Maduro Moves Venezuela’s Oil Firm European Office To Moscow

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.38 -0.84 -1.47%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.28 -1.03 -1.55%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.844 +0.032 +1.14%
Mars US 16 hours 63.37 +0.13 +0.21%
Opec Basket 1 day 65.28 +0.31 +0.48%
Urals 1 day 64.10 +0.56 +0.88%
Louisiana Light 1 day 65.01 -0.31 -0.47%
Louisiana Light 1 day 65.01 -0.31 -0.47%
Bonny Light 1 day 67.19 -0.51 -0.75%
Mexican Basket 1 day 58.62 +0.22 +0.38%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.844 +0.032 +1.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 66.02 +0.58 +0.89%
Murban 1 day 67.49 +0.93 +1.40%
Iran Heavy 1 day 59.69 -0.34 -0.57%
Basra Light 1 day 68.77 -0.07 -0.10%
Saharan Blend 1 day 65.97 -0.10 -0.15%
Bonny Light 1 day 67.19 -0.51 -0.75%
Bonny Light 1 day 67.19 -0.51 -0.75%
Girassol 1 day 67.48 -0.03 -0.04%
Opec Basket 1 day 65.28 +0.31 +0.48%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 44.69 -0.32 -0.71%
Western Canadian Select 18 hours 44.47 +0.28 +0.63%
Canadian Condensate 7 days 53.97 +0.28 +0.52%
Premium Synthetic 18 hours 57.77 +0.28 +0.49%
Sweet Crude 18 hours 51.72 +0.28 +0.54%
Peace Sour 18 hours 50.22 +0.28 +0.56%
Peace Sour 18 hours 50.22 +0.28 +0.56%
Light Sour Blend 18 hours 53.47 +0.28 +0.53%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 54.97 +0.28 +0.51%
Central Alberta 18 hours 50.22 +0.28 +0.56%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 65.01 -0.31 -0.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 53.75 +2.00 +3.86%
Giddings 1 day 47.50 +2.00 +4.40%
ANS West Coast 2 days 67.94 +1.19 +1.78%
West Texas Sour 1 day 51.17 +1.72 +3.48%
Eagle Ford 1 day 55.12 +1.72 +3.22%
Eagle Ford 1 day 55.12 +1.72 +3.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 53.67 +1.72 +3.31%
Kansas Common 1 day 47.50 +0.25 +0.53%
Buena Vista 1 day 68.32 +0.28 +0.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 7 minutes Why Trump will win the wall fight
  • 11 minutes Oil imports by countries
  • 13 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 2 hours Ukraine: No gas? No votes.
  • 51 mins Washington Governor Announces Run for President to Fight Climate Change
  • 18 mins PDVSA moves to Moscow!!
  • 11 hours Tension On The Edge: Pakistan Urges U.N. To Intervene Over Kashmir Tension With India
  • 2 hours Oil Prices Steady, Supported By OPEC Tightening Supplies
  • 2 hours Tusk. Elon Tusk.
  • 18 hours Hmmm, sounds oddly familiar... "$70 Oil Could Be Right Around The Corner"
  • 17 hours Trojan horse: Russia Offers To Help Mediate Between India And Pakistan
  • 19 hours Can Saudis Stop Exporting Oil to U.S.?
  • 16 hours Italy is only EU Zone State To Enter Recession in 2018!
  • 18 hours Trump negotiated the release of American OIL Worker held captive in Yemen for the last Year and a Half
  • 14 hours Dudley Calls US Oil Industry "Market Without a Brain"
  • 37 mins Analysis: Electric cars and the Permian: Saudi Arabia in Lee County by Dr. Daniel Fine
  • 14 hours Real Face of the MbS Regime: Saudi Sisters Describe the Oppressive Society They Left Behind
  • 15 hours Knock-Knock: Risk of India-Pakistan War May Hang on the Fate of Downed Pilot

Breaking News:

Maduro Moves Venezuela’s Oil Firm European Office To Moscow

Moscow And Beijing Discuss Natural Gas Megaproject

Moscow And Beijing Discuss Natural Gas Megaproject

The Power of Siberia 1…

Are Semi-Solid State Batteries A Gamechanger?

Are Semi-Solid State Batteries A Gamechanger?

As the electric vehicle battery…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Maduro Moves Venezuela’s Oil Firm European Office To Moscow

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 01, 2019, 9:30 AM CST Maduro Putin

Nicolas Maduro has ordered an office in Europe of Venezuela’s state oil firm PDVSA to be moved to Moscow, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Friday after meeting with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the Russian capital.

Russia is one of Maduro’s key supporters in the political power struggle in the Latin American country sitting on top of the world’s largest oil reserves, while the U.S. and many European nations have recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the legitimate interim president.

Russia has stood by Maduro for years and has poured billions of U.S. dollars in Venezuela in the form of loans and oil investments, even when all other Venezuelan allies—including China—have shown reluctance to continue lending money to Maduro’s regime.

After meeting with Russia’s Lavron today, Venezuela’s Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said that “President Nicolas Maduro instructed the Lisbon branch of PDVSA to close this office and relocate the office to Moscow.” 

The relocation of PDVSA’s office is part of a broader agreement to boost cooperation with Russia’s giant energy companies Rosneft and Gazprom, Russian news agency TASS quoted Venezuela’s Rodriguez as saying.

“This is done in line with our plans to expand technical cooperation in the oil production area with Rosneft, with Gazprom. The moment now is the most suitable to do so. We are changing the format of our relations,” Rodriguez said, as carried by TASS.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Lavrov said that he discussed with Rodriguez the situation in Venezuela, noting that the Latin American country is a “long-standing and reliable partner” of Russia. Russia reaffirmed its solidarity with the people of Venezuela and its legitimate government, and supported its efforts to defend its sovereignty and independence, Lavrov said, as carried by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier this week, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that Russian companies in Venezuela were not experiencing any problems resulting from the escalation in the political situation in the country and had not incurred any losses on the oil they produce there.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

LNG Oversupply May Be Looming

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking
Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

 Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Most Commented

Alt text

Bank Of America: Oil Demand Growth To Hit Zero Within A Decade

 Alt text

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry

 Alt text

Are Automakers Overestimating EV Demand?

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com