Michigan Order Enbridge To Shut Down Line 5

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 41.50 +1.37 +3.41%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 44.01 +1.23 +2.88%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.677 -0.318 -10.62%
Graph down Mars US 3 days 40.53 -0.94 -2.27%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 42.05 -0.92 -2.14%
Graph up Urals 4 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 41.13 -0.97 -2.30%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 41.13 -0.97 -2.30%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 42.66 -0.81 -1.86%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 38.00 -0.83 -2.14%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.677 -0.318 -10.62%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 43.22 -0.86 -1.95%
Graph down Murban 4 days 43.54 -0.97 -2.18%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 40.63 -1.23 -2.94%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 45.24 -0.48 -1.05%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 42.07 -1.13 -2.62%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 42.66 -0.81 -1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 42.66 -0.81 -1.86%
Chart Girassol 4 days 43.92 -0.93 -2.07%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 42.05 -0.92 -2.14%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 59 days 28.29 -1.00 -3.41%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 30.58 -0.59 -1.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 39.13 -0.99 -2.47%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 40.53 -0.99 -2.38%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 35.23 -0.79 -2.19%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 33.13 -0.99 -2.90%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 33.13 -0.99 -2.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 35.13 -0.99 -2.74%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 36.08 -0.79 -2.14%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 33.13 -0.99 -2.90%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 41.13 -0.97 -2.30%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 36.75 -1.00 -2.65%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 30.50 -1.00 -3.17%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 43.01 -0.65 -1.49%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 34.08 -0.99 -2.82%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 38.03 -0.99 -2.54%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 38.03 -0.99 -2.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 36.75 -1.00 -2.65%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 30.50 -0.75 -2.40%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 43.79 -0.91 -2.04%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 6 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day Fox News Parent Corporation stock dropped 6% today as Fox News Channel experiences viewer exodus.
  • 1 day Trump Bans Americans From Investing In Chinese PLA-Linked Firms With Executive Order
  • 2 hours Trucking Demand; Refrigerated Vaccine Distribution
  • 1 day What China fears more than war. and it's happening now
  • 6 hours One drawback of an EV . . . .
  • 14 hours Trump tells confidants if he loses he will run again in 2024. File before end of year . . . BRILLIANT !
  • 13 hours The Big Picture
  • 1 day GPOR - Gulfport Oil - Why?

Breaking News:

Sudan To Offer 27 Oil Concessions In Global Bidding Round

New Breakthrough Could Boost Electric Vehicle Performance

New Breakthrough Could Boost Electric Vehicle Performance

Scientists have just made a…

Lockdowns Hit Supplies For Biofuels

Lockdowns Hit Supplies For Biofuels

Lockdowns, curfews, and fewer people…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Michigan Order Enbridge To Shut Down Line 5

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 16, 2020, 10:30 AM CST

Michigan’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the director of the state’s Department of Natural Resources have revoked Enbridge’s easement for the operation of the twin Line 5 pipeline, citing repeated violations of the easement and the need to protect the Great Lakes.

“The state is revoking the easement for violation of the public trust doctrine, given the unreasonable risk that continued operation of the dual pipelines poses to the Great Lakes,” an official statement said. “Moreover, the state is terminating the easement based on Enbridge’s persistent and incurable violations of the easement’s terms and conditions.”

The twin pipelines have been in operation for 65 years, which prompted the Canadian pipeline operator to propose a replacement of a section of the pipes with new ones a few years ago. The Michigan Legislature approved it in late 2018.

However, the replacement project sparked the outrage of environmentalists and Native American communities in the area. The opponents argued that a proposed tunnel in the Straits of Mackinac to house the pipeline will increase the risk of oil spills in a basin that provides drinking water to some 40 million people.

Lawsuits temporarily stopped work on the replacement, but Enbridge recently won one at the Michigan Circuit Court that allowed it to restart work. The project also won the approval of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

“Here in Michigan, the Great Lakes define our borders, but they also define who we are as people. Enbridge has routinely refused to take action to protect our Great Lakes and the millions of Americans who depend on them for clean drinking water and good jobs. They have repeatedly violated the terms of the 1953 easement by ignoring structural problems that put our Great Lakes and our families at risk,” Governor Whitmer said last week.

Alberta’s Premier Jason Kenney called the move concerning.

“The impact of this would be devastating,” Kenney said, as quoted by Global News. “It is the single largest supply of gasoline ultimately in southern Ontario, for aviation fuel out of the Detroit airport, for heating fuel in northern Michigan, for the refineries in northern Ohio that fuel much of the midwest U.S. economy, so this is a very very big deal.”

Enbridge, for its part, said the pipeline is safe, as evidenced by the recently granted PHMSA approval of the replacement project.

“Line 5 remains safe, as envisioned by the 1953 Easement, and as recently validated by our federal safety regulator,” Enbridge Liquids Pipelines executive vice president and president Vern Yu said in a statement. “We will continue to focus on the safe operation of the dual Line 5 pipelines at the Straits of Mackinac, ensuring the Great Lakes are protected while also reliably delivering the energy that helps to fuel Michigan’s and the region’s economy.”

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Twitter Blocks Iran Oil Minister's Account

Next Post

U.S. Natural Gas Stocks Close To Record-High At Refill Season End

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China
Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax

Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax
Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw
Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack

Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack
Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal

Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal


Most Commented

Alt text

ISIS Calls For Attacks On Saudi Oil Industry

 Alt text

The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

The Big Oil Side Hustle: Where 'Renewable' Money Is Really Going

 Alt text

Trump Makes Final Push To Defend Fracking
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com