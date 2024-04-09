Mexico Set to Slash Oil Exports by Over 300,000 Bpd in May

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 86.59 +0.16 +0.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.56 +0.18 +0.20%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 90.44 +0.03 +0.03%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.863 +0.019 +1.03%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.756 +0.008 +0.28%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 90.79 +1.57 +1.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 90.79 +1.57 +1.76%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.38 -1.56 -1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 91.12 +1.54 +1.72%
Chart Mars US 158 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.756 +0.008 +0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 89.56 -0.86 -0.95%
Graph down Murban 1 day 90.34 -0.77 -0.85%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 86.29 -1.42 -1.62%
Graph down Basra Light 861 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 91.68 -1.64 -1.76%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 92.38 -1.56 -1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.38 -1.56 -1.66%
Chart Girassol 1 day 92.68 -1.78 -1.88%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 91.12 +1.54 +1.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 314 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 71.68 -0.48 -0.67%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 88.58 -0.48 -0.54%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 86.83 -0.48 -0.55%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 81.43 -0.48 -0.59%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 79.18 -0.48 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 79.18 -0.48 -0.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 78.68 -0.48 -0.61%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 87.43 -0.48 -0.55%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 79.08 -0.48 -0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 90.79 +1.57 +1.76%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 83.39 +0.32 +0.39%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 77.14 +0.32 +0.42%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 91.05 +0.10 +0.11%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 82.49 +0.32 +0.39%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 83.39 +0.32 +0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 83.39 +0.32 +0.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 83.25 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 76.75 +1.00 +1.32%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 90.18 +1.40 +1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days e-truck insanity
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 18 hours The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 19 hours James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 1 day The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 3 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 3 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 6 days Bankruptcy in the Industry

Breaking News:

EU Climate Goals Require $2.7 Trillion in Energy Infrastructure Investment

Ex-BP CEO Browne: £2.7 Trillion Needed to Pivot Climate Crisis into Correction

Ex-BP CEO Browne: £2.7 Trillion Needed to Pivot Climate Crisis into Correction

Former BP chief Lord Browne…

Thermal Batteries Are the Hottest New Thing in Energy Storage

Thermal Batteries Are the Hottest New Thing in Energy Storage

The energy storage sector is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Mexico Set to Slash Oil Exports by Over 300,000 Bpd in May

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 09, 2024, 3:00 AM CDT

Mexico is planning to cut the amount of crude oil it exports by 330,000 barrels daily next month as it redirects supply to local refineries.

The volume to be cut represents a third of the total that Mexico sells abroad, Reuters noted in a report, which also said 330,000 bpd is the minimum that will get redirected from overseas market to local refineries.

This month, Pemex slashed oil exports by 436,000 barrels daily as Mexican refineries ramp up, including the new Dos Bocas facility, which will take in some 179,000 bpd this year. The refinery’s nameplate capacity is 340,000 barrels daily.

The reduction in exports was necessary because Pemex’s output has been on a steady decline due to natural depletion and not enough new discoveries. In February, the daily average fell to the lowest in 45 years, Reuters said in its report.

Currently, Pemex processes half of its daily crude oil output, which stands at an average of 1.8 million barrels, according to a recent update by Mexico’s President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

This means the export shrinkage could deepen further. Last year, Pemex exported an average daily of 1.03 million barrels, according to Reuters. This year, the average for the first two months of the year fell to 945,000 barrels daily.

The Mexican energy ministry expects oil processing rates to rise to 1.04 million barrels daily this year, which, based on 2023 export figures suggests Mexico might well have to stop exporting crude as a whole. But this depends on the Dos Bocas refinery ramping up in accordance with government plans, which is not guaranteed.

Right now, the Mexican state firm is also facing a sharp drop in production following a fire on an offshore platform that forced the shutdown of several wells. The amount lost is yet to be determined.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

BMO Reverses Anti-Coal Policy

Next Post

New Zealand Considers ICE Car Import Ban by 2040

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com