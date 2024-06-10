Malaysia’s Subsidy Revamp Sees Diesel Prices Spike over 56%

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.91 +2.38 +3.15%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.81 +2.19 +2.75%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.01 +2.02 +2.53%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.932 +0.014 +0.48%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.413 +0.030 +1.28%
Graph down Louisiana Light 12 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 12 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 78.92 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.37 +1.98 +2.53%
Chart Mars US 220 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.413 +0.030 +1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 79.71 +0.64 +0.81%
Graph up Murban 4 days 80.29 +0.88 +1.11%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 78.54 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Basra Light 924 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 78.33 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 78.92 -0.05 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 78.92 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Girassol 4 days 80.96 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.37 +1.98 +2.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 377 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 62.33 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 77.68 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 75.93 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 72.03 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 68.73 -0.02 -0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 68.73 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 71.78 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 78.73 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 69.13 -0.02 -0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 12 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.01 +1.46 +2.07%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 65.76 +1.46 +2.27%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 70.16 +1.46 +2.13%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 72.01 +1.46 +2.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.01 +1.46 +2.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.00 +1.50 +2.13%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 80.27 +1.48 +1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days For those of you who are full of __it.
  • 4 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 2 hours An interesting statistic about bitumens?

Breaking News:

Malaysia’s Subsidy Revamp Sees Diesel Prices Spike over 56%

China-Taiwan Conflict Raises Concerns for Semiconductors and Gold

China-Taiwan Conflict Raises Concerns for Semiconductors and Gold

A potential conflict between China…

Global Investment Surges in Green Ammonia Research and Development

Global Investment Surges in Green Ammonia Research and Development

Green ammonia is gaining traction…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Malaysia’s Subsidy Revamp Sees Diesel Prices Spike over 56%

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 10, 2024, 1:30 PM CDT

As predicted by industry experts worldwide, Malaysia’s move to revamp gasoline and diesel subsidies, which was implemented on Sunday, has led to a 56% overnight increase in the price of diesel in the country.

Announced on Sunday, the revamp of the subsidies eliminates energy subsidies and redirects subsidies to the poorest parts of the population as the government of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim strives to build a more sustainable economy. 

Malaysia’s subsidies have been plagued by fraudulent schemes, including the smuggling of cheap, subsidized fuel out of the country. While the Malaysian prime minister is treading cautiously in order to avoid riots, local media reports suggested that more subsidy revamps may follow in the near future, including for subsidies on cooking oil and rice. 

The decision to slash fuel subsidies was initially announced last month, but was then delayed in an effort to give lower-income consumers more time to adjust.

"All prime ministers before this had agreed on the targeted subsidy, but there was no political will to implement it because of the risks involved. However, to save the country, we have no choice,” Anwar told Malaysia’s Bernama news agency on Monday. 

The huge hike in prices overnight came as no surprise, with Malaysia’s deputy finance minister on Sunday warning that prices would jump 56%, and would be reviewed on a weekly basis. 

Experts interviewed by Malaysian media praised the government’s move, suggesting that the removal of the diesel subsidy was a clear indication that the country is approaching real economic reform in a serious manner.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

WTI Gains 2.5% On Driving Season Fuel Demand Optimism

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal
UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

 Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Comparing Big Oil to Big Tobacco is Ludicrous

 Alt text

The U.S. Battery Boom Is Revolutionizing Renewable Energy
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com