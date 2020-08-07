Nigeria Looks To Settle Export Dispute With Big Oil Firms

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 5 hours 41.22 -0.73 -1.74%
Graph down Brent Crude 4 hours 44.40 -0.69 -1.53%
Graph up Natural Gas 5 hours 2.238 +0.073 +3.37%
Graph down Mars US 4 hours 42.32 -0.73 -1.70%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 45.17 -0.17 -0.37%
Graph up Urals 2 days 44.45 +0.70 +1.60%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 43.63 -0.27 -0.62%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 43.63 -0.27 -0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.82 -0.93 -2.03%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.12 -0.11 -0.27%
Chart Natural Gas 5 hours 2.238 +0.073 +3.37%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 43.57 -0.20 -0.46%
Graph down Murban 2 days 44.05 -0.11 -0.25%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 44.61 -0.63 -1.39%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 45.72 -0.39 -0.85%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 45.04 -0.63 -1.38%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 44.82 -0.93 -2.03%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.82 -0.93 -2.03%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.45 -0.84 -1.81%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.17 -0.17 -0.37%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 27.44 -0.82 -2.90%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 20 hours 30.00 -0.24 -0.79%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 20 hours 40.95 -0.24 -0.58%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 20 hours 42.35 -0.24 -0.56%
Graph down Sweet Crude 20 hours 38.60 -0.24 -0.62%
Graph down Peace Sour 20 hours 37.45 -0.24 -0.64%
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 37.45 -0.24 -0.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 38.80 -0.24 -0.61%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 40.55 -0.24 -0.59%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 36.95 -0.24 -0.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 43.63 -0.27 -0.62%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 38.25 -0.25 -0.65%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 32.00 -0.25 -0.78%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.49 +0.75 +1.75%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 35.90 -0.24 -0.66%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 39.85 -0.24 -0.60%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 39.85 -0.24 -0.60%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 38.25 -0.25 -0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 32.25 -0.25 -0.77%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 46.69 -0.24 -0.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 5 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 8 minutes Gazprom fails to exempt Nord Stream-2 from EU market rules
  • 47 mins The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem
  • 1 hour Trumpist lies about coronavirus too bad for Facebook - BANNED!
  • 10 hours Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 10 hours Biden admits he has been tested for Cognitive Decline several times. Didn't show any proof of test results.
  • 6 hours The Core Issue Of US Chaos..Finally disclosed
  • 11 hours Trump Suggests Delaying Election Amid Fraud Claims
  • 9 hours Open letter from Politico about US-russian relations
  • 10 hours China's impending economic meltdown
  • 11 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 11 hours Brent above $45. Holding breath for $50??
  • 6 hours Pompeo upsets China; oil & gas prices to fall
  • 9 hours Russia Trying To Steal COVID-19 Vaccine Data, Say UK, U.S. and Canada
  • 1 day End Game For Oil? OPEC Prepares For An Age Of Dwindling Demand

Breaking News:

Nigeria Looks To Settle Export Dispute With Big Oil Firms

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls To Lowest Level Since 2009

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls To Lowest Level Since 2009

The total oil and gas…

U.S. Shale Remains In Survival Mode For Another Year

U.S. Shale Remains In Survival Mode For Another Year

After slashing capex plans for…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Nigeria Looks To Settle Export Dispute With Big Oil Firms

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 07, 2020, 6:00 PM CDT

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has signed a preliminary agreement with two companies over a dispute about foreign firms exporting Nigerian oil from some offshore fields, which could pave the way to resolving all disputes with international oil majors about oil exports.

NNPC signed the agreement with China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) and Nigerian South Atlantic Petroleum (SAPETRO), “signifying a major milestone towards the resolution of all disputes related to Oil Mining Lease (OML) 130 Production Sharing Contract,” the Nigerian state oil company said on Twitter.  

OML 130 consists of producing fields such as Akpo and the giant ultra-deepwater Egina oilfield. France’s Total, via its Nigerian subsidiary, operates OML 130 with a 24-percent interest, in partnership with NNPC, SAPETRO, CNOOC E&P Nigeria Limited, and Petrobras Oil and Gas BV.

Nigeria has been in dispute with Big Oil over the production sharing revenues from the fields the international oil majors operate in partnership with NNPC. The African OPEC member has also claimed that some of the world’s biggest oil firms operating in the country had illegally exported crude oil from Nigeria as they have failed to properly declare the quantities of their exports.

In 2016, Nigeria sued the oil majors, including Chevron, Shell, Eni, and Total, claiming that the foreign oil firms failed to declare US$12.7 billion worth of Nigerian oil exports to the United States in the period between 2011 and 2014, The Wall Street Journal reported at the time.

Big Oil, which collectively produce around 80 percent of Nigeria’s crude oil, have always denied the claim that they have failed to properly declare their exports, Bloomberg notes.

Last year, Nigeria also began talks with Big Oil over the dispute about the production-sharing revenues. Nigeria claims that international oil majors owe it US$62 billion in oil revenues because they haven’t complied with a 1993 law that entitles Nigeria to reap a higher share of revenues if oil prices are above $20 a barrel. The majors are challenging this claim, too.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Jet Fuel Demand Still Has A Long Way To Recovery

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out
Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand

Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand
Oil Climbs On Major Crude Draw

Oil Climbs On Major Crude Draw
India’s Reliance Overtakes Exxon As Second Most Valuable Energy Firm 

India’s Reliance Overtakes Exxon As Second Most Valuable Energy Firm 
Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

 Alt text

Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil

 Alt text

Will Buffett’s $10 Billion Bet On Natural Gas Go Bust?

 Alt text

$40 Oil Isn’t Enough For Saudi Arabia
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com