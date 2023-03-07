Morgan Stanley Has A New Favorite Carmaker

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.01 -2.45 -3.04%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.83 -2.35 -2.73%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.38 -2.42 -2.82%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.640 +0.068 +2.64%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.723 -0.074 -2.63%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 82.62 +1.72 +2.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 82.62 +1.72 +2.13%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.48 +0.76 +0.89%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 83.80 +0.60 +0.72%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 79.61 +0.63 +0.80%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.723 -0.074 -2.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 83.19 +0.80 +0.97%
Graph up Murban 2 days 85.21 +0.68 +0.80%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 82.20 +0.64 +0.78%
Graph down Basra Light 463 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 86.83 +0.82 +0.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 86.48 +0.76 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.48 +0.76 +0.89%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.53 +0.56 +0.65%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 83.80 +0.60 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 65.77 +0.86 +1.32%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 59.21 +0.78 +1.33%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 82.61 +0.78 +0.95%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 80.86 +0.78 +0.97%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 78.01 +0.78 +1.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 74.71 +0.78 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 74.71 +0.78 +1.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 76.01 +0.78 +1.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 84.96 +0.78 +0.93%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 74.31 +0.78 +1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 82.62 +1.72 +2.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 70.00 +1.50 +2.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 80.90 +0.69 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 72.21 +1.52 +2.15%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 76.16 +1.52 +2.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 76.16 +1.52 +2.04%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 85.94 +1.72 +2.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 20 hours How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 8 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 9 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 11 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Output At Huge Kazakh Oilfield Dips On Unscheduled Maintenance

The EIA Vows To Improve The Accuracy Of Its Oil Data

The EIA Vows To Improve The Accuracy Of Its Oil Data

The EIA has admitted that…

Natural Gas: A Comprehensive Guide To The World's Most Crucial Fuel

Natural Gas: A Comprehensive Guide To The World's Most Crucial Fuel

Natural gas is a combustible…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

Morgan Stanley Has A New Favorite Carmaker

By Michael Kern - Mar 07, 2023, 12:30 PM CST

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, one of Tesla’s biggest bulls, has just named Ferrari as a top pick for his firm

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Ferrari to $310 from $280 on Monday, while Jonas set an overweight rating on the company. 

He notes that the luxury automaker avoids much of the “EV hype and EV risk.” 

"We believe RACE is the best positioned company in our coverage in a highly uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical tape,” wrote Jonas and peers in their note.

“In addition to its strong fundamentals, we believe RACE has levers to pull for both growth or downside protection, within a wide dispersion of macro outcomes," he added

Ferrari's supercar scarcity, desirability, brand values around performance ("driving thrills"), luxury and exquisite Italian design and engineering are cited as driving demand for the vehicles. These factors make it difficult for competitors to replicate the Ferrari model overnight.

"Ferrari has built its moat on scarcity, desirability, and brand values around performance ("driving thrills") and luxury, which is the key driver for continued demand," said Jonas.

Jonas likes that Ferrari has the lengthiest order backlog, greatest earnings visibility and highest pricing power of any companies he covers.

Long-term opportunities, predictable business models and "near unmatched brand and market moat" were cited as additional factors for believing in Ferrari.

Although investors have concerns about Ferrari shifting from traditional ICE engine vehicles to electric vehicles (EVs), Jonas believes that EVs offer inherent opportunities coupled with continuing ICE business on an exclusive basis with prices approaching $1mn/unit.

"The key concern we field from investors on RACE is the shift to EVs. Although the shift away from the ICE engine which has been at the heart of RACE's brand since inception presents a profound shift in Ferrari's powertrain technology, it need not threaten the company's DNA,” wrote Jonas.

Morgan Stanley also believes Ferrari can avoid some risks associated with shifting from traditional ICE engines to EVs. 

ADVERTISEMENT

It concludes that Ferrari "can offer an EV that will be just as high in demand as what investors are used to from ICE."

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Analysts See Upside In China Despite Conservative Growth Target

Next Post

The First New U.S. Nuclear Reactor Since 2016 Begins Splitting Atoms

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company
Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production
U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February

U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com