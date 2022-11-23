Moldova Dismisses Gazprom Allegations That Ukraine Is Withholding Gas Deliveries

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 77.45 -0.49 -0.63%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 85.41 -2.95 -3.34%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.37 -2.80 -3.21%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 7.307 -0.001 -0.01%
Graph down Gasoline 40 mins 2.470 -0.005 -0.20%
Graph up Louisiana Light 8 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 8 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.65 +5.12 +6.20%
Chart Opec Basket 8 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 73.34 -3.31 -4.32%
Chart Gasoline 40 mins 2.470 -0.005 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.64 +1.16 +1.44%
Graph up Murban 2 days 87.62 +1.27 +1.47%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 84.24 +5.46 +6.93%
Graph down Basra Light 359 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 88.25 +5.47 +6.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 87.65 +5.12 +6.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.65 +5.12 +6.20%
Chart Girassol 2 days 87.00 +4.63 +5.62%
Chart Opec Basket 8 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1828 days 53.22 -0.07 -0.13%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 59.70 +0.91 +1.55%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 83.10 +0.91 +1.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 81.35 +0.91 +1.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 78.50 +0.91 +1.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 75.20 +0.91 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 75.20 +0.91 +1.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 76.50 +0.91 +1.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 85.45 +0.91 +1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 74.80 +0.91 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 8 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 8 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Graph down Giddings 8 days 75.75 -1.25 -1.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 10 days 93.83 -3.07 -3.17%
Graph down West Texas Sour 8 days 80.72 -1.33 -1.62%
Graph down Eagle Ford 8 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 8 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 8 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Chart Kansas Common 37 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 94.90 -1.33 -1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 8 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 2 days Energy Armageddon
  • 12 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 21 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 12 hours "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 3 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 7 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 7 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 8 days Wind droughts

Breaking News:

Uzbekistan’s Power Outages Persist Despite New 1.7 Billion KwH Power Plant

New Solar Harvesting System Breaks Records

New Solar Harvesting System Breaks Records

A new type of solar…

New Englanders Are Fed Up With High Energy Prices

New Englanders Are Fed Up With High Energy Prices

Energy customers in New England…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Related News

Moldova Dismisses Gazprom Allegations That Ukraine Is Withholding Gas Deliveries

By RFE/RL staff - Nov 23, 2022, 2:30 PM CST

Moldova has accused Moscow of energy "blackmail" and dismissed allegations by Russian energy giant Gazprom that Ukraine is withholding deliveries intended for its neighbor as "manipulation" meant to justify cutting supplies for Chisinau.

Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said in a Facebook post on November 23 that some gas supplies -- over 200 million cubic meters -- from Russia remain in storage in Ukraine for future use and that Gazprom is falsely using that fact to threaten to cut supplies "in an unfriendly manner we have already been used to."

"To be clear, all the gas delivered to Moldova ends up in our country," Spinu wrote. "The volumes of gas that Gazprom refers to as remaining in Ukraine are our savings and reserves stored in warehouses in Ukraine.... Let it also be clear that these volumes were and will be fully paid for by our country."

Russia has drastically cut gas deliveries to Europe in response to Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, triggering an energy crisis at the onset of the cold season.

Moldova, wedged between Ukraine and EU member Romania, has seen its Russian gas deliveries slashed and its regular electricity imports dry up.

Earlier this week, Gazprom threatened to reduce gas deliveries to Moldova starting next week, alleging that Ukraine -- a key transit route for Russian gas supplies to Europe -- had prevented the delivery of some 52.5 million cubic meters of gas to Chisinau, thus causing an "imbalance" in the gas flow.

Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita told Moldovan television channel Pro TV that Moldova is prepared to counter what she called Russia's "blackmail."

"There are no signals that Russia will stop supplying gas to Moldova in December. But the government is ready for any scenario, as Russia continues to use energy resources as a tool of blackmail," she said.

Pro-Western President Maia Sandu said on November 21 that Moldova, one of Europe's poorest countries, could face a harsh winter because of an "acute" energy crisis that risked stoking popular discontent.

Ukraine has also rejected Gazprom's allegations, saying that all Moldovan gas has been transferred "in the full amount." It also accused Russia of "manipulating facts" to justify cutting deliveries to Europe.

Ukrainian state energy firm Naftohaz said that by threatening to cut gas deliveries to Moldova, Gazprom is attempting to prevent Chisinau from using Ukraine's gas transport systems and its subterranean storage facilities in order to consolidate Moldova's dependence on Russian gas.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Uniper’s Bailout Costs Jump To $53 Billion After Russian Gas Supply Cuts

Next Post

Rosneft Gets Super-Icebreaker For Vostok Project

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'


Most Commented

Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

Is The IEA Too Optimistic About The Energy Transition?

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 

 Alt text

KeystoneXL Pipeline Could’ve Weakened OPEC's Bargaining Position
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com