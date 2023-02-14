Massive Crude Build Pressures Oil Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 20 mins 79.06 -1.08 -1.35%
Graph down Brent Crude 17 mins 85.26 -1.35 -1.56%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.16 -1.01 -1.17%
Graph up Natural Gas 20 mins 2.567 +0.162 +6.74%
Graph down Gasoline 20 mins 2.489 -0.043 -1.68%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +1.30 +1.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +1.30 +1.57%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.84 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.23 +0.67 +0.80%
Chart Mars US 24 hours 78.84 +0.62 +0.79%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 2.489 -0.043 -1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 83.53 +0.87 +1.05%
Graph up Murban 2 days 85.48 +1.02 +1.21%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 80.24 -0.43 -0.53%
Graph down Basra Light 442 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 86.74 +5.02 +6.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.84 -0.25 -0.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.84 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.27 -0.46 -0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.23 +0.67 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 62.52 +0.26 +0.42%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 58.89 +0.42 +0.72%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 82.29 +0.42 +0.51%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 80.54 +0.42 +0.52%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 77.69 +0.42 +0.54%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 74.39 +0.42 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 74.39 +0.42 +0.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 75.69 +0.42 +0.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 84.64 +0.42 +0.50%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 73.99 +0.42 +0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +1.30 +1.57%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.75 +0.50 +0.66%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.50 +0.50 +0.71%
Graph up ANS West Coast 9 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.67 +0.42 +0.58%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.62 +0.42 +0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.62 +0.42 +0.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.75 +0.50 +0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 20 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.05 +1.42 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours E-car Sales Collapse
  • 6 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 7 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 6 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"

Breaking News:

Massive Crude Build Pressures Oil Prices

Central Bank Buying Spree Lifts Gold Prices

Central Bank Buying Spree Lifts Gold Prices

Gold prices are on the…

Crypto Miners Blamed For Kazakhstan’s Power Problems

Crypto Miners Blamed For Kazakhstan’s Power Problems

Households and enterprises across seven…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Massive Crude Build Pressures Oil Prices

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 14, 2023, 3:54 PM CST

Crude oil inventories rose by an impressive 10.507 million barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) data showed on Tuesday.

U.S. crude inventories increased a total of 13 million barrels last year, according to API data, while crude stored in the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves sunk by 221 million barrels. This week, SPR inventory held steady for the fifth week in a row at 371.6 million barrels—the lowest amount of crude oil in the SPR since December 1983. But the Biden Administration this week announced there would be further releases from the SPR in the amount of 26 million barrels.

Oil prices traded about 1.24% down on Tuesday in the runup to the data release. At 3:58 p.m. EST, WTI was trading down $0.99 (-1.24%) on the day to $79.15 per barrel, but up nearly $2 per barrel from this time last week. Brent crude was trading down $0.96 (-1.11%) on the day at $85.65 $83.96—a weekly increase of about $1.50 per barrel.

U.S. crude oil production rose 100,000 bpd to 12.3 million bpd for week ending February 3—the highest production rate since last April 2020. U.S. production is still 800,000 bpd lower than the peak production seen in March 2020.

WTI was trading at $79.14 shortly after the data release.

Gasoline inventories rose by 846,000 barrels after last week’s API data showed the fuel inventories rising by 5.261 million barrels. Distillates rose 1.728 million barrels after rising by 1.109 million bpd in the week prior.

Inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, increased by 1.954 million barrels on top of the 178,000 barrel hike reported last week.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC Raises World Oil Demand Forecast For 2023

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field

Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field
Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

 Alt text

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

 Alt text

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com