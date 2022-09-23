London Banks Prepare For Possible Blackouts

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.76 -2.73 -3.27%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 87.81 -2.65 -2.93%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 90.37 -1.90 -2.06%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.187 +0.098 +1.38%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.404 -0.111 -4.43%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.70 +0.90 +0.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 96.31 -0.24 -0.25%
Chart Mars US 7 hours 80.89 -0.95 -1.16%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.404 -0.111 -4.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 89.79 -2.16 -2.35%
Graph down Murban 1 day 92.48 -0.89 -0.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 86.80 +1.24 +1.45%
Graph down Basra Light 297 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 90.79 +1.74 +1.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 91.70 +0.90 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.70 +0.90 +0.99%
Chart Girassol 1 day 91.32 +1.09 +1.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 96.31 -0.24 -0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 60.71 +0.60 +1.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 62.24 +0.55 +0.89%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 85.64 +0.55 +0.65%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 83.89 +0.55 +0.66%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 81.04 +0.55 +0.68%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 77.74 +0.55 +0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 77.74 +0.55 +0.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 79.04 +0.55 +0.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 87.99 +0.55 +0.63%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 77.34 +0.55 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.50 -1.00 -1.24%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 73.25 -1.00 -1.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 91.42 -1.35 -1.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 79.57 -1.51 -1.86%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.42 -1.51 -1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.42 -1.51 -1.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.50 -1.00 -1.24%
Chart Kansas Common 31 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 93.82 -3.37 -3.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 23 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 hours Wind droughts
  • 9 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 18 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 7 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 12 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 4 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

London Banks Prepare For Possible Blackouts

What’s Inside Of Biden’s Big Electrification Plan?

What’s Inside Of Biden’s Big Electrification Plan?

Biden has launched a new…

Germany Seizes Rosneft Refineries, But Doesn’t Solve Its Oil Problem

Germany Seizes Rosneft Refineries, But Doesn’t Solve Its Oil Problem

Over the weekend, Germany moved…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

London Banks Prepare For Possible Blackouts

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 23, 2022, 7:09 AM CDT

Banking and financial firms in London are closely studying and updating contingency electricity supply plans to protect themselves and their customers in case power outages hit the UK this winter.

Some banks are discussing the idea of again encouraging the work-from-home policies from previous Covid lockdowns or using offsite locations, representatives of the trade association UK Finance, coordinating the talks, told Bloomberg.

The UK and the rest of Europe are preparing for potential blackouts this winter, especially if the weather is colder than usual and gas and power shortages strain the grids. Governments in Europe are asking people to conserve energy to avoid rolling outages.  

In the City of London, banks are paying closer attention to plans for backup power supply in case of blackouts.

“There is no sense of panic, just everyone is making sure that their ducks are in a row,” Andrew Rogan, director of operational resilience at UK Finance, told Bloomberg in an interview. 

This summer, London narrowly avoided a blackout in the eastern part of the city at the end of July. While London and much of the UK were reeling from the hottest day on record in Britain, high power demand and a bottleneck on the grid left parts of East London close to blackout. The UK, however, managed to avoid a blackout in London by buying more electricity from Belgium at a mind-blowing price of $11,812 (£9,724) per megawatt-hour (MWh), which was more than 5,000% higher than the typical price.

Outside the UK, banks across Europe are bracing for energy rationing and possible power outages this winter by getting backup generators ready so that they won’t leave bank transactions and ATMs in the dark if the energy crisis worsens, sources familiar with plans told Reuters earlier this month. As governments in Europe appeal for voluntary gas and electricity conservation and even consider rationing, banks are also bracing for a difficult winter. The banking system is too important for Europe and its economy to be left affected by power outages.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Libya’s Oil Output Inches Higher Despite Political Tensions

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Recycling Could Help Ease The Metals Squeeze

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com