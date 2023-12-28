London's Mandara Capital Closes Doors After 13 Years in Oil Trading

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.96 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 hours 78.39 -1.26 -1.58%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.20 +0.10 +0.13%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 2.538 -0.019 -0.74%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 2.096 +0.010 +0.49%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.81 -1.41 -1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.81 -1.41 -1.80%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 79.81 -1.67 -2.05%
Chart Opec Basket 8 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%
Chart Mars US 55 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.096 +0.010 +0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 hours 77.97 -1.20 -1.52%
Graph down Murban 21 hours 79.55 -1.01 -1.25%
Graph down Iran Heavy 21 hours 77.13 -1.38 -1.76%
Graph down Basra Light 759 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 21 hours 79.25 -1.18 -1.47%
Graph down Bonny Light 21 hours 79.81 -1.67 -2.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 79.81 -1.67 -2.05%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 79.62 -1.20 -1.48%
Chart Opec Basket 8 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 212 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 20 hours 53.51 -1.46 -2.66%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 20 hours 76.26 -1.46 -1.88%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 20 hours 74.51 -1.46 -1.92%
Graph down Sweet Crude 20 hours 64.36 -1.46 -2.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 20 hours 60.61 -1.46 -2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 60.61 -1.46 -2.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 63.36 -1.46 -2.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 63.11 -1.46 -2.26%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 60.86 -1.46 -2.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.81 -1.41 -1.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 68.25 -2.34 -3.31%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 64.34 +0.55 +0.86%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 80.29 -1.29 -1.58%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.19 -1.46 -2.10%
Graph down Eagle Ford 21 hours 68.25 -3.75 -5.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 68.25 -3.75 -5.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 68.25 -2.34 -3.31%
Chart Kansas Common 21 hours 62.00 -2.25 -3.50%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 80.07 -1.46 -1.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 19 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 21 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Qatar Signs Its First-Ever Five-Year Crude Supply Deal with Shell

Oil’s Mega Acquisition Spree Might Not Be Over Yet

Oil’s Mega Acquisition Spree Might Not Be Over Yet

The U.S. oil industry is…

New Solar Powered Desalinization Method May Help To Solve Water Scarcity

New Solar Powered Desalinization Method May Help To Solve Water Scarcity

According to ABC, scientists at Tianjin's…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

London's Mandara Capital Closes Doors After 13 Years in Oil Trading

By Michael Kern - Dec 28, 2023, 4:30 PM CST

A London-based oil market-maker and derivatives trading firm, Mandara Capital, is in the process of winding down operations, the company’s founder told Bloomberg on Thursday.   

Last week, two sources familiar with the matter told Business Insider that Mandara Capital was shutting down operations after 13 years in the business of derivatives trading in crude and refined products. 

The company’s founder Muwaffaq Salti confirmed the report to Bloomberg this week, but declined to elaborate on the reasons for the winding down of the business.    

Mandara Capital was founded in 2009 by Salti, who was previously global head of fuel oil trading at JP Morgan Chase. Before joining JP Morgan, Salti was a trader in oil and commodities at other Wall Street giants, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. 

In May 2010, Mandara Capital started trading crude futures and fuel oil derivatives. 

While the London-based derivatives trader is shutting down, the biggest traders of physical crude and other commodities have been raking in record profits in recent months. 

For example, commodity trader Trafigura paid its highest-ever dividends for its 2022/2023 financial year, after posting another record-high profit amid volatile markets. 

Trafigura, one of the biggest independent oil and commodity traders in the world, said in its 2022/2023 fiscal year results earlier this month that its net profit jumped to about $7.4 billion for the year to September 30, 2023, up from $7 billion for the previous fiscal year, which was the then-record-high profit for the privately owned trading group. 

Trafigura paid $5.9 billion in dividends to around 1,200 of its top executives and traders, who have received huge paychecks over the past two years as commodity trading houses reaped the benefits of high volatility in the energy and metals commodity markets.

“Exceptional earnings were achieved during the first half of the year as our teams provided valuable services to our customers in disrupted energy markets and captured opportunities in a volatile environment,” Trafigura said. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

GasBuddy: Gasoline and Diesel Prices To Fall In 2024

Next Post

Sinopec: China's Oil Consumption Will Peak by 2030

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year

Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year
Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

 Alt text

Is the Global Energy Transition Simply Too Expensive?

 Alt text

Why Diesel Usually Costs More Than Gasoline

 Alt text

U.S. Record-Breaking Oil Output One More Blow to OPEC
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com