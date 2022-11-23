Missiles In Ukraine Trigger Wave Of Outages In Moldova

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.61 -0.33 -0.42%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 85.41 -2.95 -3.34%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.37 -2.80 -3.21%
Graph down Natural Gas 15 mins 7.278 -0.030 -0.41%
Graph down Gasoline 28 mins 2.465 -0.009 -0.38%
Graph up Louisiana Light 8 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 8 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.65 +5.12 +6.20%
Chart Opec Basket 8 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 73.34 -3.31 -4.32%
Chart Gasoline 28 mins 2.465 -0.009 -0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.64 +1.16 +1.44%
Graph up Murban 2 days 87.62 +1.27 +1.47%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 84.24 +5.46 +6.93%
Graph down Basra Light 359 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 88.25 +5.47 +6.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 87.65 +5.12 +6.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.65 +5.12 +6.20%
Chart Girassol 2 days 87.00 +4.63 +5.62%
Chart Opec Basket 8 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 49.84 -3.38 -6.35%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 59.70 +0.91 +1.55%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 83.10 +0.91 +1.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 81.35 +0.91 +1.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 78.50 +0.91 +1.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 75.20 +0.91 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 75.20 +0.91 +1.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 76.50 +0.91 +1.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 85.45 +0.91 +1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 74.80 +0.91 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 8 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 8 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Graph down Giddings 8 days 75.75 -1.25 -1.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 10 days 93.83 -3.07 -3.17%
Graph down West Texas Sour 8 days 80.72 -1.33 -1.62%
Graph down Eagle Ford 8 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 8 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 8 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Chart Kansas Common 37 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 94.90 -1.33 -1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 37 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 2 days Energy Armageddon
  • 13 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 21 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 13 hours "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 3 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 7 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 7 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 8 days Wind droughts

Breaking News:

Chevron Could Get Approval To Ramp Up Oil Production In Venezuela

Gazprom Threatens To Curb European Gas Flows Through Ukraine

Gazprom Threatens To Curb European Gas Flows Through Ukraine

Gazprom is threatening to reduce…

Oil Prices Slide As EU Leaders Discuss Price Cap On Russian Crude

Oil Prices Slide As EU Leaders Discuss Price Cap On Russian Crude

Amid a US-holiday-week-driven illiquid market,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Missiles In Ukraine Trigger Wave Of Outages In Moldova

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 23, 2022, 4:30 PM CST

Russian missiles landed in Ukraine on Wednesday, triggering a wave of electricity outages that cascaded into multiple nuclear power plant shutdowns.

The missiles also triggered massive electricity outages in neighboring Moldova—with the country reporting that half of the country was now in darkness, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spuni said today on Twitter. Efforts are now underway to restore power to 50% of the country.

In Ukraine, nuclear reactors Pivdennoukrainsk, Khmelnitskyi, and Rivne have been shut down, the state-run nuclear energy firm Energoatom told Reuters, adding that the reactors were now in project mode, and no longer generating electricity into the domestic energy system.

Ukraine has set up “invincibility centres” throughout the country to provide electricity and heat to its citizens who are without.

Russia’s Gazprom this week accused Ukraine of withholding gas deliveries that were originally intended for Moldova. Gazprom has threatened to cut off gas supplies to Moldova unless Ukraine releases the gas to its rightful recipient.

Moldova has denied Gazprom’s allegation. Spinu said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that more than 200 million cubic meters of gas from Russia is currently in storage in Ukraine for Moldova’s future use.

“To be clear, all the gas delivered to Moldova ends up in our country. The volumes of gas that Gazprom refers to as remaining in Ukraine are our savings and reserves stored in warehouses in Ukraine…. Let it also be clear that these volumes were and will be fully paid for by our country.”

Moldova has already suffered reduced gas deliveries from Russia, along with its electricity imports.  Moldova has accused Russia of energy blackmail.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Fossil Fuel Firms Face 33% Windfall Tax In Germany

Next Post

Rosneft Gets Super-Icebreaker For Vostok Project

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'


Most Commented

Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

Is The IEA Too Optimistic About The Energy Transition?

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 

 Alt text

KeystoneXL Pipeline Could’ve Weakened OPEC's Bargaining Position
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com