  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 56 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 hours "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  • 2 days ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 2 days Chevron CEO Says No New Refineries In U.S—Ever
  • 20 hours ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  • 4 days "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal

$100 Oil Has Been A Blessing For Gulf Economies

$100 Oil Has Been A Blessing For Gulf Economies

After issuing record levels of…

Russia Could Replicate Iran's Strategy To Skirt Oil Sanctions

Russia Could Replicate Iran's Strategy To Skirt Oil Sanctions

Moscow has been hit hard…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Major Lithium Producer Could Shut German Plant Over EU Rule 

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 08, 2022, 8:30 AM CDT

Lithium producer Albemarle could be forced to close its plant in Germany if the European Union classifies the key mineral lithium as a hazardous substance that would change the way lithium is processed and stored, the company’s chief financial officer has told Reuters.

The European Commission is currently reviewing and assessing a proposal from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) to classify lithium carbonate, lithium chloride, and lithium hydroxide as substances hazardous to human health. An EU committee is meeting early next month to discuss the proposal, while a final decision on the issue is expected toward the end of this year or early next year.

If the EU decides to include the lithium chemicals in the hazardous category, it would deal a blow to its own goals of becoming self-sufficient in batteries this decade and significantly raise the share of electric vehicles on the roads.

The decision would change the way lithium producers and processors work and will add costs to their operations.

In Albemarle’s case, the company “would no longer be able to import our primary feedstock, lithium chloride, putting the entire (Langelsheim) facility in jeopardy of closure,” CEO Scott Tozier told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Albemarle processes lithium products at its Langelsheim factory in Germany, which employs around 550 people.

Albemarle would sustain a financial blow if it had to shut down the German plant.

“With sales of approximately $500 million annually, the economic impact to Albemarle from the potential closure would be significant,” the company’s CEO told Reuters.

The EU is set to meet 69 percent and 89 percent of its growing demand for batteries by 2025 and 2030, respectively, the European Commission said earlier this year. The EU expects to be capable of producing batteries for up to 11 million cars per year, it added.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

