent from April 2017, Platts reported on Thursday, citing estimates by Nigeria’s oil ministry.

Since militant violence in the Niger Delta abated in the second half of last year, Nigeria has gradually ramped up production, but its oil and condensate output dipped in March, due to what officials attributed to illegal tapping of pipelines in the oil-producing region.

A spokesman for the oil ministry told Platts that Nigeria was on track to achieve its oil and condensate production target of 2.3 million bpd, set as an assumption in its 2018 budget.

Nigeria was initially exempt from the OPEC production cuts together with Libya because of the violence in the two countries that had substantially reduced their oil production. At the meeting at which OPEC extended the pact until the end of 2018, Libya and Nigeria agreed to stick to an unofficial collective cap of 2.8 million bpd of crude oil production, reflecting the presumed sustained production capacities of 1 million bpd for Libya and 1.80 million bpd for Nigeria.

According to OPEC’s secondary sources in the latest Monthly Oil Market Report, Nigeria’s crude oil production in March was 1.810 million bpd, up by 18,200 bpd from February.

Related: The Demise Of Petrocaribe

According to the monthly survey of one of those secondary sources, S&P Global Platts, Nigerian crude oil production dropped by 40,000 bpd in April compared to March, due to an outage of the Trans Forcados Pipeline that affected exports of its Forcados grade. Platts sources say that Nigeria’s crude oil production is likely to drop again in May because the Qua Iboe grade may be shut in for scheduled maintenance.

The Platts survey found that Nigeria’s crude oil production dropped to 1.88 million bpd in April from 1.92 million bpd in March.

OPEC will release on Monday, May 14, the next oil market report with data for April, and the secondary sources is what OPEC uses to measure compliance to the deal.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

An Unlikely Buyer Of Iranian Oil Emerges After U.S. Withdrew From The Deal

Next Post

Energy Transfer Partners Plans 600,000-Bpd Permian Oil Pipeline

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market
Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

 Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

 Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

 Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Most Commented

Alt text

Citi: U.S. To Become World’s Top Oil Exporter

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

 Alt text

Could Oil Actually Hit $300?

 Alt text

Did Trump Just Kill The OPEC Deal?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com