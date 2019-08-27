Nigeria Fights To Keep Assets From Seizure In $9B Gas Project Row

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.03 +1.39 +2.59%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.07 +0.95 +1.63%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.192 -0.041 -1.84%
Mars US 22 hours 54.64 -0.63 -1.14%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.18 -0.49 -0.82%
Urals 16 hours 56.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.69 -0.09 -0.16%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.69 -0.09 -0.16%
Bonny Light 5 days 59.34 -0.99 -1.64%
Mexican Basket 5 days 49.32 -0.61 -1.22%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.192 -0.041 -1.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 58.66 -0.77 -1.30%
Murban 2 days 60.33 -0.88 -1.44%
Iran Heavy 5 days 52.28 -1.03 -1.93%
Basra Light 5 days 62.36 -1.06 -1.67%
Saharan Blend 5 days 58.54 -0.84 -1.41%
Bonny Light 5 days 59.34 -0.99 -1.64%
Bonny Light 5 days 59.34 -0.99 -1.64%
Girassol 5 days 60.96 -0.86 -1.39%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.18 -0.49 -0.82%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.97 +1.93 +4.94%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 41.09 -0.53 -1.27%
Canadian Condensate 7 days 47.64 -0.53 -1.10%
Premium Synthetic 23 hours 54.04 -0.53 -0.97%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 49.79 -0.53 -1.05%
Peace Sour 23 hours 48.14 -0.53 -1.09%
Peace Sour 23 hours 48.14 -0.53 -1.09%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 49.14 -0.53 -1.07%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 55.64 -0.53 -0.94%
Central Alberta 23 hours 48.64 -0.53 -1.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 56.69 -0.09 -0.16%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 51.50 +1.25 +2.49%
Giddings 16 hours 45.25 +1.25 +2.84%
ANS West Coast 5 days 60.37 -0.97 -1.58%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 48.88 +1.29 +2.71%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 52.83 +1.29 +2.50%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 52.83 +1.29 +2.50%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 51.50 +1.25 +2.49%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.00 -0.50 -1.12%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.02 -0.53 -0.85%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Iran Is Winning Big In The Middle East
  • 7 minutes U.S. Accuses China of Blocking South Sea Oil&Gas
  • 9 minutes China has *Already* Lost the Trade War. Meantime, the U.S. Might Sanction China’s Largest Oil Company
  • 12 minutes Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 2 hours 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 5 hours Wealth Tax Latest Rift in German Coalition As Recession Looms
  • 17 mins Dubai home prices down 24%. As oil prices proceed to drop . . Mideast stability drops.
  • 5 hours It's Not the Job of the Government to Dictate Where Businesses Should Go
  • 51 mins Japan Says North Korea Developing Warheads To Penetrate Missile Defenses
  • 4 hours Famous Manufacturer of Anti-Ethanol Additives Proves Ethanol's Safety and Benefits
  • 34 mins U.S. Consumer Confidence Falls But Only Slightly Despite Trade Fight
  • 7 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 6 hours Trump cancels Denmark visit amid spat over sale of Greenland
  • 6 hours Iran Says Oil Aboard Tanker Pursed By US Sold
  • 4 hours China has invested btw $30 - $40 Billon in Canadian Oil Sands. Trump should put 10% tariffs on all Chinese oil exported into or thru U.S. in which Chinese companies have invested .
  • 9 hours Origin of Massive Methane Reservoir Identified

Breaking News:

Surrey Quakes Caused by Oil Drilling? Not True, Study Shows

U.S. To “Drown The World” In Oil

U.S. To “Drown The World” In Oil

New U.S. oil production is…

China Willing To Pay More For Crude As Trade War Bites

China Willing To Pay More For Crude As Trade War Bites

China’s imposition of tariffs on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Nigeria Fights To Keep Assets From Seizure In $9B Gas Project Row

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 27, 2019, 1:30 PM CDT Nigeria NNPC

Nigeria will fight to protect government assets from the possibility of a US$9-billion court-granted seizure over a gas project dispute, the country’s Information Minister Lai Mohammed said on Tuesday, as carried by Reuters.

Ten days ago, a UK court granted the company Process and Industrial Developments Ltd (P&ID) the right to go after some US$9 billion assets owned by the Republic of Nigeria, after the firm had won earlier an arbitration award over a failed project for a gas processing plant in Africa’s largest oil producer.  

Back in 2010, P&ID and the Nigerian government struck a deal under which Nigeria would provide gas to a processing plant that the company would build and operate in Calabar, southern Nigeria.

The deal failed and the company took Nigeria to an arbitration court in 2012 over the failed agreement. P&ID was awarded US$6.6 billion—now the award, including interests accrued, tops US$9.6 billion, Andrew Stafford, Q.C. of Kobre & Kim, which represents P&ID, told Reuters earlier this month.

The sum is not a negligible amount for Nigeria—it equals roughly 20 percent of the West African country’s currency reserves, according to Reuters.

After receiving the go-ahead from a UK judge to go after the award, the company planned to start the process of seizing asses from Nigeria, Stafford said in the middle of August.

Now Nigeria—which has argued that the UK is not the venue for such court decision and that the award is “manifestly excessive”—vows to protect any government assets from a possible seizure.  

“The federal government is taking all necessary steps to appeal the decision of the UK Court, to seek a stay of execution of the decision, to defend its rights and to protect the assets of the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Information Minister Lai Mohammed said today, as carried by Reuters.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

U.S. Oil Has Solid Market In Asia Despite China’s Planned Tariff

Next Post

Mexico, Midstream Firms Reach Deal In Gas Pipelines Dispute

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data
China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

 Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

 Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

 Iranian Lawmaker Suggests US Is After $200 Oil

Iranian Lawmaker Suggests US Is After $200 Oil

Most Commented

Alt text

The Biggest Problem With Renewables

 Alt text

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision

 Alt text

Oil Needs To Be Below $20 To Compete With Electric Cars

 Alt text

Time Is Almost Up For U.S. Shale
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com