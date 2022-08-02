Marathon Petroleum Q2 Earnings Surge As Fuel Demand And Margins Spike

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 94.27 +0.38 +0.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 100.6 +0.55 +0.55%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 101.0 +0.53 +0.53%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.757 -0.526 -6.35%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.047 +0.049 +1.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 99.59 -1.77 -1.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 99.59 -1.77 -1.75%
Chart Bonny Light 33 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 106.8 -4.04 -3.64%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 98.62 +2.20 +2.28%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.047 +0.049 +1.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 33 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 33 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 33 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 245 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 33 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 33 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 33 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 33 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 106.8 -4.04 -3.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 76.12 +2.44 +3.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 79.79 -4.73 -5.60%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 96.04 -4.73 -4.69%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 94.29 -4.73 -4.78%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 92.19 -4.73 -4.88%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 89.34 -4.73 -5.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 89.34 -4.73 -5.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 91.44 -4.73 -4.92%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 94.99 -4.73 -4.74%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 89.64 -4.73 -5.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 99.59 -1.77 -1.75%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 90.50 -4.75 -4.99%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 84.25 -4.75 -5.34%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 108.8 +1.57 +1.46%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 90.50 -4.75 -4.99%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 84.25 -2.50 -2.88%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 108.4 -1.53 -1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days "Oil-funded Rockefeller Foundation centers fight for climate" - Associated Press
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days "We're All Sri Lankan Farmers Now" by James Corbett - (an important read)
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.

Breaking News:

Marathon Petroleum Q2 Earnings Surge As Fuel Demand And Margins Spike

Bullish Sentiment Creeps Back Into Oil Markets

Bullish Sentiment Creeps Back Into Oil Markets

It appears that bullish sentiment…

What Policymakers Must Learn From Today’s Energy Crisis

What Policymakers Must Learn From Today’s Energy Crisis

The current energy crisis, particularly…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Marathon Petroleum Q2 Earnings Surge As Fuel Demand And Margins Spike

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 02, 2022, 9:30 AM CDT

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) saw its second-quarter adjusted earnings surge to beat expectations as fuel demand jumped and refining margins soared between April and June.

On Tuesday, Marathon Petroleum reported adjusted net income of $5.7 billion, or $10.61 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. This compares to adjusted net income of $437 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021. The Q2 2022 earnings beat the analyst consensus of $8.92 EPS compiled by The Wall Street Journal.  

Just after the results release, Marathon Petroleum’s stock was soaring by 3% in pre-market trade in New York.

The refiner’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) more than quadrupled to $9.1 billion for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $2.2 billion for the second quarter of 2021, as its refining system ran at full utilization to meet demand, Marathon Petroleum said.

The company’s refining and marketing (R&M) margin surged to $37.54 per barrel for the second quarter of 2022, up from $12.45 per barrel for the same period last year.

“Crude capacity utilization was approximately 100%, resulting in total throughput of 3.1 million barrels per day for the second quarter of 2022. This compares to crude capacity utilization of approximately 94% for the second quarter of 2021, which resulted in total throughput of 2.9 million barrels per day,” Marathon Petroleum said.

Marathon Petroleum is close to completing a previously announced $15 billion capital return program with the proceeds of the Speedway sale completed in May 2021.

The company’s board has now approved a separate and incremental $5 billion share repurchase authorization with no expiration date. The timing and amount of repurchases, if any, will depend upon several factors, including market and business conditions, and repurchases may be initiated, suspended, or discontinued at any time, Marathon Petroleum said.

Last week, executives at other major U.S. refiners, including Valero Energy, said they had not seen indication across their channels that America’s fuel demand was weaker in recent weeks, contrary to recent data about gasoline consumption.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

BP Quarterly Profit Jumps To 14-Year High

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years
The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis

The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis
Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude
Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency

Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency
$100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul

$100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Biden Really Responsible For High Oil Prices?

 Alt text

The Futuristic Vehicles That Could Compete With EVs

 Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?

 Alt text

Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com