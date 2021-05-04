Mining Giant BHP Warns Against Chile's Mining Tax

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 66.28 +0.59 +0.90%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 69.47 +0.59 +0.86%
Graph up Natural Gas 16 mins SellBuy 2.976 +0.009 +0.30%
Graph up Heating Oil 13 mins SellBuy 2.014 +0.015 +0.76%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.169 +0.018 +0.83%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 66.36 +0.96 +1.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 66.36 +0.96 +1.47%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 67.31 +2.32 +3.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 65.09 -0.33 -0.50%
Chart Mars US 22 mins 65.49 +1.15 +1.79%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.169 +0.018 +0.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 65.68 +1.44 +2.24%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 66.50 +1.62 +2.50%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 63.61 +1.89 +3.06%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 67.95 +1.88 +2.85%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 67.47 +2.02 +3.09%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 67.31 +2.32 +3.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 67.31 +2.32 +3.57%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 67.99 +2.26 +3.44%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 65.09 -0.33 -0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 52.86 +0.28 +0.53%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 51.64 +0.91 +1.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 63.49 +0.91 +1.45%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 64.89 +0.91 +1.42%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 61.09 +0.91 +1.51%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 59.24 +0.91 +1.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 59.24 +0.91 +1.56%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 60.09 +0.91 +1.54%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 63.99 +0.91 +1.44%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 59.24 +0.91 +1.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 66.36 +0.96 +1.47%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 62.25 +1.25 +2.05%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 56.00 +1.25 +2.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 66.83 -1.35 -1.98%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 59.64 +1.20 +2.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 63.59 +1.20 +1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 63.59 +1.20 +1.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 62.25 +1.25 +2.05%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 54.75 +1.00 +1.86%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 70.83 +0.91 +1.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours Americans are not agreement capable.
  • 2 days America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 7 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 19 hours Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 11 hours Forecasts for Natural Gas

Breaking News:

Iran Takes Drastic Measures To Conserve Electricity In Tehran

Shortage Of Tanker Truck Drivers May Lead To Higher Gasoline Prices This Summer

Shortage Of Tanker Truck Drivers May Lead To Higher Gasoline Prices This Summer

The National Tank Truck Carriers…

Oil Prices Hit 7-Week High On Demand Optimism

Oil Prices Hit 7-Week High On Demand Optimism

Oil prices jumped to a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Related News

Mining Giant BHP Warns Against Chile's Mining Tax

By MINING.com - May 04, 2021, 1:30 PM CDT

The world’s top miner BHP (ASX, LON, NYSE: BHP) said a proposed royalty on copper and lithium sales being discussed by lawmakers in Chile risks making international miners wary of investing in new projects or expanding existing mines to meet growing demand for both metals.

A congressional mining committee in the biggest copper-producing nation approved last week a version of a bill that would charge higher rates at times of high prices for copper and lithium.

The proposed law, first introduced in 2018 by opposition lawmakers, originally called for a 3% mining royalty for companies mining and exploring for the two metals. The new version would charge a marginal rate of 15% on sales derived from copper prices of between $2 and $2.50 a pound and as much as 75% on cash generated from prices above $4. At current prices, the effective rate would be 21.5%, although miners could discount refining costs from copper sold as refined cathode.

The proposed tax, to be applied on the nominal value of extracted metals, would affect copper miners that produce more than 12,000 tonnes of the metal annually and those extracting 50,000 tonnes a year of lithium.

Half the funds obtained from the royalty would go into a regional convergence fund to finance regional and communal development projects. The other half would directly finance projects to mitigate, compensate or repair environmental impacts from mining activity in communities near mining projects.

Related: Oil Rises To Seven-Week High On Strong Remand Recovery

“You can absolutely try and take more from the golden goose but you just need to be very clear on what the implications are on that longer term”, Ragnar Udd, president of BHP Minerals Americas, told the Financial Times. “And the sort of reforms that are being put forward at the moment will be really quite damaging to the industry.”

Likely to get blocked

Even before the modification to the bill, the industry had indicated it would likely stifle investments and make Chile less competitive.

Diego Hernández, president of Chile’s National Mining Society (Sonami) and former CEO of copper giant Codelco, has defended the existing system.

In his first term in office a decade ago, centre-right President Sebastian Piñera introduced a complicated system of payments that now charges large producers a variable rate on operating profit of as much as 14%.

“It brings in the same or more (than a tax on sales) and does not fundamentally affect the less competitive mines,” Hernández told Reuters in March.

Opposition leaders, who are responsible for the bill, believe royalties on copper and lithium produced by companies such as BHP and Albemarle would fund regional development projects, responding to the growing social and environmental push from investors and supply chains. 

If the royalty bill gets through senate, Piñera’s administration is likely to block its passage via the constitutional court given it was introduced by the opposition. Ruling coalition lawmakers laid the groundwork for taking the bill to court by presenting a so-called constitutional reservation.

Chile holds about 52% of the world’s known lithium reserves. The nation aims at making the white metal its second-largest mining asset. Lithium is currently the country’s fourth-biggest export.

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

APICORP: Energy Investment In MENA Set To Top $800 Billion By 2025

Next Post

Aramco Reports 30% Jump In Q1 Net Profit

MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales
Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build
Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch

Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch
18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars

18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations


Most Commented

Alt text

WoodMac: Oil Prices Could Drop To $10 In 2050

 Alt text

Why Helium Could Be The Next Commodity To Boom

 Alt text

How Accurate Are Peak Oil Demand Projections?

 Alt text

The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com