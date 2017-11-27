New UK Plant Aims To Turn Biomass Into ‘Coal’

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 57.96 -0.99 -1.68%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.39 -0.08 -0.13%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.031 +0.115 +3.94%
Mars US 2 days 61.05 +0.93 +1.55%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.64 +0.54 +0.88%
Urals 4 days 60.76 +0.15 +0.25%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.07 +2.13 +3.38%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.07 +2.13 +3.38%
Bonny Light 4 days 63.64 +0.11 +0.17%
Mexican Basket 6 days 53.62 +0.50 +0.94%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.031 +0.115 +3.94%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 61.23 +0.60 +0.99%
Murban 4 days 63.83 +0.60 +0.95%
Iran Heavy 4 days 60.41 +0.20 +0.33%
Basra Light 6 days 58.48 +0.54 +0.93%
Saharan Blend 4 days 63.27 +0.24 +0.38%
Bonny Light 4 days 63.64 +0.11 +0.17%
Bonny Light 4 days 63.64 +0.11 +0.17%
Girassol 4 days 63.39 +0.11 +0.17%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.64 +0.54 +0.88%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.52 -0.59 -1.44%
Western Canadian Select 45 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 45 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 45 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 45 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 45 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 45 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 45 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 45 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 45 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 65.07 +2.13 +3.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 55.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 4 days 49.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 7 days 63.01 +0.49 +0.78%
West Texas Sour 4 days 52.90 +0.93 +1.79%
Eagle Ford 4 days 56.85 +0.93 +1.66%
Eagle Ford 4 days 56.85 +0.93 +1.66%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 55.40 +0.93 +1.71%
Kansas Common 4 days 49.25 +1.00 +2.07%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.40 +2.12 +3.30%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 hours New UK Plant Aims To Turn Biomass Into ‘Coal’
  • 4 hours CNPC Shows Interest In Iraq’s Majnoon Oil Field
  • 5 hours Giant Libra Oil Field Yields First Oil
  • 3 days OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30
  • 3 days Wintershall And LetterOne In Talks For $12B Oil, Gas Merger
  • 3 days India Exempts State Oil Firms Mergers From Competition Approval
  • 3 days Turkey Targets $5B Investment In Wind Energy By End-2017
  • 3 days Weatherford Looks To Sell Assets To Ease Some Of $8B Debt
  • 3 days OPEC Set To Move Fast On Cut Extension Decision
  • 3 days Nigeria Makes First Step Away From Oil
  • 4 days Russia Approves Profit-Based Oil Tax For 2019
  • 4 days French Strike Disrupts Exxon And Total’s Oil Product Shipments
  • 4 days Kurdistan’s Oil Exports Still Below Pre-Conflict Levels
  • 4 days Oil Production Cuts Taking A Toll On Russia’s Economy
  • 4 days Aramco In Talks With Chinese Petrochemical Producers
  • 4 days Federal Judge Grants Go-Ahead On Keystone XL Lawsuit
  • 4 days Maduro Names Chavez’ Cousin As Citgo Boss
  • 4 days Bidding Action Heats Up In UK’s Continental Shelf
  • 5 days Keystone Pipeline Restart Still Unknown
  • 5 days UK Offers North Sea Oil Producers Tax Relief To Boost Investment
  • 5 days Iraq Wants To Build Gas Pipeline To Kuwait In Blow To Shell
  • 5 days Trader Trafigura Raises Share Of Oil Purchases From State Firms
  • 5 days German Energy Group Uniper Rejects $9B Finnish Takeover Bid
  • 5 days Total Could Lose Big If It Pulls Out Of South Pars Deal
  • 5 days Dakota Watchdog Warns It Could Revoke Keystone XL Approval
  • 6 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
  • 6 days Citgo President And 5 VPs Arrested On Embezzlement Charges
  • 6 days Gazprom Speaks Out Against OPEC Production Cut Extension
  • 6 days Statoil Looks To Lighter Oil To Boost Profitability
  • 6 days Oil Billionaire Becomes Wind Energy’s Top Influencer
  • 6 days Transneft Warns Urals Oil Quality Reaching Critical Levels
  • 6 days Whitefish Energy Suspends Work In Puerto Rico
  • 6 days U.S. Authorities Arrest Two On Major Energy Corruption Scheme
  • 7 days Thanksgiving Gas Prices At 3-Year High
  • 7 days Iraq’s Giant Majnoon Oilfield Attracts Attention Of Supermajors
  • 7 days South Iraq Oil Exports Close To Record High To Offset Kirkuk Drop
  • 7 days Iraqi Forces Find Mass Graves In Oil Wells Near Kirkuk
  • 7 days Chevron Joint Venture Signs $1.7B Oil, Gas Deal In Nigeria
  • 7 days Iraq Steps In To Offset Falling Venezuela Oil Production
  • 7 days ConocoPhillips Sets Price Ceiling For New Projects

Breaking News:

New UK Plant Aims To Turn Biomass Into ‘Coal’

Is U.S. Energy Independence Realistic?

Is U.S. Energy Independence Realistic?

The recent IEA report shocked…

WTI Prices Surge On Keystone Spill

WTI Prices Surge On Keystone Spill

The outage at the damaged…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Related News

New UK Plant Aims To Turn Biomass Into ‘Coal’

By MINING.com - Nov 27, 2017, 12:14 PM CST Coal

Scientists and industry in the United Kingdom are joining forces to build a commercial scale facility capable of transforming biomass into next-generation solid fuels with coal-like properties. This would be the first complex of its type in the country.

HTC or Hydrothermal Carbonisation is the name of the technology being developed by researchers at the University of Nottingham who are working in partnership with the Energy Research Accelerator and CPL Industries.

According to the group of experts, HTC converts high-moisture biomass into solid fuels using moderate temperatures and high pressures. The process effectively mimics the long-term natural process of coal formation, but instead of millennia it only takes a few hours for the mineral-like material to be created.

The intention of the HTC facility is to investigate suitable replacements for fossil fuels in home-heating products, with possible future developments being the replacement of coking coal in industrial applications such as foundries and smelters.

"We will be able to look at how we can convert waste streams into value-added fuel products that have many domestic and industrial applications. Also, by using the biocoal that has been made from biowaste, we are producing a carbon-neutral fuel and reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” said in a university statement Colin Snape, Director of the Centre in Efficient Power from Fossil Energy and Carbon Capture Technologies at the University of Nottingham.

The HTC facility will be operated by solid-fuel manufacturer CPL Industries and will be located at the company's production site in Immingham, North Lincolnshire. Activities at the plant are scheduled to begin in mid-2018.

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

CNPC Shows Interest In Iraq’s Majnoon Oil Field

MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • concerned on November 27 2017 said:
    what substances will be ejected to the atmosphere after burning this coal like?
    and what will be the effect of this pollution?

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30

OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30

 Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

 Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

 API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw

API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Alt text

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Alt text

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 Alt text

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com